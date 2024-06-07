Block Tales: Cards Tier List

Cards are used to perform actions in Block Tales, whether offensive, defensive, or utility. As you progress through the game and develop your build, you will gain access to new and powerful cards. Knowing which cards are the best for your build is important, as they can make the difference between victory and a crushing defeat.

If you’re new to a game, it can be a little difficult to tell which cards are more effective, considering that there are more than 40 unique cards available. Naturally, understanding what makes a card suited for your build is essential.

This guide aims to sort all 44 cards in a comprehensive tiered manner to determine which of these are the best in the game.

Ranking Cards in Block Tales

Ranking all cards in Block Tales (Image via Roblox)

S-tier: The pinnacle of the game

The cards in the S-tier boast exceptional effectiveness and lack any significant flaws. You may freely add them to most builds without losing effectiveness, making them all-rounders in and out of battle.

Card Effect Resurrect Resurrects the player or an ally HP Drain Drains enemy’s HP and adds it to your health pool Snowball Freezes an enemy Daze Inflicts the Dizzy status effect Linebounce Powerful attack with an area of effect I Spy Indicates nearby Bux Ice Dagger Boosts defense for three turns; recovers own and ally HP and SP per turn HP Finder Boosts HP recovered after the end of a battle

A-tier: Highly effective, but flawed

Sword Toss, a highly effective Knight build card (Image via Roblox || ItzVexo on YouTube)

A-tier cards perform well overall, but they really shine in specific circumstances. For instance, a Knight build can use the Knight card to boost their sword attack power. Since this build won’t make use of the ball anyway, the Knight card becomes incredibly useful.

Card Effect Sword Toss Flings a sword at the targeted enemy Charge DEF Boosts own Defense stat SP Finder Boosts SP gained per battle Thorns Boosts counterattack damage Good Vibes Recovers own and ally HP and SP Lucky Start Applies a random buff effect at the start of the battle Happy HP Passive 1 HP regeneration per round Happy SP Passive 1 SP regeneration per round Defend + Increases own Defense by 1 Baller Boosts ball attack power; prevents sword usage Knight Boosts sword attack power; prevents ball usage Speed Spin Boosts Spin dash speed; reduces spin duration Power Stab Powerful sword attack scaled by the Strength stat Item+ Boosts item effectiveness HP+ Boosts your HP pool Cure Regenerates HP

B-tier: Middle-of-the-road options

Using the Shrinking card (Image via Roblox || ItzVexo on YouTube)

The cards positioned in the B-tier can look great in specific circumstances, but their usefulness is limited outside of such scenarios.

Card Effect Ante Up Boosts damage upon successful action command; reduces damage to zero upon failed action command Shrinking Shrinks your model, allowing you to access new areas SP Saver Reduces SP cost of abilities SP Drain Drains SP from enemies and adds to your SP pool Fireball Applies the Burn status effect on the enemy Sacrifice Sacrifices 5 HP from your health pool and gives it to allies SP Regen + Boosts SP gained after the battle ends Free Poison An ally gains the Poison ability; you lose the ability to use Ball Pity SP Chance to gain SP while being hit Minimize Shrinks the enemy

C-tier: Poor performance

The Ball and Sword cards (Image via Roblox || ItzVexo on YouTube)

C-tier cards are generally better off not being used at all. Some cards, such as Ball and Sword, can be useful for their low or no SP cost. Otherwise, these cards are better left unequipped for serious battles.

Card Effect Ball No SP cost; throws a ball at the enemy Hard mode Boosts XP gained; increases the battle difficulty Dynamite Causes an explosion that clears debris Sword No SP cost; swings a sword at the enemy Slow Go Reduces your movement speed Defender Raises defense by 1; lowers attack by 1

D-tier: Cosmetic cards only

The following cards only change how your attacks sound, making them ineffective in battle. That said, their novelty is worth praising.

Card Effect ATK-FX B Alters attacking sound effects ATK-FX G Alters attacking sound effects ATK-FX Y Alters attacking sound effects

FAQs

What is the best card for HP regeneration in Block Tales?

The card HP Drain is the best for regenerating HP since it simultaneously attacks the enemies.

Which card can I use to boost damage with a ball?

The card Baller boosts damage dealt with ball attacks, which also makes it the best attack booster for Ball-centric builds.

What do the cosmetic cards do in Block Tales?

The cosmetic cards, labeled ATK-FX, change the sound effects used by your attacks.

