Basketball Zero Psychic Style guide

Developers Chrollo and Saiki have released their share of the content for the Cyber versus Psychic event in Basketball Zero. The Psychic Style, inspired by the titular character from the anime The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, gives you various skills for outmaneuvering opponents. You can teleport, invert the controls of a target, and knock down opponents while dashing. It is one of the best powers in the game, albeit available for a limited time.

Let's take a look at the availability and abilities of Psychic in Basketball Zero.

Psychic Style moveset in Basketball Zero

Psychic users specialize in both offense and defense in Basketball Zero. They have multiple teleportation and dash skills, which allow them to rotate quickly on the court, and an Awakening move (True Power) that guarantees a goal.

Described below is the complete skillset of the Psychic Style.

Base moves

Ordinary Shot (C key) [on-ball] : This is a one-handed shot that can be used from the half-court line. It can be blocked by opponents but not by their abilities.

: This is a one-handed shot that can be used from the half-court line. It can be blocked by opponents but not by their abilities. Teleport (C key) [off ball] : This is a simple teleporting ability that lets you close the distance between you and your opponents.

: This is a simple teleporting ability that lets you close the distance between you and your opponents. Teleport Pass (V key) [on-ball] : Your character makes a super flashy teleport and then passes the ball to the player they're looking at.

: Your character makes a super flashy teleport and then passes the ball to the player they're looking at. Confusion (V key) (off-ball): This ability inverts the controls of the opponent that your character is looking at. It works regardless of whether the opponent has the ball or not.

Awakening moves

Awakening (G key) [on-ball] : The scene starts with your character holding a coffee jelly in one hand and a basketball in the other. Suddenly, an avatar based on Riki from The Disasterous Life of Saiki K appears behind them, causing your character to drop their coffee jelly. This causes them to flip out and unleash their full fury.

: The scene starts with your character holding a coffee jelly in one hand and a basketball in the other. Suddenly, an avatar based on Riki from The Disasterous Life of Saiki K appears behind them, causing your character to drop their coffee jelly. This causes them to flip out and unleash their full fury. True Power (B key) : This is a cutscene ability, featuring your character charging and striking fear in opponents. An opponent with the possession tries to run away, but your character uses their psychic powers to pull and grab them by their face. At the end, they fly to the hoop and score a dunk, all the while clutching the opponent's face.

: This is a cutscene ability, featuring your character charging and striking fear in opponents. An opponent with the possession tries to run away, but your character uses their psychic powers to pull and grab them by their face. At the end, they fly to the hoop and score a dunk, all the while clutching the opponent's face. Self Pass (C key) [on-ball] : When this ability is used, you toss the ball at the cursor and then teleport to catch the ball. It has two uses before it goes into a cooldown.

: When this ability is used, you toss the ball at the cursor and then teleport to catch the ball. It has two uses before it goes into a cooldown. Psychic Blitz (C key) [off-ball]: This is a super-fast dash move that knocks players to the floor. While dashing, if you aim at an opponent with the ball, you take them with you towards the hoop and score a dunk in slow motion.

Self Pass and Psychic Blitz have a long 80-second cooldown. Meanwhile, True Power can be used a single time on the basketball court.

How to get Psychic Style in Basketball Zero

Normal and Lucky Odds of the Psyhic Style (Image via Roblox)

Psychic is a Limited Style, obtainable through Normal and Lucky Spins in Basketball Zero. The Normal Spins give a 0.25% chance, while the Lucky Spins offer you a higher 1% chance of obtaining it. These odds can be increased by utilizing the game's preference system, activated by clicking the Style's name.

Alongside Cyber, Psychic will be available till August 20, 2025. Make sure to obtain it before it is removed from the game.

If you're a beginner, use this guide to learn about all the ways to obtain Lucky Style Spins in Basketball Zero.

Also check: Basketball Zero Cyber Style guide

FAQs on Basketball Zero

What is the Psychic Style based on?

The Psychic Style moveset is heavily inspired by the abilities of Saiki K from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

How long does the Confusion ability last?

The opponent has their controls inverted for a total of four seconds.

What happens during the Psychic Style's Awakening?

When Awakened, this Style teleports the user to the middle of the court and gives them three unique abilities.

