10 best Emergency and Service Vehicles in Roblox Emergency Response: Liberty County

Emergency Response: Liberty County is a popular Roblox game that engages players in the role of first responders in a fictitious Liberty County. Players can assume the role of Police officers, firefighters, and medical professionals as they work together to uphold law and order and respond to various emergencies.

Emergency and Service Vehicles are essential tools used by players assuming roles as first responders. These vehicles include ambulances, fire trucks, police cars, and other specialist machinery.

They allow players to get to emergency situations quickly, transfer injured people, and put out fires. These cars have been painstakingly created with genuine characteristics like working lights and sirens.

Discover the best Emergency and Service vehicles in Roblox Emergency Response: Liberty County (ER:CL)

1) Ladder Truck in Roblox ER:CL

The River City Fire & Rescue emergency vehicle that resembles the Ferrara Ultra 5881 aerial truck is the ladder truck. It can hold up to four players, has a top speed of 75 mph, a reverse speed of 15 mph, and a 2.5-second stopping distance from 60 mph. It is accessible to engineers.

2) Fire Engine in Roblox ER:CL

Inspired by the Seagrave Capitol, the Fire Engine is an emergency service vehicle run by River City Fire & Rescue. It can hold up to four players and requires the Volunteer rank to access. It has a maximum speed of 124 mph, a reverse speed of 27 mph, a breaking distance of 3.0 seconds, and a fuel capacity of 20 gallons.

3) Pumper Tanker in Roblox ER:CL

Rookies have access to the Pumper Tanker, which is run by River City Fire & Rescue. It has a capacity for two players, a top speed of 115 mph, and a reverse speed of 25 mph. It is based on the Kenworth T370. Its 20-gallon petrol capacity is complemented by the quick breaking time of 2.4 seconds.

4) Heavy Rescue in Roblox ER:CL

In the game, River City Fire & Rescue's Heavy Rescue is a powerful emergency vehicle. It resembles a Pierce Velocity and is only available to firefighters. It can hold up to four existing players.

Its astounding specs include a top speed of 124 mph, a reverse speed of 27 mph, and a breaking distance from 60 mph to 0 mph of 2.6 seconds.

5) 2021 Chevlon Camion PPV in Roblox ER:CL

The 2021 Chevrolet Camion PPV, available at Major rank, is an exact replica of the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV. Up to four people can ride in this police car.

It has a top speed of 128 mph, a reverse speed of 25 mph, a remarkable breaking from 60 to 0 mph in just 2.3 seconds, and a 25 gallon fuel tank.

6) 2022 Falcon Traveller SSV in Roblox ER:CL

At $92,000, the 2022 Falcon Traveller SSV is a powerful police vehicle in this popular game. It can hold four players and is based on the Ford Expedition MAX SSV of the second generation. It has a maximum speed of 128 mph, a reverse speed of 25 mph, and a quick breaking time of 2.4 seconds from 60 mph to 0 mph.

7) Chevlon Corbeta TZ in Roblox ER:CL

The 2014–2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 served as the inspiration for the Chevlon Corbeta TZ PPV, a law enforcement vehicle that is accessible to Colonels with 13,000 XP.

This vehicle features two seats, can reverse at 22 mph, stop from 60 mph in just 2.2 seconds, and has a 14-gallon fuel tank. Its top speed is 126 mph.

8) 2008 Chevlon Camion PPV in Roblox ER:CL

The 2008 Chevrolet Camion PPV is a capable law enforcement car in the game, costing $21,500. It can fit four players and has back seats for entertainment.

This car is based on the 2007-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe and has a top speed of 126 mph, a reverse speed of 25 mph, and a short breaking time of 2.5 seconds from 60 mph.

9) Flatbed Tow Truck in Roblox ER:CL

The Liberty County Department of Transportation makes use of the Flatbed Tow Truck. It is accessible to players at the Tow Operator rank.

This truck is based on the 2001 International DuraStar 4300 Flatbed, seats two, has a maximum speed of 125 mph, a reverse maximum speed of 24 mph, and a four-second 60-0 mph breaking time.

10) Falcon Advance+ Utility in Roblox ER:CL

Priced at $50,000, the Falcon Advance+ Utility is a DOT pickup truck in the simulator game.

The truck has a four player capacity and is similar to the 13th generation Ford F-250 from 2015 to 2020. It now has a top speed of 121 mph, a reverse speed of 23 mph, a quick breaking time of 2.9 seconds from 60 mph, and a 25 gallon fuel tank.