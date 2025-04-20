Anime Siege codes (April 2025)

Anime Siege codes offer rewards that help you build the strongest team of defenders. Like many tower defense experiences on Roblox, Anime Siege lets you summon characters with unique powers. You can roll for units by using Gems, while Coins and Trait Rerolls are valuable for perfecting your team. Interestingly, codes provide these resources instantly to help you skip the initial grind.

This article features all working codes for Anime Siege and a detailed guide on how to redeem them without any hassle.

Active Anime Siege codes

The following list features all valid codes for Roblox Anime Siege:

List of active codes in Anime Siege Code Rewards 2K SPECIAL! x800 Gems, x10 Reroll Token, and x1000 Gold RELEASE! x1000 Gems, x5 Reroll Token, and x500 Gold

Expired Anime Siege codes

As of this writing, no codes for the game have expired. This section will be updated the moment the developer decides to deactivate a code.

How to redeem Roblox Anime Siege codes

Redeem codes to get bonus rewards in the tower defense title (Image via Roblox)

There are a couple of ways to access the code redemption system in Anime Siege. To claim rewards by redeeming each active code, follow these instructions:

Open Anime Siege on Roblox.

Tap the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Alternatively, you can head to the Codes NPC in the lobby and stand close to him.

Once the Codes menu opens, enter an active code in the text box.

Hit the green Redeem button to get rewards.

Anime Siege codes and their importance

Use Gems on different banners to get units (Image via Roblox)

Both Gems and Gold are vital in-game currencies in Roblox Anime Siege. Gems allow you to buy items from the Traveling Merchant NPC and summon units from the gacha banners. The crystals can be spent in specific banners, whereas others require Raid Tokens or other special items.

While Gems are crucial for obtaining units, you can enhance their potential by using Gold. Gems can be exchanged for Gold anytime by speaking to the Exchanger NPC. Additionally, Anime Siege offers players the ability to give unique traits to units via Reroll Tokens.

Anime Siege code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Code does not exist!" error in Anime Siege (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Anime Siege are case-sensitive and often contain special characters and spaces. When inputting them in the redemption box, make sure to cross-verify their letter casing and fix any typing errors. You can also try copying and pasting codes directly into the text box instead of typing them. By doing so, you reduce the chances of encountering the "Code does not exist!" error.

Where to find new Anime Siege codes

If you are searching for more codes, join the Anime Siege Discord server and keep an eye on the "announcements" channel. The game developer reveals the latest freebies as well as the upcoming updates and bug fixes in that channel.

FAQs on Anime Siege codes

What rewards are provided by the active Anime Siege codes?

Players can get Gems, Coins, and Reroll Tokens by redeeming codes in the anime-inspired Roblox experience.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Anime Siege?

A Roblox account can redeem each active code only once, given that double usage results in the "Already redeemed!" error.

When do codes for Anime Siege expire?

While the expiration dates of codes haven't been disclosed, most developers usually deactivate them to make room for newer ones. Redeem the featured active codes quickly to avoid missing out on any rewards.

