  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Dig It Volkayno update guide

Dig It Volkayno update guide

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Feb 19, 2025 11:42 GMT
Dig It
The Volkayno Update features a variety of things you might want to explore (Image via Roblox)

One of the latest Dig It updates added the Volkayno event to the game featuring tons of new content. This includes a brand-new boss, collections, and tools. Naturally, it can be overwhelming for some players to explore the new area and find everything that the update has to offer.

Ad

Hence, this article will provide a brief guide that will go over everything that was added with the update and how you can access them.

Everything you will find in the Dig It Volkayno update

The new volcanic island is hard to miss (Image via Roblox)
The new volcanic island is hard to miss (Image via Roblox)

The new update features a lot of things spread around the map. This means you must walk around exploring places to find and collect everything. The new locations are presented in layers, where you must complete the first one to reach the next. For example, you can only access the Devil's Pit after completing the Volkayno Collection.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Similarly, you can only access The Oasis once you are completely done with the Devil's Pit. To complete a location, you must reach there, find everything it offers, collect the key, and collect the mount. You will obtain an Exotic rarity key once you complete an area's index, allowing you to proceed to the next location.

Below, we have the list of items that are part of the Volkayno Collection that you must get to reach the next area.

Ad
You must dig up a variety of items on the island (Image via Roblox)
You must dig up a variety of items on the island (Image via Roblox)

Ordinary rarity

Ad
  • Flaming Hot Taco
  • Firefighter Helmet
  • Worm
  • Super Toaster
  • Popcorn

Rare rarity

  • Fire Goggles
  • Extinguisher
  • Grill

Epic rarity

  • Volcano
  • Charcoal Chicken
  • Thermometer

Legendary rarity

  • Throne

Mythical rarity

  • Fire Beetle

Exotic rarity

  • Molten Key

Devil's Pit Collection

You must find the key to reach the new area (Image via Roblox)
You must find the key to reach the new area (Image via Roblox)

Once you reach the Devil's Pit, you will need to once again explore the area and collect a variety of things. Below is a list of items that you must obtain.

Ad

Junk

  • Charred Pebble

Ordinary rarity

  • Mushroom
  • Hot Bottle
  • Oven Mitt

Rare rarity

  • Gas Mask
  • Angry Face
  • Old Computer
  • Baseball Bat
  • Ice Cream

Epic rarity

  • Imp
  • Crystal
  • Flamingo
  • Microwave
  • Lava Bucket
  • Hot Pepper
  • Lava Slime
  • Lava Flower

Legendary rarity

  • Lava Lizard
  • Flamethrower

Mythical rarity

  • Lava Turtle

Exotic rarity

  • Ancient Key

Also check: Dig It Shovels Tier List

Dealing with the Magmatar Boss

The boss will throw different attacks to damage you (Image via Roblox)
The boss will throw different attacks to damage you (Image via Roblox)

During your exploration, you will eventually come across the newly added Magmatar Boss. It spawns every 20 minutes to challenge players and offers great loot upon defeat. To damage the boss, you must strike and dig its arms when it conjures them to attack you.

Ad

Below, we have the list of all the attacks the boss will throw at you during the fight.

  • Magma Arms - The boss spawns orange portals and brings magma arms out of them to attack you. The boss will try to spawn them with you in the radius. The arms sometimes also slam down, so be careful of them.
  • Body Ripples - The boss will sometimes wiggle and send out waves of heat to deal damage. You can simply jump over these waves by timing your jump perfectly.
Ad

Once you defeat Magmatar, it will sink in the magma and shoot rocks into the arena. You can then dig these rocks to obtain rewards from the Volkayno Collection and the Devil's Pit. You can also get the Mythical rarity Flying Rug from digging these rocks, but its drop chance is extremely low.

Also check: Dig It Codes

List of all the Volcano Shovels

The update featured new shovels (Image via Roblox)
The update featured new shovels (Image via Roblox)

The Volkayno update also features a variety of new Shovels that you can obtain. Below is a list of all of them along with their stats.

Ad

Imp Shovel

  • Level Requirement - 35+
  • Price - 70,500 D$
  • Location - Devil’s Pit
  • Strength - 60
  • Stamina Loss - 7%
  • Loot Luck - 30%
  • Control - 40%
  • Stability - 45%
  • Precision - 45%
  • Max Weight - 250,000 KG

Magma Shovel

  • Level Requirement - 30+
  • Price - 67,500 D$
  • Location - Volkayno
  • Strength - 45
  • Stamina Loss - 10%
  • Loot Luck - 25%
  • Control - 35%
  • Stability - 35%
  • Precision - 35%
  • Max Weight - 7,500 KG

Ancient Shovel

  • Level Requirement - 120+
  • Price - 900,000 D$
  • Location - The Oasis
  • Strength - 100
  • Stamina - 5%
  • Loot Luck - 50%
  • Control - 100%
  • Stability - 100%
  • Precision - 100%
  • Max Weight - 100,000 KG
Ad

Also check: Dig It Rainstorm Event Guide

FAQs about Dig It

What is the rarity of the key that unlocks new areas in Dig It?

The key falls under the Exotic rarity.

How many Shovels are part of the Volkayno update in Dig It?

The update has added three new shovels to the game.

How often does the Magmatar Boss spawn in Dig It?

The boss spawns every 20 minutes.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी