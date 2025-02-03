Anime Strike Simulator Update 28 patch notes: New map, currency, and more

Anime Strike Simulator has rolled out a brand-new update featuring a variety of things, including new powers and Galaxy 2. This offers fresh opportunities for players to check out new places and try out different tactics to find everything that the game has to offer.
This article will offer the complete patch notes of Anime Strike Simulator Update 28.
The complete changelog of Anime Strike Simulator Update 28
The changelog has the complete list of things that were added with the update in Anime Strike Simulator. It has a bunch of bug fixes and improvements that will improve the gameplay.
Added
After 27 maps and updates Welcome to Galaxy 2
- New Power - The Nature Power will replace your normal power in Anime Strike Simulator
- All stuff you already have also works on this power but highly nerfed
- You’ll need to get new galaxy 2 Power stuff to become even stronger (Pets, Acc, Weapon etc…)
- Galaxy 2 Power Stuff will also work on Galaxy 1 Power
- New Currency - Galaxy Coins will be the universal new currency of this galaxy
- Just like power, stars multipliers will also work on it but also nerfed and galaxy 2 currency stuff will also work on galaxy 1 currency
- Harder than Galaxy 1
- You will never be able to one tap enemies, you’ll need at least 3 hits to kill them whatever power you have
- Drops Multiplier will be highly nerfed on this galaxy 2 to make farm less useless as you would get millions of items easily
- Items from this galaxy will have a limited quantity, you won’t be able to get trillions like you have of Magic Crystals (haha)
- First Map from Galaxy 2 will not be as hard as we want, since it’s a new power, and currency, but will turn harder in future updates
- A special lobby just for this galaxy, where a lot of the machines you use every update will be available to use
- New Ethereal Status
- I think it’s time to introduce you to something better than a Shiny Pet, in galaxy 2 you’ll be able to get Ethereal Pets, they are 75% better than a normal pet and around 40% better than a shiny pet. Will you be able to make a full team of it?
- This was introduced to make something rare again, shinies aren’t rare anymore since a lot of updates, so I wanted to bring back that rare pet not everyone will have.
New Map - The Hub
- This is the place where we will try to unify a lot of machines that you used every update
New Map - Namek Island (Based on Dragon Ball)
- 8 new Pets
- New Exotic
- 1 new Questline
Accessories and Weapons were reworked
- Frow now on, when you get an accessory or weapon, it can go from Common up to Exotic in Anime Strike Simulator
- Your actual accessories and weapons will be converted into Legendary rarity (same multiplier, it won’t change), but if you want to become even stronger, you’ll need to farm more accessories and weapons to get them higher rarities with higher multiplier
- You will also be able to get your accessory or weapon in a shiny status or Ethereal Status making them even stronger
- The only stats that will be affected by their rarities and status will be power, galaxy 2 power, stars and damage
- We will eventually increase accessories and weapons drop rate since it will be way to rare to get an exotic ethereal if we keep the actual drop rates
Other additions
- You can now teleport to Boss Battle when it starts in Anime Strike Simulator
- Added an Accessory and Weapon Auto Sell and Auto Lock
- Updated Auto Sell and Auto Lock for Pets, you can new auto lock and auto sell exotics (can be disabled if you want to)
- You can auto sell and auto lock the new status Ethereal
- New Gamemode - Trial Insane
- Located in The Hub
- Get the following rewards:
- 3 accessories
- 1 artefact
- Get even more Trial Crystals
- 4 new Ranks
- 4 new Chakra
- 4 new Evolution
- 5 new Haki
- 2 new Slayer Level
- Increased Max Level of Breaths and Demon Art to 1100
- Increased Max Level of Reiatsu and Reiryoku to 1000
- Increased Max Level of Android, Majin and Saiyajin to 800
- Increased Max Level of Kishibe, Aki and Pochita to 550
- Increased Max Level of Flow to 250
Changes
- Weapons Multipliers in HUD will now show in multipliers instead of percentage
- If before it was 100% now it’s 2x (it’s the same thing)
- Leaderstats have been changed
- Removed Power, Stars and PPC from your leaderstats
- Added Prestige (spoiler) and Level
- Your xp and xp needed for your level will now only show integers
Fixes
- Fixed Football Academy Badge not being awarded
- Fixed Complete Eclipse Challenge not visible in your profile
- Fixed Equip Best in Weapons not working properly
- Fixed Level XP Bar bugging
- Fixed Flowing Energy Artefact showing “Obtained in nil”
- Fixed Parchments not updating properly in your UI
- Fixed Scripters able to summon on XMAS Event
- Some minor fixes
