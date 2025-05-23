While playing Anime Saga, you can choose from various traits for your units. Doing so gives your unit a stat buff, increasing its potential in battle. The only trouble while rerolling traits is figuring out which one to go for. Since there are plenty available in this experience, it's extremely tough to pick the best trait.
To help solve that issue, here's an Anime Saga traits tier list for you. Refer to it and learn the best trait that can make a solid character build for story acts and raid battles.
Traits tier list in Anime Saga (Best trait)
In the following tier list, you will find all the traits under different tiers. The best traits are mentioned under the S tier, while the relatively weaker ones are under the A, B, and C tiers.
S tier
The traits mentioned in the S tier are the rarest but also the best ones so far in this Roblox title. If you constantly compete in raid battles or are stuck on a high-level story act, both the traits in this tier can help you progress further.
- Doombringer: 50% critical hit chance (1.5x damage), and +1% damage per enemy killed. When HP is under 40%: +60% damage, -40% damage taken, and -25% cooldown time
- Overlord: +1% damage per enemy defeated and restores 20% HP on each kill
A tier
All the traits mentioned in this tier are great alternatives for the ones in the S tier. Not only do they give you extra HP and healing abilities, but they also increase your damage output and critical chance.
- Bloodlord: Lifesteal 1.5% of damage dealt (with a cooldown of 3 seconds), and Lifesteal 4% of damage dealt when HP is under 30%. Also, restores 10% HP on a kill
- Abyssal: +20% HP, +15% damage, restores 30% HP on each kill, and 10% critical hit chance (1.5x damage)
B tier
In the B tier, you will find traits suitable for the game's middle stages. They have decent stat buffs like super armor, less SP consumption, increased damage output, and more. However, they are not enough for most bosses in the dungeons, making you rely heavily on your skills.
- Warlord: Every 10 seconds, generate a super armor for three seconds, -15% damage taken, +25% HP, +25% damage, and -10% SP consumption
- Draconic: +15% damage, -40% SP consumption when HP is less than 30%, and +10% damage
- Colossus: +20% HP, -15% damage taken, generates a super armor every 15 seconds that lasts only three seconds
- Endurance III: +12% HP and +12% damage output
C tier
In the final tier, all the traits are average and aren't usually recommended. While you can use them in the early stages, it's recommended to switch them whenever you earn Trait Rerolls.
- Celestial: Heals nearby allies for 3% HP every 15 seconds and -25% damage taken when HP is under 30%
- Phantom: -20% SP consumption, -12% cooldown time, 10% critical hit chance (1.2x damage)
- Guardian III: -12% damage taken and +15% HP
- Swift III: -9% SP consumption and -9% cooldown time
FAQs
What is the best trait in Anime Saga?
Currently, the Doombringer is the best trait as it strengthens your offensive and defensive capabilities.
How do I get Trait Rerolls in Anime Saga?
You can get Trait Rerolls by levelling up, purchasing them from the Raid Shop, and redeeming active codes in this experience.
Can you purchase Trait Rerolls using Robux in Anime Saga?
Yes, you can purchase Trait Rerolls using Robux from the in-game shop.
