Baby Simulator codes in Roblox: Free happiness, coins, and more (August 2022)

By redeeming vouchers in Roblox Baby Simulator, players can get free Gems, Cash, Happiness, Peppermint, and Orange Tokens. Coupled with that, they can also get animals and start families.

The game is brimming with quirky features, which players can capitalize on to make progress. For example, sitting or consuming milk will help them acquire wealth and happiness.

To serve as a reminder of who's in charge, players might compete against other babies. Such battles will result in them becoming larger, whilst retaining their infant form. Furthermore, those who die in the main area will be brought back to life.

Free codes for Roblox Baby Simulator to raise children effectively

Active codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

100kfavs - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 Gems

10mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Gems

coinsbaby - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins

gem20 - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Gems

gem20 - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Gems

gem50 - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems

gemazing - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Gems

gems - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Gems

HappierBaby - Redeem this code in the game to get a Reward

launch - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Coins

PET - Redeem this code in the game to get free reward (NEW)

richbaby - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins

snow - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Snowflakes

snowing - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Snowflakes

space - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins

Twitter1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Coins

Twitter2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins

update2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Coins

waawaa - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems

Xmas - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Snowflakes

YAY - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Happiness

zzz - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

5mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Happiness

blastoff - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 Orange Tokens

candyland - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Peppermint

dadda - Redeem this code in the game to get Happiness

happierbaby - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Happiness

happybaby - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Happiness

mamma - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Happiness

mars - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Orange Tokens

marsbaby - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Happiness

secretcode - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Happiness

talkingbaby - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Happiness

tokens - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Orange Tokens

yum - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 Peppermint

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS. Next, sign into your Roblox account.

Launch the game from the platform's home page.

Tap on the "More" button on the screen once the game has loaded and the main page is shown.

A new window will open, featuring several choices. You must select the "Codes" button.

The area where you can enter the code will now become visible. Copy and paste an active code into the "input code" box.

There is a potential that if you type the code incorrectly, it will display an error. However, the choice is still available.

Finally, you're free to select "Redeem" from the menu. Upon doing that, you'll get the promised benefits right away.

More codes in Roblox Baby Simulator

Those who follow the creator, @aozwel, on Twitter will be duly notified of the fresh codes. Keeping an eye on their social media is a smart idea as the creators frequently release new codes.

With that being said, another way to stay informed is to join the Broken Wand Studios Discord server.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul