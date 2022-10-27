Anime Tappers codes in Roblox: Free boosts, yen, and more (October 2022)

UFO Developments created Roblox Anime Tappers on September 7, 2021. The game seems to be doing well, with 72 thousand likes and 22.3 million visits. This is a title where players can find their favorite anime avatars. Moreover, the game is centered around Taps. Gamers need to continuously click their mouse to gain them.

Players can also acquire pets who will help them in their journey. To evolve them and be able to defeat bosses, gamers can use free codes to get all sorts of boosts and in-game money.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

Active codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

Here are the active codes in the game:

AOGIRITREE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 coins and 45 yen

BROOM - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Broom Cursor

JUZO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Spooky Juzo pet

LUCK - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10-minute Super Luck

LUCKYDUCKY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a boost

PUMPKIN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Pumpkin Cursor

SAO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 580 Taps and 15 yen

UPDATE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive x3 yen for 10 minutes

WITCH - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Witch's Hat Cursor

X3TAPANESE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a reward

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

These expired Roblox codes do not work in Anime Tappers anymore:

BRAWL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Rock Lee pet

FEAR - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gone Freecs pet

GHOST - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Ghost Cursor

HALLOWEEN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 Coins and 25 yen

NOFEAR - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Adult Gon pet

ONEPIECE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 350 and 15 yen

POWER UP - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 900 taps

RELEASE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 taps

SAIYAN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 yen

SLEEPY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Zenitu Sleeping pet

TITAN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 500 taps and 25 yen

TOADBOI - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive ToadBoi pet

yen - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 15 yen

RAGE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Purps pet

RUSSO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Russo pet

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Anime Tappers:

The first step is to launch the Roblox platform on your computer or a mobile device by using your username and password.

Now, search for the game on the platform and start it.

After it has fully loaded, you will be able to see a Twitter logo on the side of the screen. Click on it to make a pop-up appear.

Copy and paste any active code you want into the text box.

Hit the Confirm button to receive the rewards immediately.

Should players desire more codes to redeem, they can follow the game's creator's Twitter account.

