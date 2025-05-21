Anime Saga Traits guide: All Traits and how to reroll

In Anime Saga, you can summon units from various anime universes like One Piece, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, etc. Some of the anime-inspired units have the potential for victory, while the rest are just a burden on the team. Thankfully, you can change the Traits of weaker units to enhance their capabilities in the battle.
For those unfamiliar with the game's mechanics, Traits are the stat buffs that bolster a character's abilities. While every unit starts off with no Trait, you can use the Trait Reroll feature to get one. To help you get this job done, here's an article that explains everything about Traits in Anime Saga.
A complete list of Traits in Anime Saga
Here is a list of all the Traits that you can get while rerolling them in this Roblox title:
Swift I
- -4% SP consumption and -3% cooldown time
Guardian I
- -5% damage taken and +5% HP
Endurance I
- +5% HP and +5% damage output
Swift II
- -6% SP consumption and -6% cooldown time
Guardian II
- -8% damage taken and +10% HP
Endurance III
- +8% HP and +8% damage output
Swift III
- -9% SP consumption and -9% cooldown time
Guardian III
- -12% damage taken and +15% HP
Endurance III
- +12% HP and +12% damage output
Phantom
- -20% SP consumption, -12% cooldown time, 10% critical hit chance (1.2x damage)
Draconic
- +15% damage, -40% SP consumption when HP is less than 30%, and +10% damage
Overlord
- +1% damage per enemy defeated and restores 20% HP on each kill
Colossus
- +20% HP, -15% damage taken, generates a super armor every 15 seconds that lasts only three seconds
Celestial
- Heals nearby allies for 3% HP every 15 seconds and -25% damage taken when HP is under 30%
Abyssal
- +20% HP, +15% damage, restores 30% HP on each kill, and 10% critical hit chance (1.5x damage)
Bloodlord
- Lifesteal 1.5% of damage dealt (with a cooldown of 3 seconds), and Lifesteal 4% of damage dealt when HP is under 30%. Also, restores 10% HP on a kill.
Warlord
- Every 10 seconds, generate a super armor for three seconds, -15% damage taken, +25% HP, +25% damage, and -10% SP consumption
Doombringer
- 50% critical hit chance (1.5x damage), and +1% damage per enemy killed. When HP is under 40%: +60% damage, -40% damage taken, and -25% cooldown time
How to reroll Traits in Anime Saga
In this game, you can attempt to change your Traits by interacting with the Trait Reroll NPC, found at the Reroll stand. Upon interacting with this NPC, you will get the option to pick a unit and reroll their Trait by using an item called Trait Reroll. This item can be obtained as a reward from an NPC called Mochi as you level up. For those unaware, you can get items like Trait Rerolls, Super Spells, and Spells as guaranteed rewards at various progression levels.
Apart from this, you can get Trait Rerolls from the Raid Shop. However, this method will cost you some Tickets (earned by completing Raids once you reach Level 25). Lastly, the quickest way to earn lots of Trait Rerolls is by redeeming active promo codes for the game.
FAQs
How do I get Trait Rerolls in Anime Saga?
You can get Trait Rerolls by leveling up, purchasing them from the Raid Shop, and by redeeming active promo codes.
What is the best Trait in Anime Saga?
Currently, Doombringer is the best Trait in the game, considering its ground-breaking stat buffs.
Can you purchase Trait Rerolls using Robux in Anime Saga?
Yes, you can also purchase Trait Rerolls using Robux from the in-game shop.
