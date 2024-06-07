  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Block Tales: Cards Tier List

Block Tales: Cards Tier List

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Jun 07, 2024 12:14 GMT
Block Tales cards tier list
Block Tales cards tier list (Image via Roblox)

Cards are used to perform actions in Block Tales, whether offensive, defensive, or utility. As you progress through the game and develop your build, you will gain access to new and powerful cards. Knowing which cards are the best for your build is important, as they can make the difference between victory and a crushing defeat.

If you’re new to a game, it can be a little difficult to tell which cards are more effective, considering that there are more than 40 unique cards available. Naturally, understanding what makes a card suited for your build is essential.

This guide aims to sort all 44 cards in a comprehensive tiered manner to determine which of these are the best in the game.

Ranking Cards in Block Tales

Ranking all cards in Block Tales (Image via Roblox)
Ranking all cards in Block Tales (Image via Roblox)

S-tier: The pinnacle of the game

also-read-trending Trending

The cards in the S-tier boast exceptional effectiveness and lack any significant flaws. You may freely add them to most builds without losing effectiveness, making them all-rounders in and out of battle.

Card

Effect

Resurrect

Resurrects the player or an ally

HP Drain

Drains enemy’s HP and adds it to your health pool

Snowball

Freezes an enemy

Daze

Inflicts the Dizzy status effect

Linebounce

Powerful attack with an area of effect

I Spy

Indicates nearby Bux

Ice Dagger

Boosts defense for three turns; recovers own and ally HP and SP per turn

HP Finder

Boosts HP recovered after the end of a battle

A-tier: Highly effective, but flawed

Sword Toss, a highly effective Knight build card (Image via Roblox || ItzVexo on YouTube)
Sword Toss, a highly effective Knight build card (Image via Roblox || ItzVexo on YouTube)

A-tier cards perform well overall, but they really shine in specific circumstances. For instance, a Knight build can use the Knight card to boost their sword attack power. Since this build won’t make use of the ball anyway, the Knight card becomes incredibly useful.

Card

Effect

Sword Toss

Flings a sword at the targeted enemy

Charge DEF

Boosts own Defense stat

SP Finder

Boosts SP gained per battle

Thorns

Boosts counterattack damage

Good Vibes

Recovers own and ally HP and SP

Lucky Start

Applies a random buff effect at the start of the battle

Happy HP

Passive 1 HP regeneration per round

Happy SP

Passive 1 SP regeneration per round

Defend +

Increases own Defense by 1

Baller

Boosts ball attack power; prevents sword usage

Knight

Boosts sword attack power; prevents ball usage

Speed Spin

Boosts Spin dash speed; reduces spin duration

Power Stab

Powerful sword attack scaled by the Strength stat

Item+

Boosts item effectiveness

HP+

Boosts your HP pool

Cure

Regenerates HP

Also read: Block Tales: A Beginner's Guide

B-tier: Middle-of-the-road options

Using the Shrinking card (Image via Roblox || ItzVexo on YouTube)
Using the Shrinking card (Image via Roblox || ItzVexo on YouTube)

The cards positioned in the B-tier can look great in specific circumstances, but their usefulness is limited outside of such scenarios.

Card

Effect

Ante Up

Boosts damage upon successful action command; reduces damage to zero upon failed action command

Shrinking

Shrinks your model, allowing you to access new areas

SP Saver

Reduces SP cost of abilities

SP Drain

Drains SP from enemies and adds to your SP pool

Fireball

Applies the Burn status effect on the enemy

Sacrifice

Sacrifices 5 HP from your health pool and gives it to allies

SP Regen +

Boosts SP gained after the battle ends

Free Poison

An ally gains the Poison ability; you lose the ability to use Ball

Pity SP

Chance to gain SP while being hit

Minimize

Shrinks the enemy

C-tier: Poor performance

The Ball and Sword cards (Image via Roblox || ItzVexo on YouTube)
The Ball and Sword cards (Image via Roblox || ItzVexo on YouTube)

C-tier cards are generally better off not being used at all. Some cards, such as Ball and Sword, can be useful for their low or no SP cost. Otherwise, these cards are better left unequipped for serious battles.

Card

Effect

Ball

No SP cost; throws a ball at the enemy

Hard mode

Boosts XP gained; increases the battle difficulty

Dynamite

Causes an explosion that clears debris

Sword

No SP cost; swings a sword at the enemy

Slow Go

Reduces your movement speed

Defender

Raises defense by 1; lowers attack by 1

D-tier: Cosmetic cards only

The following cards only change how your attacks sound, making them ineffective in battle. That said, their novelty is worth praising.

Card

Effect

ATK-FX B

Alters attacking sound effects

ATK-FX G

Alters attacking sound effects

ATK-FX Y

Alters attacking sound effects

Also read: Demon Piece: Fruit Tier List

FAQs

What is the best card for HP regeneration in Block Tales?

The card HP Drain is the best for regenerating HP since it simultaneously attacks the enemies.

Which card can I use to boost damage with a ball?

The card Baller boosts damage dealt with ball attacks, which also makes it the best attack booster for Ball-centric builds.

What do the cosmetic cards do in Block Tales?

The cosmetic cards, labeled ATK-FX, change the sound effects used by your attacks.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी