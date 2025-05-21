Anime Saga Traits guide: All Traits and how to reroll

In Anime Saga, you can summon units from various anime universes like One Piece, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, etc. Some of the anime-inspired units have the potential for victory, while the rest are just a burden on the team. Thankfully, you can change the Traits of weaker units to enhance their capabilities in the battle.

For those unfamiliar with the game's mechanics, Traits are the stat buffs that bolster a character's abilities. While every unit starts off with no Trait, you can use the Trait Reroll feature to get one. To help you get this job done, here's an article that explains everything about Traits in Anime Saga.

A complete list of Traits in Anime Saga

Traits give your unit various stat buffs (Image via Roblox)

Here is a list of all the Traits that you can get while rerolling them in this Roblox title:

Swift I

-4% SP consumption and -3% cooldown time

Guardian I

-5% damage taken and +5% HP

Endurance I

+5% HP and +5% damage output

Swift II

-6% SP consumption and -6% cooldown time

Guardian II

-8% damage taken and +10% HP

Endurance III

+8% HP and +8% damage output

Swift III

-9% SP consumption and -9% cooldown time

Guardian III

-12% damage taken and +15% HP

Endurance III

+12% HP and +12% damage output

Phantom

-20% SP consumption, -12% cooldown time, 10% critical hit chance (1.2x damage)

Draconic

+15% damage, -40% SP consumption when HP is less than 30%, and +10% damage

Overlord

+1% damage per enemy defeated and restores 20% HP on each kill

Colossus

+20% HP, -15% damage taken, generates a super armor every 15 seconds that lasts only three seconds

Celestial

Heals nearby allies for 3% HP every 15 seconds and -25% damage taken when HP is under 30%

Abyssal

+20% HP, +15% damage, restores 30% HP on each kill, and 10% critical hit chance (1.5x damage)

Bloodlord

Lifesteal 1.5% of damage dealt (with a cooldown of 3 seconds), and Lifesteal 4% of damage dealt when HP is under 30%. Also, restores 10% HP on a kill.

Warlord

Every 10 seconds, generate a super armor for three seconds, -15% damage taken, +25% HP, +25% damage, and -10% SP consumption

Doombringer

50% critical hit chance (1.5x damage), and +1% damage per enemy killed. When HP is under 40%: +60% damage, -40% damage taken, and -25% cooldown time

How to reroll Traits in Anime Saga

Level up to get free Trait Rerolls (Image via Roblox)

In this game, you can attempt to change your Traits by interacting with the Trait Reroll NPC, found at the Reroll stand. Upon interacting with this NPC, you will get the option to pick a unit and reroll their Trait by using an item called Trait Reroll. This item can be obtained as a reward from an NPC called Mochi as you level up. For those unaware, you can get items like Trait Rerolls, Super Spells, and Spells as guaranteed rewards at various progression levels.

Apart from this, you can get Trait Rerolls from the Raid Shop. However, this method will cost you some Tickets (earned by completing Raids once you reach Level 25). Lastly, the quickest way to earn lots of Trait Rerolls is by redeeming active promo codes for the game.

FAQs

How do I get Trait Rerolls in Anime Saga?

You can get Trait Rerolls by leveling up, purchasing them from the Raid Shop, and by redeeming active promo codes.

What is the best Trait in Anime Saga?

Currently, Doombringer is the best Trait in the game, considering its ground-breaking stat buffs.

Can you purchase Trait Rerolls using Robux in Anime Saga?

Yes, you can also purchase Trait Rerolls using Robux from the in-game shop.

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

