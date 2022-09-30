Anime Warriors codes in Roblox: Free Gems (September 2022)

Roblox has an enormous collection of anime games. A fan favorite is Anime Warriors, created by Project: Warriors. Players can summon heroes like Monkey D. Luffy, Yuji Itadori, and many more to battle against enemies and gain the title of a top warrior.

Free codes in the game can be redeemed for in-game money to upgrade their weapons, buy better equipment for power-ups and other rewards necessary to get a headstart in the game.

Creators tend to release more codes when the game has higher likes and visits. Players should consider inviting their friends to play and give the game a like.

Active codes in Roblox Anime Warriors

[email protected]_DevCrow - This code can be redeemed in the game to get gems

[email protected] - This code can be redeemed in the game to get gems

[email protected]_exile - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems

[email protected] - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems

[email protected] - This code can be redeemed in the game to get gems

[email protected] - This code can be redeemed in the game to get gems

[email protected]_orL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get gems

[email protected] - This code can be redeemed in the game to get gems

[email protected] - This code can be redeemed in the game to get gems

UPDATE2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 gems and Quest Beater item

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Warriors

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

125KTHUMBSUP - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 crystals

2022RELEASE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 150 crystals

5kL1kes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 30 minutes x2 yen boost

BOOM350k - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 350 gems

CRAFTINGSHERE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 150 gems

Incredible10k - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a free boost

RELEASE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 150 crystals

SeventyFiveK - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 crystals

THANKS4100KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 150 crystals

Twenty5kLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 150 crystals

TWITTERWENTCRAZY150K - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 crystals

ULTIMATES400Kgems - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 400 gems

ULTIMATES400KMATS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 random materials

UPDATE1MH - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 crystals

WOAHFiftyKLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 150 crystals

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Warriors

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Now, you should see a Codes button on the right side of the screen, please select it.

Enter your Twitter handle in the pop-up window.

Next, copy and paste an active code and hit redeem.

Rewards will be immediately credited.

If players see an error, they should reboot the game and try again, this will switch servers, which should do the trick.

