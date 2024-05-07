How to get Devil Fruits in Demon Piece

Demon Piece is an RPG that brings the fantasy of living in a world like One Piece to life. Like in the popular anime and manga series, this Roblox experience includes devil fruits. Known as Demon Fruits in this game, players can use this coveted item for boosts and abilities.

Getting your hands on one of these elusive fruits can be quite difficult. After all, the powerups they provide can completely turn the tide of battle in your favor. So, it’s no surprise that players are always on the lookout for them.

Read through this guide to learn all there is to know about Demon Fruits in the One Piece-inspired RPG, Demon Piece.

What are Demon Fruits in Demon Piece?

Demon Fruits are consumable items that can be used to gain bonuses and unique superpowers in Demon Piece. Some of the abilities these items bestow can be somewhat situational, particularly if they are of a lower rarity. This means some of these items are better than others.

In total, there are 17 different kinds of Demon Fruits, each of which has a specific use case. While they are segregated into various rarities, it’s important to note that a higher rarity does not necessarily mean better effects. Certain common fruits are not only easier to come by but have a more noticeable impact on your gameplay.

Here’s a list of Demon Fruits that you can purchase or find around the in-game world:

Spin (Common): Become a Rotation Human.

Become a Rotation Human. Spring (Common): Transforms the user’s limbs into springs.

Transforms the user’s limbs into springs. Kino (Common): Lets the user adjust their weight (1-10,000 kilograms).

Lets the user adjust their weight (1-10,000 kilograms). Chop (Common): Splits the user’s body, giving them control over each piece.

Splits the user’s body, giving them control over each piece. Bomb (Uncommon): Causes one of the user’s body parts to explode.

Causes one of the user’s body parts to explode. Smoke (Uncommon): Transforms the user into smoke.

Transforms the user into smoke. Gas (Rare): Lets the user transform into, create, or control chemical gas.

Lets the user transform into, create, or control chemical gas. Barrier (Rare): Lets the user generate barriers.

Lets the user generate barriers. Love (Rare): Transforms enemies to stone through the power of love.

Transforms enemies to stone through the power of love. Sand (Rare) : Lets the user create, control, or transform into sand.

: Lets the user create, control, or transform into sand. Paw (Rare): Allows the user to repel everything they touch.

Allows the user to repel everything they touch. Flame (Legendary): Lets the user create, control, or transform into flame.

Lets the user create, control, or transform into flame. Light (Legendary): Lets the user create, control, or transform into light.

Lets the user create, control, or transform into light. Tremor (Legendary): Allows the user to create vibrations.

Allows the user to create vibrations. Dark (Legendary): Lets the user create, control, or transform into darkness.

Lets the user create, control, or transform into darkness. Lightning (Legendary): Lets the user create, control, or transform into lightning.

Lets the user create, control, or transform into lightning. Buddha (Legendary): Facilitates the user’s transformation into Daibutsu.

Getting Demon Fruits in Demon Piece

There are two main ways to get Demon Fruits, with each method having its own set of pros and cons.

The first is to simply buy them from the Demon Fruits shop, which can be found on every island. Interact with the NPC to bring the shop menu up and select from a range of fruits.

The downside to this method is that some of the fruits in the vendor’s stock are not always available. If the one you’re looking for happens to be out of stock, you will have to wait for the stock to refresh before being able to buy it. Even then, it’s not guaranteed that your desired fruit will be available right away.

Moreover, each fruit costs a lot of Beli. This can necessitate plenty of Beli grinding or the use of Robux to skip the grind.

The second method involves you scouring the various islands of the game to find Demon Fruits under trees. This is a free way to obtain a random fruit, but the RNG may not always be in your favor. These fruits spawn every 45 minutes, which severely restricts your search window.

You need to be fast to increase your chances of running into a Demon Fruit while exploring the islands.

FAQs

How can I get Demon Fruits in Demon Piece?

You can get Demon Fruits by purchasing them from the in-game shop or by finding them randomly spawned under trees.

Are Demon Fruits useful in Demon Piece?

The effects you gain by consuming a Demon Fruit can completely trivialize a lot of the game, making them immensely useful for all players.

How many legendary Demon Fruits are available in Demon Piece?

There are six legendary Demon Fruits: Flame, Light, Dark, Tremor, Lightning, and Buddha.

