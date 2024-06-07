Block Tales: Cards Tier List

Cards are used to perform actions in Block Tales, whether offensive, defensive, or utility. As you progress through the game and develop your build, you will gain access to new and powerful cards. Knowing which cards are the best for your build is important, as they can make the difference between victory and a crushing defeat.
If you’re new to a game, it can be a little difficult to tell which cards are more effective, considering that there are more than 40 unique cards available. Naturally, understanding what makes a card suited for your build is essential.
This guide aims to sort all 44 cards in a comprehensive tiered manner to determine which of these are the best in the game.
Ranking Cards in Block Tales
S-tier: The pinnacle of the game
The cards in the S-tier boast exceptional effectiveness and lack any significant flaws. You may freely add them to most builds without losing effectiveness, making them all-rounders in and out of battle.
A-tier: Highly effective, but flawed
A-tier cards perform well overall, but they really shine in specific circumstances. For instance, a Knight build can use the Knight card to boost their sword attack power. Since this build won’t make use of the ball anyway, the Knight card becomes incredibly useful.
B-tier: Middle-of-the-road options
The cards positioned in the B-tier can look great in specific circumstances, but their usefulness is limited outside of such scenarios.
C-tier: Poor performance
C-tier cards are generally better off not being used at all. Some cards, such as Ball and Sword, can be useful for their low or no SP cost. Otherwise, these cards are better left unequipped for serious battles.
D-tier: Cosmetic cards only
The following cards only change how your attacks sound, making them ineffective in battle. That said, their novelty is worth praising.
FAQs
What is the best card for HP regeneration in Block Tales?
The card HP Drain is the best for regenerating HP since it simultaneously attacks the enemies.
Which card can I use to boost damage with a ball?
The card Baller boosts damage dealt with ball attacks, which also makes it the best attack booster for Ball-centric builds.
What do the cosmetic cards do in Block Tales?
The cosmetic cards, labeled ATK-FX, change the sound effects used by your attacks.
