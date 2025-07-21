Goalbound Yukimiya guide

Roblox Goalbound's second major update has introduced the Yukimiya Style, also known as the Street Dribbler. It is heavily inspired by Kenyu Yukimiya's skills in Muneyuki Kaneshiro's manga, Blue Lock. The Style provides a range of dash-and-dribble abilities, giving players superior ball control, as well as a cunning curve shot for scoring goals from long range.

Ad

This guide provides a complete breakdown of the Yukimiya moveset in Goalbound.

How to get the Yukimiya Style in Roblox Goalbound

The gacha odds for Yukimiya (Image via Roblox)

Yukimiya is a Legendary Style, alongside Nagi and Barou. You can obtain it by using either Spins or Lucky Spins in Goalbound.

Ad

Trending

With the usual Spins, you have a 2.5% chance of acquiring a Legendary Style from the gacha. On the other hand, Lucky Spins offer you a 20% chance. The latter can be purchased with Yen, but a far simpler way to get them is by redeeming codes.

Also check: Goalbound Shidou guide

Yukimiya moveset in Goalbound

Yukimiya is the overall third Legendary Style (Image via Roblox)

Yukimiya players excel in launching quick counterattacks due to their arsenal of dash abilities. However, the Style's potential is hindered by the Blindness Bar. Each activated ability causes the Blindness Bar to increase, and upon reaching its limit, your character is stunned for three seconds.

Ad

Due to the Blindness Bar, you must trigger abilities strategically. The bar will clear over time when no moves are used.

Here are all Yukimiya's moves and their corresponding effects in Goalbound.

Base moves

Gyro Shot (Z key) [With ball ]: The user charges up either of their legs to hit the ball, which makes a sharp curve after a couple of seconds. The curve is meant to deceive the goalkeeper, but understanding the ball's trajectory during the ability requires regular practice.

]: The user charges up either of their legs to hit the ball, which makes a sharp curve after a couple of seconds. The curve is meant to deceive the goalkeeper, but understanding the ball's trajectory during the ability requires regular practice. La Boba (X key) [With ball] : The user performs a fake shot and switches it into a ball trap, ankle-breaking anyone who slides in their path. Subsequently, they make a right and left side dash, gaining distance from the opponents.

: The user performs a fake shot and switches it into a ball trap, ankle-breaking anyone who slides in their path. Subsequently, they make a right and left side dash, gaining distance from the opponents. Street Sliding (C key) [With ball]: The user side steps twice in a zig-zag pattern to get past the enemy and then performs a long, speedy dash. If the user is running straight, they will begin the ability by side-stepping right. However, if they are moving left, they will side-step left first.

Ad

Awakening moves

Awakening (G key) : Yukimiya has a stylish Awakening cutscene. It shows the user dribbling a soccer ball in an alley, even rolling over a graffiti-covered car in order to maintain control. They keep moving towards the camera, which ultimately zooms out while they strike a pose and say, "I'm confident there's no one better than me in Japan."

: Yukimiya has a stylish Awakening cutscene. It shows the user dribbling a soccer ball in an alley, even rolling over a graffiti-covered car in order to maintain control. They keep moving towards the camera, which ultimately zooms out while they strike a pose and say, "I'm confident there's no one better than me in Japan." Ultimate Gyro Shot (V key) [With ball]: In this cutscene skill, the user channels all their power to fully concentrate on shooting. They take aim, avoid an incoming opponent, and then strike the ball with explosive power.

Ad

Before triggering the Ultimate Gyro Shot, make sure to aim it by clicking where the ball should land.

Also check: Goalbound Sae and Rin guide

FAQs on Goalbound

What is the rarity of the Yukimiya Style?

Yukimiya belongs to the Legendary rarity.

Where is the Blindness Bar for the Yukimiya Style?

The Blindness Bar is on the left side of the game screen.

Does Yukimiya have a special interaction with any Style?

Ad

As of writing, this Style has no special interaction.

How do I aim the Gyro Shot?

To get the best results from the Gyro Shot, aim it straight at the goal while inside the penalty arc. It will curve and get into the side of the net.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025