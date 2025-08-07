Best weapon tier list in Rivals

Rivals is an intense shooter game on Roblox, and like any competitive shooter, having the best weapons is key to dominating your opponents. The game features an extensive arsenal, so understanding each weapon’s in-game performance can give you a significant edge.

There are several maps to explore, and you can engage in standard matches or challenge other players in 1v1 to 5v5 battles. The first team to win five rounds takes the match.

This article provides a basic tier list of all primary weapons in Rivals, giving you a clearer picture of which weapons perform best.

Tier list of all weapons in Rivals

All weapons in Rivals are divided into five tiers:

S-Tier: The absolute best weapons in the game

The absolute best weapons in the game A-Tier: Strong and highly effective weapons

Strong and highly effective weapons B-Tier: Reliable but situational; performance may vary

Reliable but situational; performance may vary C-Tier: Average weapons; only viable in specific scenarios

Average weapons; only viable in specific scenarios D-Tier: Generally weak and not recommended

Ranking of all Primary weapons

All primary weapons (Image via Roblox)

S-Tier

Weapons Required Keys to unlock Assault Rifle Unlocked by default Minigun 450 Keys

A-Tier

Weapons Required Keys to unlock Sniper 75 Keys Paintball gun 475 Keys Shotgun 20 Keys

B-Tier

Weapons Required Keys to unlock Flamethrower 400 Keys Burst Rifle 25 Keys Crossbow 35 Keys

C-Tier

Weapons Required Keys to unlock Grenade Launcher 425 Keys Energy Rifle 425 Keys Bow 15 Keys

D-Tier

Weapons Required Keys to unlock RPG 25 Keys Gunblade 45 Keys

The best 5 primary weapons to use in Rivals

1) Assault Rifle

The Assault Rifle is unlocked by default and is ideal for players of all skill levels. It offers a balanced mix of damage, ammo capacity, recoil control, and mobility. This blend of stats makes it a highly versatile choice that performs well in almost any combat situation.

2) Minigun

The Minigun is pure lethality. With an extremely large magazine and an incredibly high fire rate, it can shred through opponents with ease. Although it does reduce your mobility, the ability to fire 200 rounds without reloading gives you the power to dominate the lobby.

3) Sniper

The Sniper is an extremely powerful weapon, capable of eliminating enemies with a single headshot. While it takes about three body shots to secure a kill, it shines on long-range maps where precision and positioning give you a major advantage.

4) Paintball Gun

This is a fun and surprisingly effective weapon. It behaves much like an SMG, delivering solid damage with a fast fire rate and excellent control. It’s best suited for close to medium-range engagements, where its speed and accuracy can shine.

5) Shotgun

The Shotgun is devastating in close-range encounters. Its effectiveness depends on the map and situation, but it's the perfect weapon for aggressive players who like to rush enemies.

Ranking all Secondary weapons

All secondary weapons (Image via Roblox)

S-Tier

Weapons Required Keys to unlock Uzi 20 Keys Energy Pistols 400 Keys

A-Tier

Weapons Required Keys to unlock Revolver 25 Keys Exogun 350 Keys

B-Tier

Weapons Required Keys to unlock Spray 5 Keys Handgun Unlocked by default Slingshot 300 Keys

C-Tier

Weapons Required Keys to unlock Shorty 20 Keys Daggers 30 Keys

D-Tier

Weapons Required Keys to unlock Flare Gun 10 Keys

The best 5 secondary weapons to use in Rivals

1) Uzi

The Uzi is one of the best secondary weapons in Rivals, thanks to its excellent fire rate and reliable control in close to medium-range combat. It pairs well with virtually any primary weapon, making it a solid all-rounder for most playstyles.

2) Energy Pistols

These pistols have an extremely fast fire rate and never run out of ammo. The downside is that the damage is relatively low, but the unlimited bullets combined with the high rate of fire make them stand out. They can even be used as a primary weapon on smaller maps for players who prefer fast-paced, aggressive gameplay.

3) Revolver

The Revolver is a powerful secondary with six bullets in its chamber. It’s a single-shot weapon that works best for medium to long range, but you can rapidly fire all six rounds, making it surprisingly effective at close range. However, due to the significant bullet spread, it’s most effective when enemies are very close.

4) Exogun

The Exogun offers decent damage output along with splash damage. Direct hits deal more damage, but even shots that land near enemies, on walls, or on the ground can inflict splash damage. This makes it especially useful in tight spaces and for hitting moving targets.

5) Spray

The Spray is another strong secondary option. It’s a burst-fire weapon that fires five bullets per burst and maintains impressive accuracy even when hip-fired. It’s best suited for players with sharp aim and good movement skills.

FAQs

What's the fastest way to get keys in rivals?

The fastest way to get keys is by redeeming promo codes. However, this method is non-repeatable. For consistent key earnings, the best option is to complete in-game tasks and missions regularly.

How to get unbanned on Roblox Rivals?

The only way to appeal a ban is by contacting Roblox Support. Provide all necessary details and clearly explain your situation. The support team will review your case and respond accordingly.

How to make Roblox rivals run smoother?

To improve performance and increase FPS, go to your settings and lower the graphics quality.

