Anime Tappers codes in Roblox: Free boosts, yen, and more (October 2022)

UFO Developments created Roblox Anime Tappers on September 7, 2021. The game seems to be doing well, with 72 thousand likes and 22.3 million visits. This is a title where players can find their favorite anime avatars. Moreover, the game is centered around Taps. Gamers need to continuously click their mouse to gain them.
Players can also acquire pets who will help them in their journey. To evolve them and be able to defeat bosses, gamers can use free codes to get all sorts of boosts and in-game money.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Tappers
Active codes in Roblox Anime Tappers
Here are the active codes in the game:
- AOGIRITREE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 coins and 45 yen
- BROOM - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Broom Cursor
- JUZO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Spooky Juzo pet
- LUCK - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10-minute Super Luck
- LUCKYDUCKY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a boost
- PUMPKIN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Pumpkin Cursor
- SAO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 580 Taps and 15 yen
- UPDATE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive x3 yen for 10 minutes
- WITCH - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Witch's Hat Cursor
- X3TAPANESE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a reward
Detailed steps for redeeming the provided codes can be found later in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Tappers
These expired Roblox codes do not work in Anime Tappers anymore:
- BRAWL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Rock Lee pet
- FEAR - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gone Freecs pet
- GHOST - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Ghost Cursor
- HALLOWEEN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 Coins and 25 yen
- NOFEAR - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Adult Gon pet
- ONEPIECE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 350 and 15 yen
- POWER UP - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 900 taps
- RELEASE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 taps
- SAIYAN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 yen
- SLEEPY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Zenitu Sleeping pet
- TITAN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 500 taps and 25 yen
- TOADBOI - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive ToadBoi pet
- yen - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 15 yen
- RAGE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Purps pet
- RUSSO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Russo pet
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Tappers
You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Anime Tappers:
- The first step is to launch the Roblox platform on your computer or a mobile device by using your username and password.
- Now, search for the game on the platform and start it.
- After it has fully loaded, you will be able to see a Twitter logo on the side of the screen. Click on it to make a pop-up appear.
- Copy and paste any active code you want into the text box.
- Hit the Confirm button to receive the rewards immediately.
Should players desire more codes to redeem, they can follow the game's creator's Twitter account.