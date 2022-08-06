Are there any free reward codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator right now?

In Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator, players manage a swarm of bees and seek to gather as much honey as they can by fulfilling tasks, hatching eggs, and taking part in other activities. Players must gather pollen from surrounding flowers, return to their beehive, and begin producing honey in order to make honey.

Players can redeem Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes for a variety of in-game items that will aid players in their hilarious journey to the top. As players go through the game's stages, they can obtain a number of badges.

Use free codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator to collect extra honey

Active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Here is a list of all the active codes for the Roblox game:

10mMembers - many free items (must be part of this group)

1MLikes - free stuff! (must be part of this group)

38217 - 5 Tickets

500mil - Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost

5MFavorites - two days of Double Pollen. (Must be a member of Bee Swarm Simulator Club)

Banned - Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff!

BeesBuzz123 - 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans

Bopmaster - 5 Tickets

Buzz - 5,000 Honey

CarmensAnDiego - free item! (Ready Player Two Code)

ClubBean - Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (x2) (must be part of this group)

ClubConverters - 10x Micro-Converters (must be part of this group)

Cog - 5 Tickets

Connoisseur - 5 Tickets

Crawlers - 5 Tickets

Cubly - +1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code

DarzethDoodads - 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, and 30 min Coconut Field Code Buff (New)

Dysentery - free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

FourYearFiesta - an Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Topical Drink, Neonberry, four Micro-converters, four Tickets, four Honsuckles, four Strawberries, four Blueberries, four Pineapples, four Sunflower Seeds, four Bitterberries, four Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, and 10x Precision.

frozenbugreboot - 5 Wealth Clock Boosts, 1 Loaded Dice, 4 Pepper Patch Boosts, 4 Stump Field Boosts, 4 Mountain Top Field Boosts, 4 Coconut Field Boosts, and 4 Clover Field Boosts.

GumdropsForScience - 15x Gumdrops

Jumpstart - free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

Luther - free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

Marshmallow - 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee

Millie - free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

Nectar - 5,000 Honey

PlushFriday - many rewards

Roof - 5 Tickets

SecretProfileCode - Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff

Sure - Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey

Teespring - Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee

ThnxCyasToyBox - 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice,1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff (New)

Troggles - free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

walmarttoys - 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock

Wax - 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey

Wink - Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph

WordFactory - free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

The following codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:

3YearParty - Redeem code for lots of free stuff!

5mMembers - +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost

BigBag - Increases Bag Capacity temporarily.

BillionVisits - 1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event

BlackFriday - Redeem code for free stuff!

Buoyant - +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost

Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets

FuzzyFarewell - +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code

Gumaden10T - Pepper Patch Boost (x1), Pepper Patch Winds (x3), Coconut Field Boost (x1), Coconut Field Winds (x3), Blue Flower Field Boost (x2), Blue Flower Field Winds (x3), 1x Cloud Vial, 15x Pineapple

MondoOutage - Redeem for many rewards

ocito100T—Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity

RebootFriday - Redeem for many rewards

RebootPC - Redeem code for free stuff!

RedMarket—Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost

SpaceReboot - 10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

To redeem the codes in the Roblox game, players can follow the steps listed below:

Look to the top left of the screen to find the gear icon and click on it

The settings page will pop-up

Copy and paste the active code into the 'Enter Code' field and click redeem

Players must copy-paste the codes and not type them in, as employing the latter method may lead to an error in the syntax of the code.

