Basketball Zero Referee Style update patch notes

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Oct 04, 2025 10:25 GMT
Basketball Zero on Roblox (Image via Roblox)

With the latest update, a great many changes have occurred in Basketball Zero. Tatlis, Vampire, Flash, Quick, and multiple other Styles have been buffed or nerfed as part of the developer's objective to bring stability in the meta. Moreover, a new Style and Zone has been added in the gachas, themed around a basketball referee and their powers.

This article features the complete patch notes for the Referee Style update in Basketball Zero.

Patch notes for the Basketball Zero Referee Style update

All you need to know about the latest update (Image via Roblox)

Basketball Zero's recent update delivers a variety of features, items, and gameplay changes. At the forefront are the Referee Style and Technical Zone, new additions to the Miracle rarity, that give the user both offensive and defensive abilities. There is also a new map, a new bundle, and balance changes to shake up the meta.

Here is the entire changelog for the Referee Style update.

Referee Style

  • On the ball, Bench benches an opponent for 2 seconds when they’re too close, giving you a clean through-the-legs dribble dash past them.
  • Near the hoop, Rulebook Dunk lets you leap onto your glowing rulebook for a flashy dunk - whistle blast and all.
  • On defense, Foul overrules any shot in your zone. The whistle blows, the book glows, and the ball bricks instantly, no matter the opponent’s accuracy.
  • When awakened, You Ladies Alright? kicks off with a cutscene: the Ref pulls up in his club car, hops out smooth, and hits the viral “You ladies alright?” pose before snatching the ball.
  • 3 Step Shot makes you exaggerate three giant steps across the court, blasting the whistle each time before pulling up for either a 2 or 3, mocking a travel call while still scoring.
Referee Zone (Technical Zone)

  • Technical Call: 25% Chance to disable an opponent's ability for 5 seconds when they attempt to use it.
  • Cooldown: Increased speed when defending and 10% less cooldown on abilities.
  • Advantage Rule: An off-ball speed boost when teammates are defending.
  • Fair Play: If your ankles get broken, the opponent’s dribbling slows briefly.

New Limited Time Referee Bundle

  • Rulebook Score Effect
  • Referee Cape
  • Referee Hat
  • Referee Cart Emote
  • Earn "You Ladies Alright...?" Emote when you gift someone a limited bundle
New Map

  • Gymnasium: A brand new indoor court has been added!
  • Features polished hardwood floors, bright arena lighting, and a classic gym atmosphere.

The Great Rebalance

Vampire

  • Freeze is now only usable when holding the ball.
  • Time Skip Freeze no longer steals the ball; it is now dribbleable.

Flash

  • Dash no longer consumes stamina.
  • A new Awakening ability has been added (in addition to the defensive one).

Sniper

  • In Awakening, both shots have increased speed and reduced cooldowns.
  • In base, Perfect Arc shot speed now increases with each successful score, up to a set cap.
Playmaker

  • When in 1v1 or with no teammates, Alley-Oop now becomes a layup ability.

Chuck

  • Heat Check’s base range has been increased.
  • Cooldowns reduced across abilities (Dribble King reduced from 70s).

Quick

  • Cooldowns reduced.
  • Boost now has added VFX.
  • SPEED (Awakening move) now includes VFX while running.

Lazy Worker

  • Lazy Worker has been removed from the game.
  • Players who already own him retain access.

CopyCat

  • Burst (after Flowstep) is now usable without requiring another player nearby.
Rubberman

  • Rubberman has been removed from the game.
  • Players who already own him retain access.

Giant

  • Contact Dunk is now usable without a defender directly in front. Opponents under the rim are forced to contest; if no one is nearby, it becomes a speed dunk.
  • Post Form is now usable without a defender on you. If someone enters your range, they are pulled in; otherwise, it can be used freely (still restricted inside the 3-point line).
Tatlis

  • Snap effect now applies to up to 2 players.

Psychic

  • Shot speed reduced by 15%.
  • Confusion can no longer be used on players holding the basketball.

How to get the Referee Style in Basketball Zero

The odds of getting the Referee Style (Image via Roblox)

Referee is a Miracle-rarity Style in Basketball Zero, alongside Gold, Emperor, and Switcher. You can obtain it from the Styles gacha by using Normal or Lucky Spins.

With Normal Spins, you have a 0.25% chance of obtaining a Miracle Style, while Lucky Spins offer slightly better chances at 1%. It is advisable to use the latter until you get Referee in Basketball Zero.

FAQs on Basketball Zero

When was the Referee Style update released?

This update was released on October 3, 2025, at 8:30 pm UTC.

What is the rarity of the Technical Zone?

This Zone is of Miracle rarity.

What is the cost of the Referee's Cart Emote?

This Emote can be bought with 199 Robux.

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Edited by Spandan Chatterjee
