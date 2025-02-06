Anime Strike Simulator Mini 28.5 update patch notes

Anime Strike Simulator has received a brand-new update just days after a major patch was released. The Mini 28.5 update focuses more on changes and balances rather than new content. This is important because big updates usually come with more bugs and glitches.
This article lists the complete patch notes of the latest Anime Strike Simulator update.
The complete changelog of Anime Strike Simulator Mini 28.5 update
Features
1) Extra Inventory Gamepass will now affect accessories and weapons Inventory
- So, you can have up to 250 accessories and weapons in Anime Strike Simulator
2) Added a Search Bar on Accessories Inventory
- You can search for Name, Rarity, Accessory Type (Back, Body, Head, Waist), Status (Normal, Shiny, Ethereal), and even bonus (power, damage, stars, etc.)
- Select All and Unselect All will only select and unselect visible Accessories
3) Added a Search Bar on the Weapons Inventory
- You can search for Name, Rarity, Status (Normal, Shiny, Ethereal), and even bonus (power, damage, stars, etc…) in Anime Strike Simulator
- Select All and Unselect All will only select and unselect visible Weapons
4) You now also search for normals, shinies, and ethereals in your pets inventory
5) Added an animation when a HUD is popping and hiding itself (instead of just instantly appearing and disappearing)
6) Added some other UI animations
7) Added a new Exclusive Artefact to Infinity Tower
- Undead Skull
8) New Gamepass - Double Player XP
- Doubles the player XP you get from playing
9) Increased Max Level of Breaths and Demon Art to 1200
10) Increased Max Level of Reiatsu and Reiryoku to 1100
11) Increased Max Level of Android, Majin, and Saiyajin to 900
12) Increased Max Level of Kishibe, Aki, and Pochita to 600
13) Increased Max Level of Flow to 300
Also check: Anime Strike Simulator Update 28 patch notes
Changes
- When destroying Accessories or Weapons you will get Cloth and Screws respectively
- Made all HUDs slightly bigger for better visibility (Pet HUD, Item HUD, Potion, etc…)
- You now get the Water Rune from 2 different Dungeons Portals
- Increased Chance of Air Rune, Dark Rune
- Doubled the chance of getting Air Horn in the Eclipse Challenge
- 4% → 8%
- Buffed chance of all items in the Eclipse Challenge
- Buffed chance of Supreme Cure Exclusive Artefact from Boss Battle
- 0.005% → 0.05% (10x higher)
- Buffed chance of Crystal Dagger Exclusive Artefact from The Mysterious Quack
- 0.5% → 0.75% (1.5x higher)
- Increased Mega Potions duration
- 10 minutes → 15 minutes
- Increased Server Boosts Duration
- 15 minutes → 30 minutes
- Buffed Soccer Ball from Eclipse Challenge
- 10% → 15% (1.5x higher)
- Doubled the drop quantity of Multiple Arrows from Pink Land enemies
- Buffed Worldwide Force Multiplier
- 2.75x → 3x
- Increased the chance of spawning an enchanted mob
- 66% higher chance
- I do pretend on adding more kinds of enchants and buffs
- Reduced slightly the scale of player XP
- Decreased Quantity need to complete Clicks Achievements 8,9 and 10
- Decreased Quantity needs to complete Play Time Achievements 10 and 11
- Buffed Infinity Tower Drops Chance for Shenk Sword, Straw Hat, and Glowing Light
- Removed Meat and Yggdrasil Shard from Infinity Tower
- Replaced Apple with Multiple Arrows in Infinity Tower
- Increased Chance of Scroll of Armament Chance and Quantity in Infinity Tower
- Increased the Chance of getting accessories and weapons in Hunter Raid, Protect Totem, all Leveling Dungeons, and Boss Battle
Fixes
- Fixed Exclusive Accessories not being added to your inventory when getting them in some cases (full inventory)
- Fixed Galaxy 2 Power still visible even on pets that do not have Galaxy 2 power
- Fixed Galaxy 2 Power not scaling with the level in Pet HUD (Visual Bug)
- Fixed Shidou Avatar
- Fixed Some Items not visible in the Infinity Tower Drop Sign
- Other random fixes
The Mini 28.5 update is expected to fix most of the bugs and glitches players encountered in Anime Strike Simulator since the previous patch was released.
Also check: Anime Strike Simulator Codes
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024