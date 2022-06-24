Anime Tappers codes in Roblox: Free Boosts, Yen, and more (June 2022)

Players can accelerate the development of their characters or the game's progression by redeeming Roblox Anime Tappers codes. To advance in the game, players can either invest a lot of time and Robux or they can utilize these free codes to gain extra advantages and go up the leaderboard.

UFO Developments created the collecting game Anime Tappers for Roblox. A contemporary idle clicker game is called Anime Tappers. In this game, players can train their pets to become better creatures and hunt for monsters with strong muscles. Purchase pets, rebirths, and a lot more. By completing tasks and purchasing leaders' controls, players can acquire powers.

Click more to get more taps and fight bigger bosses with free codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

Active codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

Codes in the Roblox game have no expiry dates mentioned, so players should make haste and redeem the codes as soon as possible. Here are the active codes in the game:

AOGIRITREE - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Coins and 45 Yen

BROOM - Redeem this code in the game to get Broom Cursor

JUZO - Redeem this code in the game to get Spooky Juzo Pet

LUCK - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Minute Super Luck

LUCKYDUCKY - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

PUMPKIN - Redeem this code in the game to get Pumpkin Cursor

RAGE - Redeem this code in the game to get Purps pet

RUSSO - Redeem this code in the game to get Russo pet

SAO - Redeem this code in the game to get 580 Taps and 15 Yen

UPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get x3 Yen for 10 Minutes

WITCH - Redeem this code in the game to get Witch's Hat Cursor

X3TAPANESE - Redeem this code in the game to get reward (NEW)

YEN - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Yen

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

BRAWL - Redeem this code in the game to get Rock Lee Pet

FEAR - Redeem this code in the game to get Gone Freecs Pet

GHOST - Redeem this code in the game to get Ghost Cursor

HALLOWEEN - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins and 25 Yen

NOFEAR - Redeem this code in the game to get Adult Gon Pet

ONEPIECE - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 and 15 Yen

POWER UP - Redeem this code in the game to get 900 Taps

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Taps

SAIYAN - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Yen

SLEEPY - Redeem this code in the game to get Zenitu Sleeping Pet

TITAN - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Taps and 25 Yen

TOADBOI - Redeem this code in the game to get ToadBoi Pet

Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox platform on the device of choice. It could be a PC or a mobile device; both iOS and Android will do. Next, log in to the Roblox account using the username and password created by you.

Search for the game on the homepage of the platform. Once you've found it, launch the game and wait for it to load.

Once the game has loaded and the main page is visible, tap on the "More" button on the screen.

As soon as you do that, a new window will pop up. This will contain multiple options; you must click on the "Codes" button.

Now you will be able to see the space to enter the code. Copy and active code and paste it into the "enter code" section.

If you type the code, there is a chance that you may make a mistake, and the code will show an error. However, the option still exists.

Finally, you may go ahead and click on the "Redeem" button. You will instantly receive the promised rewards.

More codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

RoMonitor Stats @RoMonitorStats Anime Tappers by UFO Developments (



At the time of reaching this milestone they had 10,918 Players with a 94.60% rating.



View stats on RoMonitor Congratulations toAnime Tappers by UFO Developments ( @UFODevelopments ) for reaching 10,000,000 visits!At the time of reaching this milestone they had 10,918 Players with a 94.60% rating.View stats on RoMonitor romonitorstats.com/experience/742… Congratulations to 🎃 Anime Tappers by UFO Developments (@UFODevelopments) for reaching 10,000,000 visits! At the time of reaching this milestone they had 10,918 Players with a 94.60% rating.View stats on RoMonitor romonitorstats.com/experience/742… https://t.co/qO2ex7n9JE

The game's developers are always motivated to give out free codes when the game reaches a new milestone. The milestones are calculated based on the number of visits and likes the game receives. Currently, the game has over 71 thousand likes and 21.9 million visits.

Players can also follow the developers on their official Twitter account and Discord community server, where they will hear about all the new codes first and get all the latest game and event updates.

