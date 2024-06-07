Attack on Titan Revolution: Quest Guide

Quests are a good way to earn lucrative rewards in Attack on Titan Revolution. Offering gold, spins, boosts, experience points, and more, quests are lists of objectives classified into several categories. The best part is that you will likely complete them without actively aiming for completion.

Here’s everything you need to know about quests in this anime-inspired Roblox experience and how to complete them quickly.

About Quests in Attack on Titan Revolution

Interact with Nicce Reiss to open the Quest list (Image via Roblox)

As a part of the revolution against the Titans, you will frequently partake in main missions involving plenty of Titan-slaying. This is the main gameplay loop of the Roblox title, which is supported by quests.

While you actively pursue an objective in missions, quests are fundamentally the opposite. In essence, these are the side activities to occasionally peek at between missions. Upon completion, they reward you handsomely in the form of gold, gems, perks, Luck boosts, experience, and spins.

The game tracks your quest progress in the background as you continue playing through the main missions. Unless you are aiming for a particular reward set, you can simply approach Nicce Reiss to open the quest list, accept the rewards, and return to your main objectives.

Quests types in Attack on Titan Revolution

Quest tracker screen (Image via Roblox)

There are four types of quests in this experience: Main quests, Side quests, Daily quests, Weekly quests, and Battlepass quests.

Each of these has a different set of objectives, which may or may not require your active participation. Their completion depends on your playstyle and the more you play with others, the quicker these objectives will be fulfilled.

Here’s a list of objective types for each of these quest types:

Main quests

Complete main missions

Complete raid events

Deal a certain amount of damage

Land a certain number of critical hits

Defeat a particular number of Titans

Reach a particular level

Climb to a specific Prestige level

Side quests

Earn a specific amount of gold

Rescue players from Titans

Wound Titan limbs

Use skills in combat

Complete missions and raids in multiplayer mode

Play the game for a certain amount of time

Daily and Weekly quests

Daily and Weekly quests are randomized objectives that borrow from the pool of Main and Side quests and scale them down. Their objectives are easier to complete because of the time limit associated with them.

Battlepass quests

Battlepass-exclusive quests (Image via Roblox)

Upon purchasing a Battlepass, you will receive eight weeks’ worth of missions, which are also time-gated. Each week includes a set of objectives that are a mixture of main quests, side quests, and a couple of new objective types. These include completing missions on a particular map and perk obtainment.

FAQs

What is the best way to complete quests in Attack on Titan Revolution?

The best way to complete quests is to play the game normally and only chase after an objective if you need a specific resource or are a completionist.

What rewards do I get for completing quests in Attack on Titan Revolution?

You can receive gold, gems, experience, perks, luck boosts, and spins for completing quests.

What is Attack on Titan Revolution about?

Attack on Titan Revolution is about joining humanity in a revolution against the Titans and fighting them for liberation.

