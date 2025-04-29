Blox Fruits Creation Fruit: How to get, overview, and moveset

The Creation Fruit in Blox Fruits is one of the best consumables you can use to toy with your opponents. This fruit provides you with unique powers that let you manipulate objects and use them to your advantage in battle. To be precise, it enables the ability to use Prismatic Magic, which offers both defensive and offensive moves. With enough practice, you can become a master of Creation Fruit and increase your winning chances in both PvP and PvE contests.

Here's everything there is to know about the Creation Fruit. This includes the steps to acquire it, its moveset, and a general overview of its capabilities.

An overview of Creation Fruit in Blox Fruits

The Creation Fruit (Image via Roblox)

Creation Fruit is one of those consumables that made its way to the game through Update 26. Unlike most fruits, this one won't make you grind to earn Mastery levels and unlock new moves. In fact, Level 130 is the highest Mastery level you can reach with this fruit to unlock all the moves.

With the Creation Fruit on, you can create structures like huge hands and a sword box to deal massive damage to your opponents. On the other hand, you can protect yourself by creating objects to distract and keep the opponents away. While your creativity with this fruit can excel beyond boundaries, this will also require you to practice. So, before you enter a PvP arena, make sure you know every move of the Creation Fruit in and out.

How to get the Creation Fruit in Blox Fruits

The Blox Fruit Dealer (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can get the Creation Fruit by purchasing it from the Blox Fruit Dealer NPC. To find him, you can visit the following islands.

Pirate Starter Island (First Sea)

Marine Starter Island (First Sea)

Middle Town (First Sea)

Kingdom of Rose Docks (Second Sea)

Café (Second Sea)

Mansion (Third Sea)

Port Town (Third Sea)

So far, Marine Starter Island and Pirate Starter Island are the easiest locations where you can find the Blox Fruit Dealer. This NPC is near the Boat Dealer on both of these islands. Once you have found him, you can purchase the Creation Fruit for either 1,400,000 Beli or 1750 Robux.

An important thing to note is that the Creation Fruit purchased using Beli will vanish if you get another fruit. However, it will remain in your inventory forever if you purchase it using Robux.

All Creation Fruit moves in Blox Fruits

You can use the following moves after equipping the Creation Fruit in this game.

M1 move

Allows the user to create a wall of cards that moves in the direction of the cursor. The wall damages the enemy that comes in contact with it.

Batter up (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 1

Allows the user to launch themselves using a cannon toward the enemy and smash them with a mace. Then, the user creates a wall behind the opponent that will break as the opponent hits it after getting smashed by the mace.

Sleight of Hand (X move)

Requires Mastery level 45

Allows the user to create a hand that slaps and slams the opponent. If this move is held, the hand created by the user will rush toward the enemy and pound them on the ground.

Sword Box (C move)

Requires Mastery level 90

Allows the user to create a large cube to store the opponent inside. Then, the cube is stabbed by swords from the outside to cause damage to the trapped opponent.

Magic City (V move)

Requires Mastery level 130

Allows the user to summon 15 giant pillars that fall on the ground, damaging the enemies in the range.

Fortify (F move)

Requires Mastery level 10

Allows the user to create stairs while facing up or down. If the user is looking forward, this move will allow them to create a floor beneath.

FAQs

How much does the Creation Fruit cost in Blox Fruits?

The Creation Fruit can be purchased by spending 1,400,000 Beli or 1750 Robux.

What is the highest Mastery level of the Creation Fruit in Blox Fruits?

Level 130 is the highest Mastery level you can reach with the Creation Fruit.

Is the Creation Fruit in Blox Fruits worth it?

Yes, the Creation Fruit is worth it because of its unique moveset and abilities.

