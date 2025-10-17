Anime Raid Story Mode guide

Anime Raid is a challenging RPG simulation developed by New Anime TD. Heavily inspired by the world of anime, this Roblox experience allows you to fight enemies using your favorite anime characters. The story mode currently features five maps from the worlds of Solo Leveling, Bleach, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Ad

Not only are these maps fun to play, but they also provide an element of thrill, as each follows the anime's storyline, providing players with enemies and bosses from the original plot. Below is a comprehensive guide on Anime Raid, with an overview of its story, features, and elements.

What is Story mode in Anime Raid?

Currently, players can play four maps in Anime Raid (Image via Roblox)

Anime Raid's Story mode is significant since it is the game's main feature, which beginners can enjoy right away after joining this experience. Currently, there are five maps in the story mode: Leveling Path, Snow Village, Infinite Castle, Jujutsu School, and Graveyard of the End.

Ad

Trending

Each of these maps has been inspired by anime and features similar themes, enemies, and bosses. The Leveling Path was influenced by the Solo Leveling, while both the second and third maps were influenced by the anime Demon Slayer. The Jujutsu School was inspired by the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, and the Graveyard of the End was inspired by Bleach.

There are three difficulty modes in each map, and you must finish one mode of difficulty to start with the next. They are Normal, Hard, and Infinite. Each map features 15 chapters, known as Acts, that you must complete to proceed to the next map. Bosses spawn every three Acts; hence, there are a total of five bosses in every map.

Ad

To start playing the story mode, head to the portal in the middle of the Starship Lobby or simply press play to get teleported to the portal. Once inside, enter any one of the empty spaces to start a match. You can play solo, duo, trio, and squad modes here as well.

Also read: Anime Raid: A beginner's guide.

Story mode rewards

You can change a unit's trait by using the enchant (Image via Roblox)

Coins and gems are the most common rewards you can obtain after completing a match in Anime Raid. Apart from them, you have a high chance of getting rare equipment like clothes, pants, rings, etc, from the bosses you defeat.

Ad

You will also receive food to upgrade your units and materials to upgrade the units' abilities. All units will also receive significant exp, helping them level up automatically in the game.

Check out: Anime Eternal: A beginner's guide.

FAQs on Anime Raid

How many maps are there in the game?

There are a total of four maps in the game: Leveling Path, Snow Village, Infinite Castle, Jujutsu School, and Graveyard of the End.

Ad

What are the different difficulty modes in Anime Raid?

There are three difficulty modes in the game: Normal, Hard, and Insane.

How much does one unit summon cost?

One unit summon costs 60 gems.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.



Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.



Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025