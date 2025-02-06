Anime Strike Simulator has received a brand-new update just days after a major patch was released. The Mini 28.5 update focuses more on changes and balances rather than new content. This is important because big updates usually come with more bugs and glitches.

This article lists the complete patch notes of the latest Anime Strike Simulator update.

The complete changelog of Anime Strike Simulator Mini 28.5 update

You can check out the Anime Strike Simulator Mini 28.5 update patch notes in the game too (Image via Roblox)

Features

1) Extra Inventory Gamepass will now affect accessories and weapons Inventory

So, you can have up to 250 accessories and weapons in Anime Strike Simulator

2) Added a Search Bar on Accessories Inventory

You can search for Name, Rarity, Accessory Type (Back, Body, Head, Waist), Status (Normal, Shiny, Ethereal), and even bonus (power, damage, stars, etc.)

Select All and Unselect All will only select and unselect visible Accessories

3) Added a Search Bar on the Weapons Inventory

You can search for Name, Rarity, Status (Normal, Shiny, Ethereal), and even bonus (power, damage, stars, etc…) in Anime Strike Simulator

Select All and Unselect All will only select and unselect visible Weapons

4) You now also search for normals, shinies, and ethereals in your pets inventory

5) Added an animation when a HUD is popping and hiding itself (instead of just instantly appearing and disappearing)

6) Added some other UI animations

7) Added a new Exclusive Artefact to Infinity Tower

Undead Skull

8) New Gamepass - Double Player XP

Doubles the player XP you get from playing

9) Increased Max Level of Breaths and Demon Art to 1200

10) Increased Max Level of Reiatsu and Reiryoku to 1100

11) Increased Max Level of Android, Majin, and Saiyajin to 900

12) Increased Max Level of Kishibe, Aki, and Pochita to 600

13) Increased Max Level of Flow to 300

The update is more focused on balancing (Image via Roblox)

Changes

When destroying Accessories or Weapons you will get Cloth and Screws respectively

Made all HUDs slightly bigger for better visibility (Pet HUD, Item HUD, Potion, etc…)

You now get the Water Rune from 2 different Dungeons Portals

Increased Chance of Air Rune, Dark Rune

Doubled the chance of getting Air Horn in the Eclipse Challenge

4% → 8%

Buffed chance of all items in the Eclipse Challenge

Buffed chance of Supreme Cure Exclusive Artefact from Boss Battle

0.005% → 0.05% (10x higher)

Buffed chance of Crystal Dagger Exclusive Artefact from The Mysterious Quack

0.5% → 0.75% (1.5x higher)

Increased Mega Potions duration

10 minutes → 15 minutes

Increased Server Boosts Duration

15 minutes → 30 minutes

Buffed Soccer Ball from Eclipse Challenge

10% → 15% (1.5x higher)

Doubled the drop quantity of Multiple Arrows from Pink Land enemies

Buffed Worldwide Force Multiplier

2.75x → 3x

Increased the chance of spawning an enchanted mob

66% higher chance I do pretend on adding more kinds of enchants and buffs

Reduced slightly the scale of player XP

Decreased Quantity need to complete Clicks Achievements 8,9 and 10

Decreased Quantity needs to complete Play Time Achievements 10 and 11

Buffed Infinity Tower Drops Chance for Shenk Sword, Straw Hat, and Glowing Light

Removed Meat and Yggdrasil Shard from Infinity Tower

Replaced Apple with Multiple Arrows in Infinity Tower

Increased Chance of Scroll of Armament Chance and Quantity in Infinity Tower

Increased the Chance of getting accessories and weapons in Hunter Raid, Protect Totem, all Leveling Dungeons, and Boss Battle

Fixes

Fixed Exclusive Accessories not being added to your inventory when getting them in some cases (full inventory)

Fixed Galaxy 2 Power still visible even on pets that do not have Galaxy 2 power

Fixed Galaxy 2 Power not scaling with the level in Pet HUD (Visual Bug)

Fixed Shidou Avatar

Fixed Some Items not visible in the Infinity Tower Drop Sign

Other random fixes

The Mini 28.5 update is expected to fix most of the bugs and glitches players encountered in Anime Strike Simulator since the previous patch was released.

