Build a Tractor: A beginner's guide

Build a Tractor is a Roblox simulator where players design, upgrade, and drive their very own tractors across vast landscapes and different biomes. The goal is to mow down as much grass as possible while managing limited resources like fuel and equipment efficiency. Starting with a simple pre-built tractor, players gradually unlock better parts, learn crafting, and refine their builds to maximize earnings and performance.

Ad

A beginner's guide to Build a Tractor

Primary gameplay

Gameplay screenshot from Build a Tractor (Image via Roblox)

Every player begins by pressing the Ready button at the top of the screen. This spawns a basic tractor equipped with a small fuel tank and weak shredders. The tractor will immediately start mowing grass, generating cash depending on the area covered before fuel runs out. Early runs are short and don’t yield much profit since the default tractor is quite limited.

Ad

Trending

The fuel depletes in Build a Tractor as you keep covering distance (Image via Roblox)

Once the initial fuel depletes, players can either run another round with the default build or begin customizing. Using the Pick Up Blocks button on the right, they can dismantle the tractor and rebuild it with different configurations however they like. Cash earned during drives can then be spent at the Parts Shop to purchase upgrades such as stronger shredders, larger fuel tanks, and extra blocks for better designs.

Ad

Also Check: Roblox_Egor Simulator: A beginner's guide

Pro tips and tricks

Players can customize their tractors in Build a Tractor (Image via Roblox)

Beginners should expect short early drives, but these are crucial for getting a feel of the mechanics. Focus on saving cash for a bigger fuel tank first, as this directly increases your driving distance and earning potential. Once that’s done, prioritize stronger shredders. They greatly improve the grass rate and overall efficiency of each run once you move onto other biomes, as the grass there isn't easily mowed by the basic shredders.

Ad

Another effective strategy is to utilize the crafting system. By combining multiple common parts at the Crafting Shop, players can create stronger, rarer versions of the same part without spending cash; however, there is a waiting time before the crafting is complete, and players can make use of those parts.

This saves money while also allowing somewhat faster progression. For example, crafting bigger fuel cans can drastically extend drive time without needing to purchase expensive, higher-tier ones.

Ad

Parts and Crafting Shop

Purchase tractor parts from the parts shop (Image via Roblox)

The Parts Shop is the backbone of progression in Build a Tractor. It offers a wide variety of essential upgrades, such as:

Ad

Fuel cans: Varying in size and rarity, these extend how long tractors can drive before running out of gas.

Varying in size and rarity, these extend how long tractors can drive before running out of gas. Shredders: The key to mowing grass faster and earning more per second. Higher rarity shredders drastically increase the grass-chopping rate.

The key to mowing grass faster and earning more per second. Higher rarity shredders drastically increase the grass-chopping rate. Blocks: Used as structural supports to craft a tractor of your choice, allowing players to build larger and more stable tractor setups.

Used as structural supports to craft a tractor of your choice, allowing players to build larger and more stable tractor setups. Wheels: Wheels are the key to moving faster in Build a Tractor; they also come in various sizes and rarities.

Ad

Craft better gear using the old one using the Crafting Shop (Image via Roblox)

Meanwhile, the Crafting Shop allows players to recycle weaker parts into stronger ones. This system requires multiple common parts and has a time duration; the selected items are then fused into a rarer and more powerful component. Crafting is especially helpful for players who don’t want to rely solely on in-game cash purchases.

Ad

Also Check: Funk Tower: A beginner's guide

In-game shop

Purchase cash and bundles using Robux from the in-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The shop in Build a Tractor offers multiple options of in-game cash ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 cash in exchange for Robux. Players can also purchase bundles, which offer more value. Offers such as the Golden Pack come with all golden equipment for R$799, or the Starter Pack for R$49, which contains basic starter gear. Purchasing these packs isn't compulsory for progress; however, they do offer players a significant boost when purchased.

Ad

FAQs about Build a Tractor

How do I earn money in Build a Tractor?

You earn cash by mowing grass during tractor runs. The amount depends on your grass rate and how far you can travel before running out of fuel.

Is it better to buy or craft parts?

Crafting is a great way to progress without spending too much cash, especially early on. However, buying higher-tier parts directly from the Parts Shop is faster if you have the funds.

Ad

What should I upgrade first?

Beginners should prioritize upgrading fuel cans for longer runs, followed by shredders to increase the rate of grass collection rate and cash generation.

Can I rebuild my tractor?

Yes, by using the “Pick Up” option, you can dismantle your tractor and redesign it however you wish to with the parts you’ve purchased or crafted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Ram Gandhi Arpit has acquired a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications. He aims to get a Master's degree in a similar field, and he is currently a writer for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda. He specializes in comprehensive beginner Roblox guides and code articles.



His articles are fast approaching the seven million mark in total reads, simply because he takes great care in verifying information from reliable sources, such as his playthroughs, community forums like X and Discord, and lastly, the game's official patch notes.



Arpit enjoys playing story-mode video games and other multiplayer titles like Valorant, Minecraft, and, of course, Roblox. Beyond gaming, Arpit is also a tech enthusiast who stays updated on the latest developments in the industry.



When he’s not working, you'll find him swinging through the virtual streets of Harlem as your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man while headbobbing to some of the finest beats. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025