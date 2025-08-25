Funk Tower: A beginner's guide

Funk Tower is a Roblox obby that pushes players to their limits with a towering course full of tricky obstacles, unpredictable traps set by other players, and plenty of chaos. Players start at the base of the massive tower and must steadily climb to the very top, dodging hazards and other players’ pranks, all while trending songs of the Phonk genre play in the background.

Excelling in Funk Tower is equal parts maneuvering skills and survival skills. However, it can be challenging for players who are new to the tower climbing genre of Roblox titles, which is why we've prepared this guide. Let's jump in!

A beginner's guide to Funk Tower

Primary gameplay

Gameplay screenshot of the Funk Tower from below (Image via Roblox)

Players spawn at the bottom of a giant tower filled with obstacles that must be cleared step by step. The journey upward demands patience, precision jumps, and clever movement. Falling means losing progress, as there are no checkpoints in this title.

Nonetheless, the obby isn’t the only challenge standing in the way of players who wish to ascend the obstacle course. This game thrives on its trolling mechanics, where players can use weapons and tools to disrupt each other’s climb. Items such as the Rocket Launcher, Banana Peels, Giant Slap, Freeze Gun, and Laser Gun all exist to make life harder for Robloxians.

The name "Funk Tower" comes from the game's background music, a mix of American and Brazilian funk songs that gained popularity through viral TikTok and Instagram Reels edits, particularly those featuring the troll face.

Pro tips and tricks

Screenshot of one of the mini-obbies in Funk Tower (Image via Roblox)

Success in this game isn’t just about reflexes; it’s about using the right strategies and tools at the right time. One of the smartest ways to gain an advantage is by completing mini-obbies before tackling the main one. These obbies are smaller courses branching out from the bottom of the tower, and each obby rewards players with temporary power-ups upon completion, which can be enjoyed until they log off the game.

The rewards these mini-obbies may include the Speed Coil that grants faster movement, and the Jump Coil, which helps clear tall obstacles with ease. Banana Peels can also be unlocked from one of the obbies, which let you set traps for other climbers, while other items, such as the Freeze Gun or Rocket Launcher, create even more opportunities for trolling other Robloxians.

Screenshot of a Squid Game-themed mini-obby in Funk Tower (Image via Roblox)

Another important tip is to play smart defensively. Avoid rushing headfirst into parts of the obby where players are already trolling others, as they might be waiting with explosive items for you, too. Watch for Banana Peels scattered across platforms and keep moving to make yourself a harder target for players with ranged weapons like the Laser Gun and the Rocket Launcher.

Timing your movements, making informed decisions, and observing the behavior of nearby players can often make the difference between reaching the next platform safely. Otherwise, you may end up falling all the way down to the bottom, losing all progress in the process.

In-game shop

The Robux-exclusive shop in Funk Tower (Image via Roblox)

The in-game shop is displayed at the bottom of the obby. All previously mentioned items, along with some others, can be permanently unlocked from here through Robux purchases. This ensures that players can decide between grinding through mini-obbies and puzzles for temporary rewards or investing Robux for permanent ownership.

For those who want a more consistent edge and don't wish to go through the tedious process of obtaining troll tools manually, the in-game shop can be a great option.

FAQs about Funk Tower

What happens when I reach the top of Funk Tower?

Reaching the top completes the obby, unlocks World 2, and grants admin permissions within the server, letting you use special powers to troll or control the environment.

Are the mini-obbies required to progress in the main tower?

No, mini-obbies are optional. They provide temporary rewards like Speed Coils, Jump Coils, and other trolling tools, but you can climb the main tower without them if you choose to do so.

Can I lose the tools I earn from mini-obbies?

Yes, the items you earn from mini-obbies are temporary and reset after each session. If you want to keep them permanently, you must purchase them from the in-game shop with Robux.

