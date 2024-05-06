How to level up in Demon Piece

Demon Piece is a One Piece-inspired RPG that lets you live the fantasy of becoming the greatest pirate in the world. Of course, like any RPG, you must work your way up to the peak of strength to make this fantasy a reality in the game.

To do so, engage with this Roblox experience’s leveling system. Featuring two distinct leveling paths for you to keep track of, this role-playing experience emphasizes the journey of becoming stronger. Not only do you have to level your avatar up normally, you must also master the weapon.

This guide aims to answer all questions about leveling up in Demon Piece and any common doubts in the process.

How the leveling system works in Demon Piece

Official Demon Piece Cover (Image via Roblox)

There are two distinct versions of XP in this RPG experience: character XP and weapon Mastery XP. Character XP is what you receive for killing enemies and finishing quests, and collecting enough of it will level up your character. With each level up, you receive skill points, which can be invested into various stats.

The Mastery XP, on the other hand, is rewarded when you kill an enemy with a particular weapon. This XP gauge is not shared among all weapons, which means that switching to a different weapon will have you level it up from level 1.

Fortunately, the mastery levels are fairly easy to increase, with each kill rewarding you with a significant amount of XP.

How to increase character levels in Demon Piece

Accepting a quest for farming XP (Image via Roblox)

Demon Piece is a quest-centric RPG that rewards XP upon quest completion. Instead of killing enemies you come across, consider finding an NPC in the vicinity, who likely has a kill quest ready for you. Accept the quest and kill the specified enemies to receive XP from the kills and the quest.

If you happen to die while battling hordes of enemies, don’t worry. Rush back to them to finish them off, as their HP will not regenerate immediately. This applies to both bosses and regular enemies, which can be helpful while grinding experience points.

XP earned upon quest completion (Image via Roblox)

The best way to shoot up in levels is to use a ranged weapon with a hefty skill point investment in the Gun stat. Every enemy NPC is bound to a certain area to prevent them from endlessly chasing you. Once they reach the end of their designated area, they teleport back to their original spawn point.

You can exploit this by wielding a gun, standing just outside their teleport zone, and firing away. Within minutes, you will have racked up quite the kill count without having taken a single hit. Granted, the damage you do with a gun may not be as high as that of a sword, but it is an easy way.

The only thing to note about this strategy is to try to ensure that the enemy you face does not have a ranged attack.

Increasing Mastery levels

Using a gun to kill Reiner (Image via Roblox)

Your Mastery levels will rise as you continue to fight and kill enemy NPCs, but this can become tricky as the foes become stronger. Because of this, grinding XP for character and mastery levels can become rather tedious, even with an XP boost active.

Mastery XP is only granted upon enemy kill instead of weapon usage or active time. This is particularly helpful when you need to switch to a new weapon. You can use the former to whittle the enemy down before finishing them off with the replacement.

FAQs

What is the best weapon type to farm character XP in Demon Piece?

Gun-type weapons are the most effective for farming XP early on for their range, while melee ones become better later in the game.

What is the fastest way to level up in Demon Piece?

Completing quests is the quickest and easiest way to shoot up in character levels in Demon Piece.

How do I gain Mastery levels in Demon Piece?

You can gain Mastery levels by repeatedly using the desired weapon to kill enemy NPCs and bosses.

