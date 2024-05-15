Bathroom Attack: A definitive guide

Bathroom Attack is a Roblox experience where you combine forces with other players to stop waves of toilets. This experience has plenty to offer, from weapons to roles and various game modes. Naturally, it can be a little daunting to know how everything works as a beginner.

If you’re new to Bathroom Attack, you can use this guide as a springboard to begin contributing to the war against treacherous toiletry.

The basics of Bathroom Attack

Normal mode gameplay (Image via Roblox)

At its core, the game functions like most wave-based enemy-hunting experiences. The core gameplay loop involves choosing a role and weapons and entering a gate to access a game mode.

Deal enough damage to the enemy wave using your weapons to defeat them and progress to the next wave. Defeating an enemy rewards you with coins and XP and completing a wave gives a hefty bonus. Continue defeating wave after wave of toilets to level up and collect coins.

Additionally, completing quests, missions, and different modes will give you access to different in-game currencies. These can be used to unlock new roles and weapons.

Game modes featured in Bathroom Attack

Game modes can be selected from the lobby. (Image via Roblox)

There are four game modes to choose from: Normal mode, Story mode, Endless mode, and Hard mode. The Normal mode is available from the beginning and restarts from the first wave once the timer runs out.

Its Story mode can be accessed once you reach level 20. Completing all available stages rewards you with plenty of resources, which is why we recommend doing so at the earliest.

Similarly, the Endless mode unlocks at level 20, where the enemy waves continue to approach you in continuously stronger configurations until you lose. Lastly, you will unlock Hard mode at level 100, where the enemies are at their toughest. This mode requires you to pick the best roles and weapons available to succeed.

Roles

Unlockable Roles (Image via Roblox)

Roles function as characters with unique stat spread and abilities. Each role has a different unlocking condition, with most of them requiring coins to be unlocked.

You can choose between roles that have high HP pools, agility stats, and special abilities. Certain roles excel at particular tasks, while others have a well-rounded build that makes them a jack of all trades.

Weapons

Using a basic weapon in Timed mode (Image via Roblox)

This experience has guns and melee weapons, both of which can be unlocked through the various coin types or premium currency. Each weapon has a unique stat line and ability, making certain weapon types more useful in certain content than others.

If you’re looking for a safe pick, choose the weapon that has the highest base damage rating.

FAQs

What is Bathroom Attack about?

Bathroom Attack has you join other players in a battle against several waves of enemy toilets.

What are the newest roles for Bathroom Attack?

The newest roles include Rock Titan Speakerman and Chief Scientist Toilet, which can be unlocked through the special event.

How do I unlock the Story mode in Bathroom Attack?

You can unlock the Story mode by reaching level 20 and approaching the relevant gate in the lobby.

