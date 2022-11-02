Budokai codes in Roblox: Free spins, rolls, and more (November 2022)

Codes in Roblox Budokai can be redeemed to get spins, rolls, and other useful rewards. These help players choose the best powers for their heroes. One doesn't get to choose their avatar in the beginning, so having spins to change powers is quite important.

The creators claim that the game is quite difficult as many players often end up on the starting line. However, they want everyone to enjoy the experience and try their best.

This is a dream game for all fans of Dragon ball Z. Players must save planet Namek from an invasion and fend off numerous foes. Furthermore, they have the option of choosing multiple heroes while traveling through space.

Get spins and more by redeeming free codes in Roblox Budokai

Active codes in Roblox Budokai

Recently, two new codes were added to the active list:

FREESTUFF - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2 race rolls and 10 gene rolls

LDEV - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1 race spin [New]

MYBAD - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3 gene spins [New]

ONEYEAR - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3 race spins, 5 aura spins, and 5 gene spins

RESETME - This code can be redeemed in the game to reset wish, HBTC, zenkai, and absorb cooldown

SUBTOEXCELSTUDIOS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1 race roll and 3 gene rolls

If players don't know how to redeem the above codes, detailed steps can be found below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Budokai

To save time, check out this list of expired codes:

BANEBAD - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10k zeni and 1 race spin

BANELDEV - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1 race roll and 3 aura spins

banesbroke - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2 gene spins

BUDOBAD - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1 race spin and 1 aura spin

BUDOK - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1 race spin

CITYBOYS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2 race rolls, 3 aura rolls, and 1 gene roll

COMMONBANEBUG - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2 gene spins

COMMONBANEL - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1 race spin

COMMONLUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1 race spin, 3 aura spins, and 1 gene spin

geneTICS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5 gene spins

GIVEAWAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3 race rolls, 3 gene rolls, and 3 aura rolls

GIVEBREAD - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10K zeni

GIVEMEzeni - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25k zeni

meow - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25k zeni

WEEKENDGIVEAWAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2 race spins and 3 aura spins

WEUP - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10k zeni

zeni - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 15k zeni

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Budokai?

One can follow the easy steps listed below to redeem the code:

Start the Roblox game and wait for it to load.

Once loaded, select the option that says 'Enter A Code.'

A text box appears now. Players can enter the code here.

Hit enter to complete the process.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so they must be entered exactly as they appear.

