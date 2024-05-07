Demon Piece: Fruit Tier List

Demon Piece provides players with a unique way to experience a world reminiscent of the one seen in One Piece. Its world is inhabited by marines and pirates, who can use Demon Fruits to gain special abilities in combat. From common fruits to legendary picks, these can instantly turn the tide of a battle.

For newcomers, telling which fruit is better than the others can be difficult. This is especially the case since a Demon Fruit's rarity isn't indicative of how effective it is in combat. Naturally, this can lead to plenty of confusion and maybe even a lot of lost Beli. Getting these fruits can be quite expensive, after all.

This guide will clear the air on which Demon Fruits are the best to go for in Demon Piece.

Ranking Demon Fruits in Demon Piece

S-tier: The cream of the crop

Demon Fruit Rarity Buddha Legendary Dark Legendary Tremor Legendary

Buddha, Dark, and Tremor fruits can be enough to win you the battle on their own. The abilities they offer are too valuable for any player to pass up, which is why we recommend going for them before any other Demon Fruit in the game.

Here’s a brief overview of what they do:

Buddha: Allows the user to transform into Daibutsu.

Allows the user to transform into Daibutsu. Dark: Lets the user become or create and control darkness.

Lets the user become or create and control darkness. Tremor: Gives the user control over vibrations.

A-tier: Great options

Demon Fruit Rarity Sand Rare Lightning Legendary Flame Legendary Light Legendary

A-tier Demon Fruits are great options with performances that barely keep them from being the best. These reliable fruits will be handy in nearly any situation, and it is generally good to purchase them first. Here is what they do:

Sand: Allows the user to create and control sand or become sand themselves.

Allows the user to create and control sand or become sand themselves. Lightning: Gives the user control over lightning powers and lets them become lightning.

Gives the user control over lightning powers and lets them become lightning. Flame: Lets the user create, control, or become a flame.

Lets the user create, control, or become a flame. Light: Allows the user to make, control, or become light.

B-tier: Average performance

Demon Fruit Rarity Love Rare Barrier Rare Paw Rare Gas Rare

The B-tier fruits are only worth going for if you are short on resources and desperately need a Demon Fruit. Their performance is middle-of-the-road, which can be rather disappointing if you use them after the options in the higher tiers. Here’s what they do:

Love: Lets the user employ the power of love to petrify enemies.

Lets the user employ the power of love to petrify enemies. Barrier: Allows the user to create barriers.

Allows the user to create barriers. Paw: Gives the user the ability to repel anything in contact.

Gives the user the ability to repel anything in contact. Gas: Gives the user the ability to create, control, or become chemical gas.

C-tier: Low-tier results

Demon Fruit Rarity Chop Common Smoke Uncommon Bomb Uncommon

The fruits in this tier run out of utility by mid-game, which can be rather soon depending on how quickly you rush through the early areas. Their performances don't reach the heights of the upper tiers, petering out before showing any promise in combat.

Chop: Splits the user’s body and gives them control over each piece.

Splits the user’s body and gives them control over each piece. Smoke: Turns the user’s body into smoke.

Turns the user’s body into smoke. Bomb: Transforms the user’s body parts into explosives.

D-tier: The un-favorites

Demon Fruit Rarity Spin Common Spring Common Kino Common

The least effective Demon Fruits are also the ones that are the most easily accessible in the early game. Being suited for the early game means their performance is predictably suitably underwhelming for the rest of it. You may find yourself not relying on it for long after leaving the first island.

Spin: Transforms the user into a Rotation Human.

Transforms the user into a Rotation Human. Spring: Turns the user’s limbs into springs.

Turns the user’s limbs into springs. Kino: Gives the user the ability to freely adjust their weight without altering their body.

FAQs

What is the best Demon Fruit in Demon Piece?

The best one is the Buddha fruit, which lets you transform into Daibutsu.

Which Demon Fruit is the easiest to get in Demon Piece?

The Spin fruit is the easiest to obtain, available in the shop for 5,000 Beli.

How do I get Demon Fruits in Demon Piece?

You can get Demon Fruits by purchasing them from the in-game shop with Beli or Robux or finding them spawn randomly under trees every 45 minutes.

