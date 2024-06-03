Block Tales: A beginner’s guide

Block Tales is a retro-style Roblox experience that takes heavy inspiration from the classic NES-era titles. This experience hearkens back to the turn-based role-playing games from the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, featuring pixel-style graphics and a simplistic control scheme.

Talk to NPCs, battle monsters, collect cards, and explore the hand-crafted world of Block Tales. Note that this game is still in the early stages of development and will continuously receive updates over time. This also means there is no better time to dive into this experience than now.

Here’s a comprehensive beginner’s guide on Block Tales and what its core gameplay loop entails.

How to get started in Block Tales

Official Block Tales cover (Image via Roblox)

An overview of Block Tales

Block Tales is a role-playing experience that features a side-scrolling camera, just like the classics. This perspective is perfect for beginners, as it keeps the level design tight and reduces the chances of getting lost in a massive world.

Despite the fixed camera angle, the game world is 3D and you can walk forward or backward in a given area, with an outline provided to keep your avatar from becoming entirely invisible. As you continue exploring the game’s various areas, you will unlock new cards and abilities to use in battle.

Block Tales title screen (Image via Roblox)

Each location is divided into sub-areas, separated by a short transition screen. Find new characters to converse with and scour the various structures for useful items and resources. Occasionally, you will encounter powerful boss-level enemies as well, defeating whom will reward you with a massive reward.

Controls

Movement: W, S, A, D (exploration only)

W, S, A, D (exploration only) Interact: E

E Menu Navigation: W, S, A, D / Mouse (battle only)

W, S, A, D / Mouse (battle only) Select Option: Spacebar / Left Mouse Button (battle only)

Spacebar / Left Mouse Button (battle only) Open Menu: Tab

Tab Special Battle Action: Spacebar (after launching certain attacks)

Combat

Selecting an attacking card in combat (Image via Roblox)

Turn-Based Combat System: Block Tales features a turn-based combat system where every combatant takes their turn to act. Each combatant can only perform one action each turn and once every combatant has done so, the turn ends and the battle progresses to the next turn.

Block Tales features a turn-based combat system where every combatant takes their turn to act. Each combatant can only perform one action each turn and once every combatant has done so, the turn ends and the battle progresses to the next turn. Cards: Cards represent the actions that you can take during or outside of combat. Each card has an associated cost and using one applies the specified effect. Certain cards have no cost and can be used for free, such as the Ball card.

Cards represent the actions that you can take during or outside of combat. Each card has an associated cost and using one applies the specified effect. Certain cards have no cost and can be used for free, such as the Ball card. Cost Types: Different cards have different cost types tied to them, such as SP, NRG, and BP. SP stands for Special Points and can be regenerated by winning a battle or restoring it with items. NRG is used by specific special power cards that apply a buff effect to your avatar. Lastly, BP (Build Points) is the most common of the three cost types, used to activate cards with secondary damaging or restorative effects.

Different cards have different cost types tied to them, such as SP, NRG, and BP. SP stands for Special Points and can be regenerated by winning a battle or restoring it with items. NRG is used by specific special power cards that apply a buff effect to your avatar. Lastly, BP (Build Points) is the most common of the three cost types, used to activate cards with secondary damaging or restorative effects. Enemy Targeting: You have the option of targeting a specific enemy mid-battle and using a special action to increase the damage or apply a special effect. Before launching an attack, use the targeting selection to target a strong enemy or the one that is buffing the main combatant enemy.

You have the option of targeting a specific enemy mid-battle and using a special action to increase the damage or apply a special effect. Before launching an attack, use the targeting selection to target a strong enemy or the one that is buffing the main combatant enemy. Rolling HP: The HP bar for the player does not reflect the damage received instantly. Instead, it rolls down over time, giving you a chance to win the battle without outright losing the fight, even if your health has been reduced to zero. You can also prevent death by using healing items and skills.

The HP bar for the player does not reflect the damage received instantly. Instead, it rolls down over time, giving you a chance to win the battle without outright losing the fight, even if your health has been reduced to zero. You can also prevent death by using healing items and skills. Enemy Archetypes: Enemies come in a few varieties, which include normal enemies, brute-style enemies, and bosses. Defeating an enemy in combat or by attacking them in the overworld grants you experience points to level up and become stronger. Each location in the game world features different types of enemies that reward varying amounts of XP.

Game World

Roblox HQ, an early game area (Image via Roblox)

Various Accessible Locations: Currently, only a select few locations are available to explore in the game due to its status as a working demo. As new updates roll out, the world will expand, bringing new characters and enemy archetypes into the mix.

Currently, only a select few locations are available to explore in the game due to its status as a working demo. As new updates roll out, the world will expand, bringing new characters and enemy archetypes into the mix. Progression-Based World Design: The game layout is designed to keep the player’s progression as natural as possible to prevent any unnatural level spikes from walling them off. As you continue progressing through the world, your avatar will naturally be within the level range required to clear the area.

The game layout is designed to keep the player’s progression as natural as possible to prevent any unnatural level spikes from walling them off. As you continue progressing through the world, your avatar will naturally be within the level range required to clear the area. Shops: In-game shops are scattered around the world, offering items that suit where they are located. Checking a shop will grant you access to something that may be immensely useful to you, such as cards and healing items.

In-game shops are scattered around the world, offering items that suit where they are located. Checking a shop will grant you access to something that may be immensely useful to you, such as cards and healing items. The Pit: Once you reach the endgame, you will gain access to The Pit. This is an arena where you can battle through waves of enemies, allowing you to grind for levels or test your build. Accessing it requires you to acquire the Shrinking ability, which is found in Blackrock Castle.

FAQs

What is Block Tales about?

Block Tales is a retro-style role-playing game where you explore the world to fight enemies, earn experience points, and find new characters to interact with.

Which cards have no cost tied to them in Block Tales?

Ball and Sword have no card costs associated with them, making them well-suited as high-damage basic attacks.

Where can I find new cards in Block Tales?

New cards can be obtained by defeating enemies, interacting with NPCs, or purchasing them from shops.

