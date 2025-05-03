Anime Training Evolution codes (May 2025)

Redeeming Anime Training Evolution codes will help you get important resources for speeding up your progression in the game. Formerly named Anime Punch Wall Simulator, this Roblox title lets you train to reach Energy milestones and unlock new swords in the process. Energy represents your attack power, which you can use to defeat multiple characters inspired by popular anime.

Yen, which can be used to increase your multipliers, is earned with each victory over the docile NPCs. However, the upgrades are expensive, requiring you to battle numerous enemies with large health bars. Codes help skip the initial grind by providing free Yen and Energy in the game.

Active Anime Training Evolution codes

These are the currently valid codes that you can use to claim free in-game items:

List of active codes in Anime Training Evolution Code Rewards JeffBlox JeffBlox Pet Kanshy Kanshy Pet Punch 100 Energy Release 100 Yen

Expired Anime Training Evolution codes

As of this writing, there are no expired codes in this game.

How to redeem Anime Training Evolution codes

Follow these instructions to redeem each active code in the game:

Launch Anime Training Evolution on Roblox.

Click the Shop tab on the right side of the game screen.

tab on the right side of the game screen. After opening the in-game shop, you'll notice several tabs at the top of the menu. Select Codes from the row of options.

from the row of options. Type or paste a valid code into the "Enter Code" text field.

text field. Hit the blue Redeem button to claim rewards.

Roblox Anime Training Evolution codes and their importance

Codes provide several useful items and resources to help players get started in Roblox Anime Training Evolution. They offer free Energy and Yen, the latter of which can be used to buy Eggs for completing one's pet collection. The chief in-game currency can also be spent in the "Energy Upgrade" area to increase the energy gained while training.

Pets obtained from codes or via in-game purchases can be turned golden by using the Crafting Machine. However, each attempt at getting a gold pet requires 500 Yen, and the success rate of the conversion varies.

Anime Training Evolution code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Roblox codes for Anime Training Evolution must be entered exactly as provided in this article. They are case-sensitive, meaning any changes in the uppercase and lowercase letters can lead to the "Invalid Code" error. Players can prevent mistypes and accidental extra spaces by simply copying and pasting the valid codes into the game's redemption box.

Where to find new Anime Training Evolution codes

You can stay informed about the latest freebies for Anime Training Evolution by joining the game's official group. Be a part of the Anime Destroyer Simulator Discord community and turn on the notifications for the "codes" channel.

FAQs on Anime Training Evolution codes

How many times can an Anime Training Evolution code be redeemed?

Ad

Each code for Anime Training Evolution can be redeemed once. The "Code Already Redeemed" message prevents multiple redemptions of an active one.

When will the active codes for Anime Training Evolution expire?

Although the developer hasn't specified their expiration dates, a few featured codes could become inactive when new ones are released.

When are the codes for Anime Training Evolution released?

Updates and special events are usually marked with the release of new codes for this Roblox game.

