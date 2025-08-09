Basketball Zero Cyber Style guide

Cyber is the newest addition to the range of Styles in Basketball Zero. Created by developer Tatlis, it is heavily inspired by David Martinez from the Cyberpunk Edgerunners series. Cyber specializes in equipping implants to buff its speed and shooting skills. Notably, it has a Psycho Bar, which can both be a powerful asset and a liability for the user.

This guide features the complete moveset of the Cyber Style in Basketball Zero.

The complete Cyber Style moveset in Basketball Zero

A still from the Cyber Awakening cutscene (Image via YT/Chrollomedias)

Similar to Yukimiya's Blindness bar in Goalbound, the Cyber Style has a unique Psycho Bar, which fills every time you use an ability. Once the bar reaches its limit, it begins discharging, granting you a temporary speed boost for dashing past opponents. However, when the bar is fully depleted, your character is stunned for a few seconds and loses all their implants.

Here is the complete skillset of the Cyber Style in Basketball Zero. Note that it is subject to change in future updates via balance adjustments.

Base Moves

Implant (C key) [off-ball] : When this ability is activated, you summon a Ripperdoc, who gives you a single random implant. These implants or boosts can stack to a certain point. As of this writing, this ability gives four potential buffs:

: When this ability is activated, you summon a Ripperdoc, who gives you a single random implant. These implants or boosts can stack to a certain point. As of this writing, this ability gives four potential buffs: Projectile [on-ball]: Your character throws the ball in the air and then uses their arm to blast it towards the hoop. It can be used to score three-pointers and possesses 100% accuracy.

Dash Through: Your character makes a crouch start. After charging up for a few seconds, they dash forward.

Increased shooting speed: Your character gets an arm implant that increases their shooting speed.

Speed boost: Your character gets a leg implant that enhances their speed. Like others, it is a temporary boost, removed when the Psycho Bar reaches its limit and begins discharging.

Mine (V key) [off-ball] : You perform a quick dash and steal the ball from the opponent, leaving behind after-images. However, if the opponent is dribbling while you try to steal the ball, you’ll get Ankle Broken.

: You perform a quick dash and steal the ball from the opponent, leaving behind after-images. However, if the opponent is dribbling while you try to steal the ball, you’ll get Ankle Broken. Try Me (V key) [on-ball]: This is a counter-ability that can be used when opponents try to steal the ball from you. The opponents get Ankle Broken, allowing you to move deftly towards the hoop.

Awakening moves

Awakening (G key) [off-ball] : The Awakening cutscene features your character sitting with their teammates in a booth. One of them welcomes you to the “big league”, after which the scene shifts to the court, where your aura-enveloped character strikes a pose.

: The Awakening cutscene features your character sitting with their teammates in a booth. One of them welcomes you to the “big league”, after which the scene shifts to the court, where your aura-enveloped character strikes a pose. The Moon (C key) : This cutscene ability starts with your character coming out of a malfunctioning pod. They have implants all over their body, which gives them an extremely high speed boost, an increased shooting speed, and an increased range.

: This cutscene ability starts with your character coming out of a malfunctioning pod. They have implants all over their body, which gives them an extremely high speed boost, an increased shooting speed, and an increased range. Hyperthought (B key): This ability has two variations:

This ability has two variations: Regular Variation: When triggered, all players on the court get frozen for five seconds. During this duration, you cannot shoot, dribble, or steal possession from any opponent. Thus, it is best used when you have the ball.

Hoop Variation: This is a cutscene ability that is only triggered when your character is near the hoop. It features five opponents rushing towards your character, who uses their cyber-abilities to freeze time. They smoothly run past all the opponents and score a dunk.

How to get Cyber in Basketball Zero

The gacha odds of the Cyber Style (Image via Roblox)

Cyber is a Limited Style that can be obtained by using Normal and Lucky Spins. When utilizing Normal Spins, you get a 0.25% chance of obtaining the power. On the other hand, Lucky Spins offer an increased 1% chance, giving players the best odds of receiving Cyber from the Styles gacha.

While using Spins in Basketball Zero, remember to activate the preference system. Simply click on the name of the Style, in this case, Cyber, to get a higher chance of acquiring it.

Lucky Spins are vital for getting the rarest Styles in Basketball Zero. There are several ways to obtain them, which are explained in this guide.

FAQs on Basketball Zero

Are buffs received from the Implant ability permanent?

No. The buffs from the Implant ability are temporary. Each implant increases your Psycho Bar and is removed when the bar fully discharges.

How do I stop the Psycho Bar from filling up?

You cannot prevent the Psycho Bar from filling up. What you can do is use your skills strategically when equipped with implants.

Does the Moon ability have a cutscene?

Despite being an Awakening move, the Moon does not trigger any cutscene.

