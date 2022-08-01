Anime World codes in Roblox: Free charges, Godly items, and more (August 2022)

In Roblox Anime World, codes are given away by the developers that allow users to access to a variety of goods, as well as money and weapons. Utilizing these free codes will give gamers an edge over their opponents and allow them to climb the ranks.

To become the most powerful character in Anime World, players will have to put in a lot of work. To be the best, they must enhance their power, defense, skills, and swordplay.

Although the codes are useful, players must use strategies to defeat bosses and other opponents if they want to get better at the game.

Utilize free Roblox Anime World codes to help your favorite anime character evolve faster

Active codes in Roblox Anime World

Here are the active codes for Anime World for the month of August:

100KGROUPMEMBERS - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins (Must be part of the Incurr's Legacy Group to redeem)

50KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins

60KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Charges, Coins, and a free Spin

65KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 20K Coins, 1 Spin, 3 Godly Charges

AFTERDAWN - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins (Must join NewWorld Studios Group)

CODE@40K - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins, Spins, and Godly Dumbbells

DECEMBER2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins

EPS85 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Spin, 5K Coins, and 3 Godly Dumbbells

EPS999 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K coins

EVENTCODE - Redeem this code in the game to get 10K Coins

FLUUX - Redeem this code in the game to get Dango

FREESPINS - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Spins, 5K Coins, and a Godly Bell in EPS

GROUPONLY - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins (Must be part of the Incurr's Legacy Group to redeem_

KELVINGTS - Redeem this code in the game to get 10K Coins, 1 Spin, and Godlies

PIGGY - Redeem this code in the game to get a Piggy Bat Weapon

THANKS4SUPPORT - Redeem this code in the game to get a Godly Dumbbell

UPDATESARECOMING - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

URBANIZE - Redeem this code in the game to get 10K Coins, 5 Godly Dumbbells, and 2 Spins

Players can use the steps mentioned later in the article to redeem the codes easily.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime World

These codes do not work in the game anymore and have expired:

10KLIKES! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins

30KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

ANIME - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins

EPS76 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins

EPS96 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins

FREESPIN - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins

JOINOURDISCORD - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

NEXTCODE@14K - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins

NEXTCODEAT10K - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins

NEXTCODEAT38K - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins, 1 Spin, and Godly Dumbbells

NEXTCODEAT4000! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins

NEXTCODEAT5500LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins

NEXTCODEAT8000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5K Coins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime World

Players willing to use the active codes from the section above can use these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device, a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS.

Next, sign into your Roblox account using your own username and password.

On the platform's home page, look for the game. Launch the game after you've located it and wait for it to load.

Tap on the Twitter button on the screen once the game has loaded and the main page is shown. A new window will open once you do that.

You can now see the area where you need to type the code. In the Enter Code Here box, copy and paste an active code.

There is a possibility that if you type the code incorrectly, an error will be displayed. The choice is still available, though.

Finally, you are free to select the Redeem button. The incentives you were promised will be delivered right away.

To ensure there is no scope of error, players can employ the best way to redeem codes, which is to copy them from the active section and paste them into the relevant text box.

