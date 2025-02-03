Anime Strike Simulator Update 28 patch notes: New map, currency, and more

Anime Strike Simulator has rolled out a brand-new update featuring a variety of things, including new powers and Galaxy 2. This offers fresh opportunities for players to check out new places and try out different tactics to find everything that the game has to offer.

This article will offer the complete patch notes of Anime Strike Simulator Update 28.

The complete changelog of Anime Strike Simulator Update 28

You can also check the update log in the game (Image via Roblox)

The changelog has the complete list of things that were added with the update in Anime Strike Simulator. It has a bunch of bug fixes and improvements that will improve the gameplay.

Added

After 27 maps and updates Welcome to Galaxy 2

New Power - The Nature Power will replace your normal power in Anime Strike Simulator

The Nature Power will replace your normal power in Anime Strike Simulator All stuff you already have also works on this power but highly nerfed

You’ll need to get new galaxy 2 Power stuff to become even stronger (Pets, Acc, Weapon etc…)

Galaxy 2 Power Stuff will also work on Galaxy 1 Power

New Currency - Galaxy Coins will be the universal new currency of this galaxy

Galaxy Coins will be the universal new currency of this galaxy Just like power, stars multipliers will also work on it but also nerfed and galaxy 2 currency stuff will also work on galaxy 1 currency

Harder than Galaxy 1

You will never be able to one tap enemies, you’ll need at least 3 hits to kill them whatever power you have

Drops Multiplier will be highly nerfed on this galaxy 2 to make farm less useless as you would get millions of items easily

Items from this galaxy will have a limited quantity, you won’t be able to get trillions like you have of Magic Crystals (haha)

First Map from Galaxy 2 will not be as hard as we want, since it’s a new power, and currency, but will turn harder in future updates

A special lobby just for this galaxy, where a lot of the machines you use every update will be available to use

New Ethereal Status

I think it’s time to introduce you to something better than a Shiny Pet, in galaxy 2 you’ll be able to get Ethereal Pets, they are 75% better than a normal pet and around 40% better than a shiny pet. Will you be able to make a full team of it?

This was introduced to make something rare again, shinies aren’t rare anymore since a lot of updates, so I wanted to bring back that rare pet not everyone will have.

New Map - The Hub

This is the place where we will try to unify a lot of machines that you used every update

New Map - Namek Island (Based on Dragon Ball)

8 new Pets

New Exotic

1 new Questline

Accessories and Weapons were reworked

Frow now on, when you get an accessory or weapon, it can go from Common up to Exotic in Anime Strike Simulator

Your actual accessories and weapons will be converted into Legendary rarity (same multiplier, it won’t change), but if you want to become even stronger, you’ll need to farm more accessories and weapons to get them higher rarities with higher multiplier

You will also be able to get your accessory or weapon in a shiny status or Ethereal Status making them even stronger

The only stats that will be affected by their rarities and status will be power, galaxy 2 power, stars and damage

We will eventually increase accessories and weapons drop rate since it will be way to rare to get an exotic ethereal if we keep the actual drop rates

Other additions

You can now teleport to Boss Battle when it starts in Anime Strike Simulator

Added an Accessory and Weapon Auto Sell and Auto Lock

Updated Auto Sell and Auto Lock for Pets, you can new auto lock and auto sell exotics (can be disabled if you want to)

You can auto sell and auto lock the new status Ethereal

New Gamemode - Trial Insane

Located in The Hub Get the following rewards: 3 accessories 1 artefact Get even more Trial Crystals

4 new Ranks

4 new Chakra

4 new Evolution

5 new Haki

2 new Slayer Level

Increased Max Level of Breaths and Demon Art to 1100

Increased Max Level of Reiatsu and Reiryoku to 1000

Increased Max Level of Android, Majin and Saiyajin to 800

Increased Max Level of Kishibe, Aki and Pochita to 550

Increased Max Level of Flow to 250

You must unlock the new map in Anime Strike Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Changes

Weapons Multipliers in HUD will now show in multipliers instead of percentage

If before it was 100% now it’s 2x (it’s the same thing)

Leaderstats have been changed

Removed Power, Stars and PPC from your leaderstats Added Prestige (spoiler) and Level

Your xp and xp needed for your level will now only show integers

Fixes

Fixed Football Academy Badge not being awarded

Fixed Complete Eclipse Challenge not visible in your profile

Fixed Equip Best in Weapons not working properly

Fixed Level XP Bar bugging

Fixed Flowing Energy Artefact showing “Obtained in nil”

Fixed Parchments not updating properly in your UI

Fixed Scripters able to summon on XMAS Event

Some minor fixes

