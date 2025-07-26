Basketball Zero Switcher Style guide

Developer Chrollo consistently introduces new Styles to spice up the competition in Basketball Zero. With the recent update, they added Switcher, a brand-new Miracle Style. It is based on Aoi Todo from Jujutsu Kaisen, making it only the second Style to originate from the JJK franchise after the Jackpot Style (Hakari).

Like Todo, the Switcher truly shines during strategic team plays. This guide features all the information about the new Style, including its rarity and moveset.

How to get the Switcher Style in Basketball Zero

The gacha odds for the Switcher Style (Image via Roblox)

As is the norm for this experience, you can unlock Switcher by using Style Spins. It belongs to the Miracle category alongside Gold and Emperor.

With Normal Spins, you have a 0.25% chance of getting a Miracle-rarity Style from the gacha. Lucky Spins increase your odds to 1.02%. You can get the latter via daily log-in rewards, mission rewards, and Robux packs.

When spinning for the Switcher Style, make sure to press its name on the gacha. This will activate the preference system and give you a 10% increased chance of getting the chosen power in Basketball Zero.

Switcher moveset in Basketball Zero

Switcher thrives in teamwork (Image via Roblox)

In Basketball Zero, the Switcher Style incentivizes teamwork and coordination. It provides you with a unique ability to switch places with a teammate and confuse opponents. Subsequently, you can trigger a dash with the ball to leave the opposing defenders in the dust.

Below is a description of the Switcher's moveset in Basketball Zero.

Base moves

Cursed Dash (C key) : The user dashes past the opponent. They also gain the "I am the Exception" buff, which gives them a 25% attack chance at the end.

: The user dashes past the opponent. They also gain the "I am the Exception" buff, which gives them a 25% attack chance at the end. Switch (V key): This move has both on-ball and off-ball variants. When triggered, it allows the user to switch places with the teammate they are facing. If the teammate has the possession, it will remain with them after the switch.

Awakening moves

Awakening (G key) [off-ball] : The cutscene features the user dropping their locket, which contains the images of their avatar alongside Chrollo's avatar. The user then summons a friend (a random avatar) and both strike a pose in a background of multi-colored hearts.

: The cutscene features the user dropping their locket, which contains the images of their avatar alongside Chrollo's avatar. The user then summons a friend (a random avatar) and both strike a pose in a background of multi-colored hearts. Brothers (C key) [on-ball] : This cutscene ability can work even when the user is a few steps ahead of the half-court line. When activated, it shows Chrollo arriving on the court to assist the user, following which both use their powers to throw the ball at the hoop.

: This cutscene ability can work even when the user is a few steps ahead of the half-court line. When activated, it shows Chrollo arriving on the court to assist the user, following which both use their powers to throw the ball at the hoop. Imagination (B key) [on-ball]: In this cutscene ability, the user summons a friend that moves alongside them while dribbling the ball. Chrollo appears as the defender, but they are unable to stop the determined progress. Ultimately, the user stylishly throws the ball at the hoop and scores a goal.

As expected of a Miracle Style, an Awakened Switcher has impeccable shooting capabilities. Users of this Style will excel as both a forward and a playmaker.

FAQs on Basketball Zero

Is it possible to use Switch on an opponent?

No, you cannot use the Switch move on a rival player. It can only be used when facing a teammate.

Does the Cursed Dash ankle break opponents?

Yes, the Cursed Dash can break an opponent's ankle if the latter tries to steal the ball during the ability.

What is the range of the Imagination move?

The Imagination move can be triggered after moving past the half-court line and entering the opponent's side of the court.

