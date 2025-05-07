Beast Gym Battle codes (May 2025)

The latest Beast Gym Battle codes offer useful rewards for increasing your muscle power. In this clicker game, the objective is to become the strongest and top the leaderboard. You have to work on your chest, abs, back, arms, and legs, use the muscle power to perform Rebirths, and unlock new Gyms in the process. Pets can be equipped to boost your muscle gains from training.

Ad

Interestingly, this Roblox experience allows you to fight other players in order to secure gym equipment. To gain a competitive edge, you can use the latest active codes for Beast Gym Battle to get different booster items.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Beast Gym Battle codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Beast Gym Battle codes

Train to perform Rebirths and then unlock new Gyms (Image via Roblox)

Below is the list of working codes in Roblox Beast Gym Battle. Use them quickly because they may expire without any warning from the developer.

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Beast Gym Battle Code Rewards Workout x2 Protein Bars (latest) ThankYou x1 Muscle Potion Welcome 500 Cash GroupReward x1 Spin

Ad

Expired Beast Gym Battle codes

Presently, there are no inactive codes in this game.

Also check: Latest Type Soul codes

How to redeem Beast Gym Battle codes

Type codes precisely to collect rewards (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming Roblox codes in this simulation game is straightforward. Follow these steps to use the featured active ones:

Ad

Open Beast Gym Battle on Roblox.

While in the spawn circle, find the blue bird statue that resembles the old Twitter icon.

Stand inside the circle below the statue to open the code redemption menu.

Type a valid code in the "Enter Code..." text box.

Press the Redeem button to get rewards.

Beast Gym Battle codes and their importance

Cash is the primary in-game currency (Image via Roblox)

The latest codes for Beast Gym Battle provide several rewards that help enhance your muscle power. Protein Bars give you instant muscle growth, whereas boosts like Muscle Potion double your gym gains. The free Cash can be used to buy new Body Alters and more Power-Ups.

Ad

While the game has several features, make sure to complete the tutorial objectives to unlock the Store and other tabs.

Beast Gym Battle code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Code is Invalid" error in Beast Gym Battle (Image via Roblox)

When a Beast Gym Battle code doesn't work and instead causes an error, re-check your input for misspellings and accidental spaces. You can also switch to copying active codes from this guide and pasting them in the game to ensure accuracy.

Ad

If you still get the "Invalid Code" error, restart the Roblox experience to join a potential new server. The redemption system is most likely to function properly in fresh servers.

Also check: Latest Gym League codes

Where to find new Beast Gym Battle codes

You can find the latest codes for Beast Gym Battle in the in-game update logs. However, joining the Beast Gym Battle Discord server is a more time-efficient way to keep track of them than opening each log. The developer lists all active ones on the "game-codes" channel.

Ad

FAQs on Beast Gym Battle codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Beast Gym Battle?

Workout is the newest code for this Roblox game.

How to use Potions obtained from codes in Beast Gym Battle

You can find all your acquired Potions by clicking the Store tab and swiping till you see the Power-Ups page. To use any, click on the Use button next to the potion.

Ad

When are codes for Beast Gym Battle released?

The game creators typically reveal new codes for Beast Gym Battle to celebrate updates, patch fixes, and milestones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024