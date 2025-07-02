Brainrot Evolution Summer Event guide

Brainrot Evolution is celebrating the arrival of summer with a major event featuring several exclusive Pets and a new Secret Brainrot. The Summer Event will be available till July 12, 2025, giving players the chance to get the powerful Umber Pet, an extra Pet Slot, and more. The highlight of the event is the OMEGA Sahur character, which can be acquired by completing the Summer Pass.

In this guide, we explain how to get all the new Pets by participating in the Summer Event in Brainrot Evolution.

An overview of the Brainrot Evolution Summer Event

The Summer Event quests (Image via Roblox)

Accessing the Summer Event is easy in Brainrot Evolution. You can find the tab associated with the event on the right side of the screen, represented by a ticket with a sun symbol. Clicking it will open the Summer Event Pass, which includes both Free and Premium tiers.

To progress in the Summer Pass, you'll need to amass Summer Points by completing daily and hourly quests. These event-specific quests require you to kill monsters, hatch eggs, and play the game for a certain period. What makes the grind worthwhile is the OMEGA Sahur evolution, which is the last reward in the pass.

During the event, players can also earn Sun Shards by defeating monsters and objects in any in-game world. These shards can be spent on items in the Summer Shop, including the Summer Egg and an extra Pet Slot.

To simplify the grind, you can purchase the x2 Sun Shards boost with 125 Robux. The option can be found on the left side of the screen after opening the Summer Event menu.

Summer Spin Wheel

The Summer Spin Wheel (Image via Roblox)

The event has also introduced a new Summer Spin Wheel to this Roblox experience. It can be spun by using Summer Tickets, which are special items acquired from the event-specific quests and the Summer Pass.

While the Summer Wheel Spin offers Potions, Gems, and Sun Shards, the reward with the lowest drop rate is Coconut.

Summer Event Shop

The Summer Egg requires Sun Shards (Image via Roblox)

The event shop features a limited egg, a couple of rare Pets, and a purchasable Pet Slot. Here are all the contents and their prices:

Summer Egg - 15,000 Sun Shards per piece

- 15,000 Sun Shards per piece Sunrise - 500,000 Sun Shards

- 500,000 Sun Shards Umber - 750,000 Sun Shards

- 750,000 Sun Shards +1 Pet Slot - 2,000,000 Sun Shards

The Summer Egg in Brainrot Evolution contains five Pets, whose names, drop rates, and damage are mentioned below:

Pet Drop rate Damage Sand Cat 50% +1.35K Coconut 35% +1.4K Sand Dog 12% +1.45K King Crab 2.5% +1.5K Sand Castle 0.5% +1.55K

Due to its low drop rate, you might have to purchase several Summer Eggs to add the Sand Castle Pet to your collection. You'll also need to save several Sun Shards for the Sunrise and Umber Pets. While Sunrise gives you a decent health and experience boost, Umber rewards you with a whopping 4000 damage.

FAQs on Brainrot Evolution

What is the price of the Premium Summer Pass?

The Premium Summer Pass costs 399 Robux.

Is OMEGA Sahur exclusive to the Premium reward track of the Summer Pass?

No, the OMEGA Sahur character is a reward in both the Free and Premium event passes.

What is the best way to earn Sun Shards?

To collect the event currency more efficiently, play the game regularly after purchasing the x2 Sun Shard boost.

