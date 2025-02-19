Anime Strike Simulator update 30 patch notes

Anime Strike Simulator rolled out a brand-new update featuring a ton of new things for players to explore. This includes a new map, as well as a new game mode where you must defeat a certain number of enemies quickly to get rewards. However, tracking all the various changes and additions when inside the game can be overwhelming for some.
As such, this article lists the complete patch notes of Anime Strike Simulator's update 30, so you can check out all the details for yourself.
The complete changelog of Anime Strike Simulator update 30
As mentioned earlier, you will find several new additions as well as various changes when loading the Anime Strike Simulator after this update. Below, we have the complete official changelog for your reference.
Features
1) New Map - Metropolis of Ninja (Based on Naruto/Boruto)
- 8 new Pets
- New Exotic
- 1 new questline
2) New Gamemode - Super Ninja Exam
- Located in Metropolis of Ninja
- Defeat 10 enemies in less than 20 seconds to super rank up
- After completing it, you’ll get a nature power multiplier and 2 stat points
- Spend Stat Points on the following stats:
- Nature Power
- Galaxy 2 Coins
- Damage
- Luck
- Drops
- Exotic Luck
- Player XP
- You can skip a super rank using robux or crowns
- Reset your stats points by using Robux or crowns
- Sentinel is DISABLED while in this game mode
- Try a challenge every 10 minutes
3) New Gacha - Ninja Power
- Use the new item “Ramen” obtained in Kaisen Raid
4) New Season Pass - Valentine Pass
- Get 4k XP every day (6k if premium)
- Some Items to help new players and end game players
- 2 Limited Pets + Avatar
- 3 Limited Parchments
- 3 Limited Artefacts (1 Free & 2 Premium)
- 1 Limited Weapon (Premium Only)
- Up to 3 500 Strike Crowns (1 350 for free)
5) Reworked Equip Button from Pets
You can now choose between the following options:
- Power - Will automatically choose between Galaxy 1 Power and Nature Power depending on your map.
- Currency - Will automatically choose between Stars and Galaxy 2 Coins depending on your map.
- Drops
- Luck
- Critic Damage
6) You can now Use Multiple Potions in Anime Strike Simulator
- You can use 1, 5, 20, and max potions
- Right Mouse Click to open a HUD to use multiple Potions
- Touch Long Press on a potion on mobile to open the same HUD
- Not available on console for now
7) Increased Max Level of Breaths and Demon Art to 1400
8) Increased Max Level of Reiatsu and Reiryoku to 1300
9) Increased Max Level of Android, Majin, and Saiyajin to 1100
10) Increased Max Level of Kishibe, Aki, and Pochita to 700
11) Increased Max Level of Flow to 400
12) 4 new Ranks
13) 4 new Chakra
14) 4 new Evolution
15) 5 new Haki
16) 4 new Hero Quests
17) 3 new Slayer Level
18) New Upgrades
- 4 levels for Power, Damage, and Stars
19) New Nen Upgrades
- 3 levels for Power, Damage, and Stars
20) New Demon Enchantments
- 3 levels for Power, Damage, and Stars
21) New Sentinel Upgrades
- 3 levels for Power and Damage
22) New Stand Upgrades
- 3 new levels for Power, Damage, and Stars
Changes
- Added Galaxy 1 Multipliers to actual Exclusive Pack Accessories
- You will now auto-rejoin the Kaisen Raid and Eclipse Challenge
Fixes
- Fixed Nature Power and Galaxy 2 Coins from Quests not working
- Fixed Avatar HUD visual inconsistencies
- Fixed Common Rarity Chance not decreasing properly
- Fixed Equip Best for Weapons not working in some cases
- Fixed Weapons not having the correct multiplier in your inventory after upgrading his Quality
- Other minor fixes
