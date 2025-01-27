The Lunar Year Event in A Dusty Trip features an exclusive currency called Lunar Coins that can be used to fetch various rewards showcased in the Free and Lunar Crate. While you must play the game to obtain Lunar Coins, there are certain tasks you can complete to earn them faster. Since the rewards are limited and you will face stiff competition, it is recommended you hurry to get these coins.

This guide highlights the best ways to farm Lunar Coins in A Dusty Trip. Refer to the points mentioned below to fill your pockets faster.

Best method to farm Lunar Coins in A Dusty Trip

The only two ways to get Lunar Coins in this Roblox title are by defeating mutants or collecting Red Envelopes. Mutants can be located by exploring the map. However, searching for and killing over a dozen of them to obtain Lunar Coins can be time-consuming. This is until you find the appropriate location to look for them.

Scour the Small Town to farm Lunar Coins (Image via Roblox)

On the Desert map, if you reach a distance of 2800 meters, you will come across the Small Town. This area is marked on the distance board as you travel along the road. Once you reach the Small Town, you will encounter multiple Chinese mutants. Defeat them to collect a significant amount of Lunar Coins.

These mutants will also drop the Red Envelope after being defeated. So make sure to pick them up to increase your collection of Lunar Coins.

Similar to the Small Town, there's another town at the 8900-meter mark. As you attempt to get there, carry a decent amount of food and fuel with you. That's because you may eventually run out of either of these resources while trying to reach your destination.

Upon reaching the 8900-meter mark, you will come across a town with many mutants in it. Kill them to earn a great amount of Lunar Coins in A Dusty Trip.

You can visit both of the above locations as many times as you wish until you collect the desired amount of Lunar Coins. All you need is a good weapon along with food and fuel.

How to spend Lunar Coins

Use Lunar Coins to get Free Crates (Image via Roblox)

During the Lunar Year Event, the only way to spend Lunar Coins is at the Shelong banner in the lobby. There, you can use a total of 250 Lunar Coins to purchase a Free Crate. A Free Crate contains the following rewards:

Chinese Lantern

Chinese Pattern Wrap

Year of the Snake Wrap

Lucky Cat Charm

Dragon Launcher

Shelong

Note that after buying 25 Free Crates, you will get a Lunar Crate that offers even more precious rewards. Hence, make sure to earn this event-exclusive currency using the aforementioned methods and get the limited rewards.

FAQs

When did the Lunar Year Event feature in A Dusty Trip?

The Lunar Year Event featured in this experience on January 26, 2025.

How do I get the Lunar Crate in A Dusty Trip?

You can get the Lunar Crate by purchasing it via Robux or after buying 25 Free Crates.

Can you trade Lunar Coins in A Dusty Trip?

Unfortunately, you cannot trade Lunar Coins in the game.

