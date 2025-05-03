Beaks Wishing Well guide: Location and what it does

While playing Beaks on Roblox, you will be able to explore a huge map with several Points of Interest (PoI). The Wishing Well is one of those POIs that you can find pretty early in the game. Even if you haven't heard about it, sooner or later, you will be sent on a quest by a Quill Guardian to interact with the Wishing Well. At that moment, you will have to locate it for the sake of your progression.

Even outside the said quest, a Wishing Well in Beaks is open to interact with any player. Here's a guide explaining how to reach the Wishing Well, along with its benefits.

How to reach the Wishing Well in Beaks

To reach the Wishing Well in this Roblox title, you can follow the directions we have mentioned below.

Find the Wishing Well near the Pinewood River (Image via Roblox)

From the Breakwood (starting area), go down the hill and keep walking on the left side.

After a few steps, you will reach the entrance of Mount Beaks. A signboard will be there to inform you about the entrance.

Walk past the signboard and go up the mountain to find another signboard saying Mount Beaks.

Take the left turn just before the signboard to reach an NPC called Barry. It is a camper NPC with a bonfire next to him.

Next to Barry will be a signboard for the Pinewood River.

Walk by the riverside and you will find the Wishing Well there.

What does Wishing Well do in Beaks?

The Wishing Well is not what you think it is in this experience. It really does not fulfill your wish, but it can do something equally important for your playthrough. All you will need is a bird and a few Bucks (in-game currency) to make the Wishing Well do its magic.

Use the Wishing Well to get a mutated bird (Image via Roblox)

To be precise, go near the Wishing Well and interact with it. Your next step is to hold any bird that you have captured and that is currently in your inventory. Once you have held it, the Wishing Well will ask you to put some money in the well. Upon doing so, both your money and bird will be sacrificed, but there's a catch.

The bird sacrificed at the Wishing Well comes back as a mutated bird. The mutation applied to it will be random. So it can either be a rare mutation or a common one, based on your luck. One more thing, if you are putting a relatively rarer bird in the Wishing Well, then it may ask you to put more money.

Note that often, the Wishing Well won't work as you will receive the bird in the same condition. However, you are free to try as many times as there's no cooldown on using it.

A mutated bird is sold for more money at the Bird Bazaar. That being said, it is also a good way to fill your pockets with a lot of Bucks.

FAQs

Where is the Wishing Well in Beaks?

You can find the Wishing Well beside the Pinewood River in Mount Beaks.

What does the Wishing Well do in Beaks?

By sacrificing a bird and some Bucks, you can get a mutated bird from the Wishing Well.

How do I get a mutated bird in Beaks?

Apart from using the Wishing Well, you can use Darts that trigger a mutation for birds.

