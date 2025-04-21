Arcade Store Simulator codes (April 2025)

Arcade Store Simulator codes grant Cash to help you run your arcade room and become the wealthiest player in the server. The gameplay loop of this Roblox title involves buying arcade machines, stocking shelves with video games, and strategically setting prices to maximize profits. Cash is earned by serving customers who queue up near the cashier.

After spending a few minutes in the game, receiving payments can feel like a repetitive task. Codes offer a convenient alternative to get Cash in Arcade Store Simulator. One of the active ones also provides a Star Boost to increase the experience points gained by serving NPCs.

Active Arcade Store Simulator codes

Manage your own arcade store and earn profits (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Arcade Store Simulator are functional for a limited time, so it's best to redeem them quickly. Here are the currently active codes for the game:

List of active codes in Arcade Store Simulator Code Rewards StaffUpdates! 400 Cash (latest) 3kLikes! 300 Cash LikeTheGame! x2 Star Boost for 15 minutes Release 250 Cash

Expired Arcade Store Simulator codes

Currently, there are no expired Arcade Store Simulator codes.

How to redeem Arcade Store Simulator codes

Finish the tutorial to access the code redemption system (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem active codes in the Roblox game:

Launch Arcade Store Simulator on Roblox.

Complete the tutorial to gain access to other menus.

Press R on your keyboard or click the phone icon on the left side of the screen.

Tap the Codes tab in the phone interface.

Type an active code in the Enter Code text field.

Click Verify to submit a code activation request and receive rewards instantly.

Arcade Store Simulator codes and their importance

Hire and upgrade your staff (Image via Roblox)

The extra Cash offered by codes boosts your progression in Arcade Store Simulator. With the in-game currency, you can purchase new arcade machines, products, shelves, and decorations. After attaining a certain level by serving customers, you can also choose to expand your business building.

Managing the day-to-day operations can be hectic, so the game provides a convenient option to hire NPCs that automate your gameplay. Collectors and Repairers can be hired with Cash, whereas unlocking a Cashier requires Robux.

Arcade Store Simulator code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid Code" error in Arcade Store Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The "Invalid Code" error occurs when players try to redeem an incorrect code in Roblox Arcade Store Simulator. To avoid such issues, cross-check your entries for mistypes, add special characters like exclamation marks wherever required, and remove any extra spaces in the text box. If an active code still doesn't work, restart the game before retrying the redemption process.

Where to find new Arcade Store Simulator codes

Developer Huge Clock updates the description of Arcade Store Simulator on Roblox to inform players about the latest codes. However, they don't notify players about the expired ones, so you can keep track of this page to know the active and inactive codes for the game.

FAQs on Arcade Store Simulator codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Arcade Store Simulator?

StaffUpdates! is the newest code for Arcade Store Simulator, which gives 400 Cash when redeemed.

How many times can a single code be redeemed in Arcade Store Simulator?

Each Arcade Store Simulator code can be used only per account. "The Code already Claimed" error message is displayed when players try to redeem an active code multiple times.

When are codes for Arcade Store Simulator released?

Fresh codes for the Roblox experience typically arrive alongside updates and when the game reaches a new milestone.

