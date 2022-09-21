Anime Tappers codes in Roblox: Free pet, luck, and more (September 2022)

Players generally have two options to play this type of Roblox game. They can continue as regular players and level up and grow gradually, or use free codes provided by the title's developers to get a head start, improving their chances of appearing on the game's leaderboards. Using these free codes, players can earn in-game cash to purchase better equipment, pets that help them in their quests, and many other rewards that can be of great use to players.

By combining two genres of popular media, UFODevelopments gained an advantage over other Roblox game creators. Those who enjoy anime as well as those who are interested in clicking games can find them both available in a single game. They can enjoy gaining taps, clearing missions, defeating bosses, and moving onto different worlds in this interesting game.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

Active codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

Listed below are the game's active codes that can be used by players to claim free rewards:

AOGIRITREE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Coins and 45 Yen

BROOM - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Broom Cursor

LUCKYDUCKY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Boost

PUMPKIN - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Pumpkin Cursor

RAGE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Purps pet

RUSSO - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Russo pet

SAO - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 580 Taps and 15 Yen

WITCH - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Witch's Hat Cursor

X3TAPANESE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn reward

YEN - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 Yen

A guide with detailed steps on how to redeem these codes has been provided at the end of this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

None of these codes work in the game anymore and cannot be used by players:

BRAWL - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rock Lee Pet

FEAR - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Gone Freecs Pet

GHOST - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Ghost Cursor

HALLOWEEN - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 Coins and 25 Yen

JUZO - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Spooky Juzo Pet

LUCK - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Minute Super Luck

NOFEAR - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Adult Gon Pet

ONEPIECE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 350 and 15 Yen

POWER UP - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 900 Taps

RELEASE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1K Taps

SAIYAN - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 Yen

SLEEPY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Zenitu Sleeping Pet

TITAN - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Taps and 25 Yen

TOADBOI - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn ToadBoi Pet

UPDATE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn x3 Yen for 10 Minutes

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Tappers

By following these easy steps, players can redeem codes in-game:

You must launch the game and wait for it to load up.

Like most Roblox games, look for the Twitter button visible on the left side of the screen and click it.

Copy and paste an active code into the text box that pops up.

Hit 'Confirm' and receive the code's rewards.

If the code does not work the first time, players are advised to reload the game and try again.

