Dig It Volkayno update guide

One of the latest Dig It updates added the Volkayno event to the game featuring tons of new content. This includes a brand-new boss, collections, and tools. Naturally, it can be overwhelming for some players to explore the new area and find everything that the update has to offer.
Hence, this article will provide a brief guide that will go over everything that was added with the update and how you can access them.
Everything you will find in the Dig It Volkayno update
The new update features a lot of things spread around the map. This means you must walk around exploring places to find and collect everything. The new locations are presented in layers, where you must complete the first one to reach the next. For example, you can only access the Devil's Pit after completing the Volkayno Collection.
Similarly, you can only access The Oasis once you are completely done with the Devil's Pit. To complete a location, you must reach there, find everything it offers, collect the key, and collect the mount. You will obtain an Exotic rarity key once you complete an area's index, allowing you to proceed to the next location.
Below, we have the list of items that are part of the Volkayno Collection that you must get to reach the next area.
Ordinary rarity
- Flaming Hot Taco
- Firefighter Helmet
- Worm
- Super Toaster
- Popcorn
Rare rarity
- Fire Goggles
- Extinguisher
- Grill
Epic rarity
- Volcano
- Charcoal Chicken
- Thermometer
Legendary rarity
- Throne
Mythical rarity
- Fire Beetle
Exotic rarity
- Molten Key
Devil's Pit Collection
Once you reach the Devil's Pit, you will need to once again explore the area and collect a variety of things. Below is a list of items that you must obtain.
Junk
- Charred Pebble
Ordinary rarity
- Mushroom
- Hot Bottle
- Oven Mitt
Rare rarity
- Gas Mask
- Angry Face
- Old Computer
- Baseball Bat
- Ice Cream
Epic rarity
- Imp
- Crystal
- Flamingo
- Microwave
- Lava Bucket
- Hot Pepper
- Lava Slime
- Lava Flower
Legendary rarity
- Lava Lizard
- Flamethrower
Mythical rarity
- Lava Turtle
Exotic rarity
- Ancient Key
Dealing with the Magmatar Boss
During your exploration, you will eventually come across the newly added Magmatar Boss. It spawns every 20 minutes to challenge players and offers great loot upon defeat. To damage the boss, you must strike and dig its arms when it conjures them to attack you.
Below, we have the list of all the attacks the boss will throw at you during the fight.
- Magma Arms - The boss spawns orange portals and brings magma arms out of them to attack you. The boss will try to spawn them with you in the radius. The arms sometimes also slam down, so be careful of them.
- Body Ripples - The boss will sometimes wiggle and send out waves of heat to deal damage. You can simply jump over these waves by timing your jump perfectly.
Once you defeat Magmatar, it will sink in the magma and shoot rocks into the arena. You can then dig these rocks to obtain rewards from the Volkayno Collection and the Devil's Pit. You can also get the Mythical rarity Flying Rug from digging these rocks, but its drop chance is extremely low.
List of all the Volcano Shovels
The Volkayno update also features a variety of new Shovels that you can obtain. Below is a list of all of them along with their stats.
Imp Shovel
- Level Requirement - 35+
- Price - 70,500 D$
- Location - Devil’s Pit
- Strength - 60
- Stamina Loss - 7%
- Loot Luck - 30%
- Control - 40%
- Stability - 45%
- Precision - 45%
- Max Weight - 250,000 KG
Magma Shovel
- Level Requirement - 30+
- Price - 67,500 D$
- Location - Volkayno
- Strength - 45
- Stamina Loss - 10%
- Loot Luck - 25%
- Control - 35%
- Stability - 35%
- Precision - 35%
- Max Weight - 7,500 KG
Ancient Shovel
- Level Requirement - 120+
- Price - 900,000 D$
- Location - The Oasis
- Strength - 100
- Stamina - 5%
- Loot Luck - 50%
- Control - 100%
- Stability - 100%
- Precision - 100%
- Max Weight - 100,000 KG
FAQs about Dig It
What is the rarity of the key that unlocks new areas in Dig It?
The key falls under the Exotic rarity.
How many Shovels are part of the Volkayno update in Dig It?
The update has added three new shovels to the game.
How often does the Magmatar Boss spawn in Dig It?
The boss spawns every 20 minutes.
