Dig It Volkayno update guide

One of the latest Dig It updates added the Volkayno event to the game featuring tons of new content. This includes a brand-new boss, collections, and tools. Naturally, it can be overwhelming for some players to explore the new area and find everything that the update has to offer.

Ad

Hence, this article will provide a brief guide that will go over everything that was added with the update and how you can access them.

Everything you will find in the Dig It Volkayno update

The new volcanic island is hard to miss (Image via Roblox)

The new update features a lot of things spread around the map. This means you must walk around exploring places to find and collect everything. The new locations are presented in layers, where you must complete the first one to reach the next. For example, you can only access the Devil's Pit after completing the Volkayno Collection.

Ad

Trending

Similarly, you can only access The Oasis once you are completely done with the Devil's Pit. To complete a location, you must reach there, find everything it offers, collect the key, and collect the mount. You will obtain an Exotic rarity key once you complete an area's index, allowing you to proceed to the next location.

Below, we have the list of items that are part of the Volkayno Collection that you must get to reach the next area.

Ad

You must dig up a variety of items on the island (Image via Roblox)

Ordinary rarity

Ad

Flaming Hot Taco

Firefighter Helmet

Worm

Super Toaster

Popcorn

Rare rarity

Fire Goggles

Extinguisher

Grill

Epic rarity

Volcano

Charcoal Chicken

Thermometer

Legendary rarity

Throne

Mythical rarity

Fire Beetle

Exotic rarity

Molten Key

Devil's Pit Collection

You must find the key to reach the new area (Image via Roblox)

Once you reach the Devil's Pit, you will need to once again explore the area and collect a variety of things. Below is a list of items that you must obtain.

Ad

Junk

Charred Pebble

Ordinary rarity

Mushroom

Hot Bottle

Oven Mitt

Rare rarity

Gas Mask

Angry Face

Old Computer

Baseball Bat

Ice Cream

Epic rarity

Imp

Crystal

Flamingo

Microwave

Lava Bucket

Hot Pepper

Lava Slime

Lava Flower

Legendary rarity

Lava Lizard

Flamethrower

Mythical rarity

Lava Turtle

Exotic rarity

Ancient Key

Also check: Dig It Shovels Tier List

Dealing with the Magmatar Boss

The boss will throw different attacks to damage you (Image via Roblox)

During your exploration, you will eventually come across the newly added Magmatar Boss. It spawns every 20 minutes to challenge players and offers great loot upon defeat. To damage the boss, you must strike and dig its arms when it conjures them to attack you.

Ad

Below, we have the list of all the attacks the boss will throw at you during the fight.

Magma Arms - The boss spawns orange portals and brings magma arms out of them to attack you. The boss will try to spawn them with you in the radius. The arms sometimes also slam down, so be careful of them.

The boss spawns orange portals and brings magma arms out of them to attack you. The boss will try to spawn them with you in the radius. The arms sometimes also slam down, so be careful of them. Body Ripples - The boss will sometimes wiggle and send out waves of heat to deal damage. You can simply jump over these waves by timing your jump perfectly.

Ad

Once you defeat Magmatar, it will sink in the magma and shoot rocks into the arena. You can then dig these rocks to obtain rewards from the Volkayno Collection and the Devil's Pit. You can also get the Mythical rarity Flying Rug from digging these rocks, but its drop chance is extremely low.

Also check: Dig It Codes

List of all the Volcano Shovels

The update featured new shovels (Image via Roblox)

The Volkayno update also features a variety of new Shovels that you can obtain. Below is a list of all of them along with their stats.

Ad

Imp Shovel

Level Requirement - 35+

35+ Price - 70,500 D$

70,500 D$ Location - Devil’s Pit

Devil’s Pit Strength - 60

60 Stamina Loss - 7%

7% Loot Luck - 30%

30% Control - 40%

40% Stability - 45%

45% Precision - 45%

45% Max Weight - 250,000 KG

Magma Shovel

Level Requirement - 30+

30+ Price - 67,500 D$

67,500 D$ Location - Volkayno

Volkayno Strength - 45

45 Stamina Loss - 10%

10% Loot Luck - 25%

25% Control - 35%

35% Stability - 35%

35% Precision - 35%

35% Max Weight - 7,500 KG

Ancient Shovel

Level Requirement - 120+

120+ Price - 900,000 D$

900,000 D$ Location - The Oasis

The Oasis Strength - 100

100 Stamina - 5%

5% Loot Luck - 50%

50% Control - 100%

100% Stability - 100%

100% Precision - 100%

100% Max Weight - 100,000 KG

Ad

Also check: Dig It Rainstorm Event Guide

FAQs about Dig It

What is the rarity of the key that unlocks new areas in Dig It?

The key falls under the Exotic rarity.

How many Shovels are part of the Volkayno update in Dig It?

The update has added three new shovels to the game.

How often does the Magmatar Boss spawn in Dig It?

The boss spawns every 20 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024