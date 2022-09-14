Baby Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Gems, Coins, and more (September 2022)

Players can transform into babies in the Roblox Baby Simulator and play with a variety of toys while collecting Happiness and Coins. They can explore various locations to boost their power. Moreover, Pets, Hats, Rebirths, and many other fun items can be unlocked in the game; some free codes can help in this endeavor.

Roblox gamers can redeem active codes to get free Happiness, Peppermint, Orange, and Jewel Tokens. These are the main in-game currencies that may be used to get Pets and more.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Baby Simulator:

100kfavs - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 25 Gems

10mvisits - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Gems

coinsbaby - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Coins

gem20 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 Gems

gem50 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Gems

gemazing - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Gems

gems - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 Gems

HappierBaby - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward

launch - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Coins

PET - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward (NEW)

richbaby - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Coins

snow - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Snowflakes

snowing - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150 Snowflakes

space - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Coins

Twitter1 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Coins

Twitter2 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Coins

update2 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Coins

waawaa - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Gems

Xmas - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Snowflakes

YAY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,000 Happiness

zzz - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Coins

Expired codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

These expired codes do not work in Roblox Baby Simulator anymore:

5mvisits - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Happiness

blastoff - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 25 Orange Tokens

candyland - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Peppermint

dadda - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Happiness

happierbaby - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Happiness

happybaby - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Happiness

mamma - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Happiness

mars - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Orange Tokens

marsbaby - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Happiness

secretcode - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Happiness

talkingbaby - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Happiness

tokens - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Orange Tokens

yum - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 25 Peppermint

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

Gamers can employ the steps mentioned below to redeem the title's currently active codes with ease:

On a device of the player's choice, they should launch the Roblox platform. PCs and mobile devices running Android and iOS will both work.

Next, they ought to use their password and username to access their Roblox account.

On the platform's homepage, they have to search for Baby Simulator.

After locating the title, gamers need to launch it.

When the game has finished loading and the home page is visible, "Twitter" needs to be selected.

A new window will appear as soon as one does that. The user must select "Codes" from the many available choices.

Players will now see the area where they need to use the code.

Copy and paste an active code in the text box.

Finally, gamers must click on the "Redeem" button.

With that, the redemption process is complete. The promised rewards will be delivered to players right away. One thing to note, however, is that manually entering codes might lead to typos or other errors. This is why players should stick to copy-pasting them as it is considered the best and least time-consuming method of code redemption.

