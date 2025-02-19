  • home icon
  • Anime Strike Simulator update 30 patch notes

Anime Strike Simulator update 30 patch notes

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Feb 19, 2025 21:49 GMT
Anime Strike Simulator
You can check out the details of the new Anime Strike Simulator update in the article (Image via Roblox)

Anime Strike Simulator rolled out a brand-new update featuring a ton of new things for players to explore. This includes a new map, as well as a new game mode where you must defeat a certain number of enemies quickly to get rewards. However, tracking all the various changes and additions when inside the game can be overwhelming for some.

As such, this article lists the complete patch notes of Anime Strike Simulator's update 30, so you can check out all the details for yourself.

The complete changelog of Anime Strike Simulator update 30

You can also find the changelog in the game (Image via Roblox)
As mentioned earlier, you will find several new additions as well as various changes when loading the Anime Strike Simulator after this update. Below, we have the complete official changelog for your reference.

Features

1) New Map - Metropolis of Ninja (Based on Naruto/Boruto)

  • 8 new Pets
  • New Exotic
  • 1 new questline

2) New Gamemode - Super Ninja Exam

  • Located in Metropolis of Ninja
  • Defeat 10 enemies in less than 20 seconds to super rank up
  • After completing it, you’ll get a nature power multiplier and 2 stat points
  • Spend Stat Points on the following stats:
  1. Nature Power
  2. Galaxy 2 Coins
  3. Damage
  4. Luck
  5. Drops
  6. Exotic Luck
  7. Player XP
  • You can skip a super rank using robux or crowns
  • Reset your stats points by using Robux or crowns
  • Sentinel is DISABLED while in this game mode
  • Try a challenge every 10 minutes
3) New Gacha - Ninja Power

  • Use the new item “Ramen” obtained in Kaisen Raid

4) New Season Pass - Valentine Pass

  • Get 4k XP every day (6k if premium)
  • Some Items to help new players and end game players
  • 2 Limited Pets + Avatar
  • 3 Limited Parchments
  • 3 Limited Artefacts (1 Free & 2 Premium)
  • 1 Limited Weapon (Premium Only)
  • Up to 3 500 Strike Crowns (1 350 for free)

5) Reworked Equip Button from Pets

You can now choose between the following options:

  • Power - Will automatically choose between Galaxy 1 Power and Nature Power depending on your map.
  • Currency - Will automatically choose between Stars and Galaxy 2 Coins depending on your map.
  • Drops
  • Luck
  • Critic Damage
6) You can now Use Multiple Potions in Anime Strike Simulator

  • You can use 1, 5, 20, and max potions
  • Right Mouse Click to open a HUD to use multiple Potions
  • Touch Long Press on a potion on mobile to open the same HUD
  • Not available on console for now

7) Increased Max Level of Breaths and Demon Art to 1400

8) Increased Max Level of Reiatsu and Reiryoku to 1300

9) Increased Max Level of Android, Majin, and Saiyajin to 1100

10) Increased Max Level of Kishibe, Aki, and Pochita to 700

11) Increased Max Level of Flow to 400

12) 4 new Ranks

13) 4 new Chakra

14) 4 new Evolution

15) 5 new Haki

16) 4 new Hero Quests

17) 3 new Slayer Level

18) New Upgrades

  • 4 levels for Power, Damage, and Stars

19) New Nen Upgrades

  • 3 levels for Power, Damage, and Stars

20) New Demon Enchantments

  • 3 levels for Power, Damage, and Stars

21) New Sentinel Upgrades

  • 3 levels for Power and Damage

22) New Stand Upgrades

  • 3 new levels for Power, Damage, and Stars
The update has added various new things to Anime Strike Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Also check: Anime Strike Simulator Codes

Changes

  • Added Galaxy 1 Multipliers to actual Exclusive Pack Accessories
  • You will now auto-rejoin the Kaisen Raid and Eclipse Challenge

Fixes

  • Fixed Nature Power and Galaxy 2 Coins from Quests not working
  • Fixed Avatar HUD visual inconsistencies
  • Fixed Common Rarity Chance not decreasing properly
  • Fixed Equip Best for Weapons not working in some cases
  • Fixed Weapons not having the correct multiplier in your inventory after upgrading his Quality
  • Other minor fixes

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
