How to get Secret Characters in Brainrot Evolution

Roblox Brainrot Evolution offers a selection of characters based on brainrot memes that players can unlock by feeding and evolving. The only exceptions to this rule are certain Secret Brainrots. Rather than leveling up, the only way to obtain them is by relying on your RNG luck. Notably, these secret characters are always better than your common ones.

This guide provides a complete walkthrough for obtaining all the secret evolutions in Brainrot Evolution.

All Secret Characters and how to get them in Roblox Brainrot Evolution

All Secrets in Brainrot Evolution (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, there are four Secret Brainrots in Roblox Brainrot Evolution. Most of them can be acquired as a drop from crates, while a certain banana brainrot can be exclusively unlocked from Robux packs.

Here are the details for obtaining every secret character:

Golden Sahur

Golden Sahur (Image via Roblox)

The Golden Sahur is a secret evolution that can be obtained from the Sahur Crate. Such crates can be acquired by defeating the Golden Sahur boss, which you can access via the boss portal in Tung Tung Park. The Season Pass and events could also offer Sahur Crates as a reward.

The Golden Sahur boss has 5000 HP and is only accessible by players who are Level 10 or above. Given that the drop rate of the Secret Brainrot is 0.5%, you may need to open several Sahur Crates in this Roblox game.

Banananananananito Bandito

Banananananananito Bandito (Image via Roblox)

Banananananananito Bandito is a Robux-exclusive secret evolution. You can obtain it by purchasing Exclusive Packs from the Shop. The packs' prices start from 50 Robux and go up to 2400 Robux. The exact drop rate of this Secret Brainrot is unknown, but you can increase your chances by buying costlier packs.

Prestige Ballerino Lololo

Prestige Ballerino Lololo (Image via Roblox)

The Prestige Ballerino Lololo is one of the most-prized secret characters in Brainrot Evolution. Possessing a drop rate of 1% in the Lolo Crate, this character has insanely high damage and health. Additionally, it has a graceful movement style similar to a ballerina.

You can get Lolo Crates after unlocking the Relic Smelter Shop in the Gramarmania world. Any unused relics can be smelted in exchange for Relic Coins, which in turn can be used to buy Lolo Crates. A single Lolo Crate costs 750 Relic Tokens and contains different eyewear apart from the secret evolution.

Void Nuclearo Dinosauro

Void Nuclearo Dinosauro (Image via Roblox)

The Void Nuclearo Dinosauro can be obtained from the Void Crate. It has a 1% drop chance, akin to the Prestige Ballerino Lololo. The Secret Brainrot was introduced with the Void Event in Brainrot Evolution.

During the event, players were able to obtain Void Crates as a reward for unlocking special evolutions and by winning the Nuclearo Dinosauro boss event. The boss had 40,000 HP, requiring up to three high-level players to be defeated.

OMEGA Sahur

Official image of the OMEGA Sahur (Image via Roblox)

The OMEGA Sahur is a limited-time Secret character introduced by the Brainrot Evolution Summer Event. As of this writing, players can obtain it from both the Free and Premium reward tracks of the Summer Pass. Unlocking tiers in the pass requires Summer Points, which you can get by completing event quests.

All Secret Brainrots and their bonuses

Secret characters possess exceptionally high health and damage (Image via Roblox)

The following lists features the stats and effects of each secret character in Brainrot Evolution:

Secret Brainrot Stats and Effects Banananananananito Bandito +50K Health +75K Damage Brainrot will always be 200% stronger as your best Brainrot. Golden Sahur +25K Health +25K Damage Brainrot will always be 110% stronger as your best Brainrot. Prestige Ballerino Lololo +7.5B Health +15T Damage Brainrot will always be 115% stronger as your best Brainrot. Void Nuclearo Dinosauro +15B Health +17.5T Damage +150 Bonus Void Damage Brainrot will always be 120% stronger as your best Brainrot. OMEGA Sahur +250B Health +15Qa Damage Brainrot will always be 125% stronger as your best Brainrot.

Like other characters, the stats of the Secret ones as well as their images are registered in the in-game Wikipedia. You can switch to a certain Brainrot by clicking on its corresponding image in the interface.

FAQs on Brainrot Evolution

Where is the Golden Sahur boss?

The Golden Sahur boss can be accessed via a portal in Tung Tung Park, which is the starter area. Players must be at least Level 10 to access the portal.

When does the Nuclearo Dinosauro boss appear?

The Nuclearo Dinosauro is an event-exclusive boss at the moment. Players are informed about its arrival with a server-wide notification that includes an option for joining the boss event.

Will there be more Secret characters?

The developer is most likely to add more Secret Brainrots with the next updates.

