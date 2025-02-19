Anime Strike Simulator update 30 patch notes

Anime Strike Simulator rolled out a brand-new update featuring a ton of new things for players to explore. This includes a new map, as well as a new game mode where you must defeat a certain number of enemies quickly to get rewards. However, tracking all the various changes and additions when inside the game can be overwhelming for some.

Ad

As such, this article lists the complete patch notes of Anime Strike Simulator's update 30, so you can check out all the details for yourself.

The complete changelog of Anime Strike Simulator update 30

You can also find the changelog in the game (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, you will find several new additions as well as various changes when loading the Anime Strike Simulator after this update. Below, we have the complete official changelog for your reference.

Ad

Trending

Features

1) New Map - Metropolis of Ninja (Based on Naruto/Boruto)

8 new Pets

New Exotic

1 new questline

2) New Gamemode - Super Ninja Exam

Located in Metropolis of Ninja

Defeat 10 enemies in less than 20 seconds to super rank up

After completing it, you’ll get a nature power multiplier and 2 stat points

Spend Stat Points on the following stats:

Nature Power Galaxy 2 Coins Damage Luck Drops Exotic Luck Player XP

You can skip a super rank using robux or crowns

Reset your stats points by using Robux or crowns

Sentinel is DISABLED while in this game mode

Try a challenge every 10 minutes

Ad

3) New Gacha - Ninja Power

Use the new item “Ramen” obtained in Kaisen Raid

4) New Season Pass - Valentine Pass

Get 4k XP every day (6k if premium)

Some Items to help new players and end game players

2 Limited Pets + Avatar

3 Limited Parchments

3 Limited Artefacts (1 Free & 2 Premium)

1 Limited Weapon (Premium Only)

Up to 3 500 Strike Crowns (1 350 for free)

5) Reworked Equip Button from Pets

You can now choose between the following options:

Power - Will automatically choose between Galaxy 1 Power and Nature Power depending on your map.

Will automatically choose between Galaxy 1 Power and Nature Power depending on your map. Currency - Will automatically choose between Stars and Galaxy 2 Coins depending on your map.

Will automatically choose between Stars and Galaxy 2 Coins depending on your map. Drops

Luck

Critic Damage

Ad

6) You can now Use Multiple Potions in Anime Strike Simulator

You can use 1, 5, 20, and max potions

Right Mouse Click to open a HUD to use multiple Potions

Touch Long Press on a potion on mobile to open the same HUD

Not available on console for now

7) Increased Max Level of Breaths and Demon Art to 1400

8) Increased Max Level of Reiatsu and Reiryoku to 1300

9) Increased Max Level of Android, Majin, and Saiyajin to 1100

10) Increased Max Level of Kishibe, Aki, and Pochita to 700

Ad

11) Increased Max Level of Flow to 400

12) 4 new Ranks

13) 4 new Chakra

14) 4 new Evolution

15) 5 new Haki

16) 4 new Hero Quests

17) 3 new Slayer Level

18) New Upgrades

4 levels for Power, Damage, and Stars

19) New Nen Upgrades

3 levels for Power, Damage, and Stars

20) New Demon Enchantments

3 levels for Power, Damage, and Stars

21) New Sentinel Upgrades

3 levels for Power and Damage

22) New Stand Upgrades

3 new levels for Power, Damage, and Stars

The update has added various new things to Anime Strike Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Also check: Anime Strike Simulator Codes

Ad

Changes

Added Galaxy 1 Multipliers to actual Exclusive Pack Accessories

You will now auto-rejoin the Kaisen Raid and Eclipse Challenge

Fixes

Fixed Nature Power and Galaxy 2 Coins from Quests not working

Fixed Avatar HUD visual inconsistencies

Fixed Common Rarity Chance not decreasing properly

Fixed Equip Best for Weapons not working in some cases

Fixed Weapons not having the correct multiplier in your inventory after upgrading his Quality

Other minor fixes

Also check: Dig It Vokayno update guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024