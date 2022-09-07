Attack on Titan Vengeance codes in Roblox: Free loot boxes and gold (September 2022)

Roblox Attack on Titan Vengeance is inspired by the extremely famous anime Attack on Titan. Here, players will have to go into fights against enormous titans who want to obliterate mankind and devour people. They will be given access to a range of weaponry, including some grappling hooks, which will allow them to roam around the map and avoid hostile giants.

One can gain advantages and gifts to aid them in their gameplay by redeeming the free Roblox Attack on Titan Vengeance game codes given in this post. With these bonuses, they can enhance their in-game equipment and characters.

Players can use Roblox Attack on Titan Vengeance free codes for extra rewards

Active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Vengeance

Here are the active codes in the game:

7500Likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1x Bloodline Roll & 5,000 Gold

9000Likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5,000 Gold & 2x Loot Boxes

LenaSupremacy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Gold & 2x Loot Boxes

ProGamer - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Loot Box

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Vengeance

These codes do not work anymore:

10000Likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Gold and 3x Loot Boxes

12000Likes! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2.5k Gold, Rolls, and Loot Boxes

14000Likes! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2.5k Gold, Rolls, and Loot Boxes

16000Likes! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2.5k Gold, Rolls, and Loot Boxes

18000Likes! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2.5k Gold and Loot Boxes

220000Likes! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2.5k Gold, Rolls, and Loot Boxes

250000Likes! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2.5k Gold, Rolls, and Loot Boxes

500PLAYERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn rewards (Unknown reward, not specified by the developer)

BLOODLINES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn rewards (Unknown reward, not specified by the developer)

KiroIsBad - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1x Loot Box

Missions? - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Loot Boxes

ShinoaSupremacy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x Loot Boxes

SubToKakFight - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Loot Box

SynIsPro - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1x Loot Box

XBOX! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Gold, Rolls, and Loot Boxes

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Vengeance

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code:

On your computer or mobile device, launch Roblox Attack on Titan: Vengeance.

Get into any map to access the menu.

Tap the Settings gear or press the tab key on your keyboard and then select the Inventory button.

Copy and code from the active list and paste it into the box marked "Enter Code."

To receive the promised items, click the Confirm button.

More codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Vengeance

Players can get extra codes in the future by just following the game's official Twitter account, where developers often post codes and other improvements for this Roblox game. They can typically anticipate receiving new codes as it reaches particular goals, as well as on festive occasions and releases.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta