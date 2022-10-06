Arsenal codes in Roblox: Free Teleportation (October 2022)

ROLVe Community created Roblox Arsenal on August 18, 2015. Since its inception, the game has received four million likes and 4.3 billion visits. Due to its fast-paced arcade gameplay, which includes weapons like spell books and bazookas, the title is well-liked.

Players can get a head start in the game with the help of some free codes published by its creators. Right now, there is only one active code for the game. Thankfully, gamers can join the title's official discord server for new ones and other Arsenal-related updates.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Arsenal

Active codes in Roblox Arsenal

Here is the only active code currently available in the game:

goodnight - This code can be redeemed in the game to teleport to Snowy Bridge

Expired codes in Roblox Arsenal

These expired codes do not work in Roblox Arsenal anymore:

NEWMILO - Redeem this code for the Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual

BanditesPog - Redeem this code for the Delinquent with no Brim skin

CharityACT5K - Redeem this code for the AClinquent skin

JulyDays! - Redeem this code for 80 B$

iLose100 - Redeem this code for 100 B$

oopsL8 - Redeem this code for the Festive Ghastelle and Phantina skins

TRICKORTREAT - Redeem this code for 3,500 B$

BR0K3 - Redeem this code for the Segg with Drip skin

xmas2020 - Redeem this code for 10,000 B$

Gullible - Redeem this code for -1 B$

AprilFoolsPog - Redeem this code for 10,000 B$

BALLISTIC - Redeem this code for the Reference Delinquent skin

buckbuck - Redeem this code for 4,800 B$

THATWASNTINTENTIONAL - Redeem this code for 1,000 bananas

BLOXY - Redeem this code for 3,600 B$

SCALLYWAG - Redeem this code for the Pirate skin with the Milo unusual

CAKEBELIE - Redeem this code for the Portal Kill Effect.

Soggy - Redeem this code for 600 B$

MIGHTYBANDITES21 - Redeem this code for The Boi skin with the Milo unusual

Spooky-Season - Redeem this code for 1,800 B$

UnfairBias - Redeem this code for the Hallowed Scarecrow skin

3BILLY - Redeem this code for the Holoend kill effect

UnusualBias - Redeem this code for the Suspicious Stranger skin

MILO - Redeem this code for the Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual

birth - Redeem this code for 1,200 B$

BALLISTICBSIDE - Redeem this code for the Reference Delinquent skin

JOHN - Redeem this code for the John announcer

KITTEN - Redeem this code for the Koneko

PET - Redeem this code for the PetrifyTV announcer (based on PetrifyTV)

POG - Redeem this code for 1,200 B$

POKE - Redeem this code for the Poke skin, based on Paradox PoKe

TROLLFACE - Redeem this code for 10 B$

xonae - Redeem this code for the Xonae announcer (based on developer xonae)

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Arsenal

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Roblox Arsenal:

Launch Roblox and search for Arsenal.

You can start the game and wait for it to load. If you don't want to wait, please switch to the desktop Roblox app.

Once the game has finished loading, click on the Twitter icon located at the bottom-left side of the screen.

Now, you should see a pop-up window with a text box.

You can copy and paste an active code from the active list provided in this article into the text box.

The final step is to hit the Redeem button, and almost immediately, the avatar will be teleported.

If the screen displays an error message after using a code, you will need to close the game and restart it. Try the redemption process again; it should work now.

