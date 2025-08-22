Zombie Tycoon: A beginner's guide

Zombie Tycoon is a Roblox tycoon-style title where players step into the shoes of a scientist working in a secret facility. The main goal here is to earn money by conducting research, developing an antidote, and fighting off zombies with an arsenal of weapons. Like most tycoon games, progress is made by pressing buttons to unlock upgrades, expanding your base, and climbing toward bigger rewards.

This article will offer a brief guide to help players by covering the basics of this Roblox title. Let's dive in.

A beginner's guide to Zombie Tycoon

Primary gameplay

Players must earn cash by researching to upgrade their base (Image via Roblox)

Every player's journey starts inside a fortified land, a lab with no walls, and a single PC at your disposal. From this humble beginning, gamers must research the zombie virus to earn their first bit of money. The facility is divided into three different floors, each unlocking new mechanics and opportunities as you climb higher.

The first floor houses virus research PCs, an antidote creation lab, curing chambers, and basic weaponry to defend against zombies. On the second floor, players gain access to microscopes, scientists, advanced antidote packaging systems, and stronger weapons.

Finally, the third floor contains a helipad and a 'Save the World' button, which requires massive cash reserves, essential for rebirthing. Keep in mind that rebirthing resets progress but allows players to start fresh with increased multipliers, speeding up future runs.

Gameplay mechanics

Progress even further by unlocking the second and third floors (Image via Roblox)

The gameplay primarily consists of the following aspects:

Researching the virus: Research is the foundation of the game and your primary source of income at the start. Using PCs, researchers, and microscopes, players can study the zombie virus to generate cash. Hiring scientists further enhances efficiency, enabling faster progress and increased research output.

Research is the foundation of the game and your primary source of income at the start. Using PCs, researchers, and microscopes, players can study the zombie virus to generate cash. Hiring scientists further enhances efficiency, enabling faster progress and increased research output. Curing zombies: The curing lab allows players to reverse the infection process, turning zombies back into Robloxians. Each cured zombie provides cash rewards, making for a steady income source as you progress. Simply pressing a few buttons and repeating the process can help players amass tons of cash.

The curing lab allows players to reverse the infection process, turning zombies back into Robloxians. Each cured zombie provides cash rewards, making for a steady income source as you progress. Simply pressing a few buttons and repeating the process can help players amass tons of cash. Producing the antidote: Antidote production is another core mechanic. Players can press tycoon-style buttons to upgrade the recipe and increase antidote potency, package it, and distribute it for cash. This feature becomes increasingly important on the second floor of your facility.

Antidote production is another core mechanic. Players can press tycoon-style buttons to upgrade the recipe and increase antidote potency, package it, and distribute it for cash. This feature becomes increasingly important on the second floor of your facility. Killing zombies: Since the curing process takes time, not all zombies can be cured. Therefore, some must be eliminated instead. The game offers a growing arsenal of weapons ranging from Berettas to assault and marksman rifles. Defeating zombies with these weapons grants players extra money, while also adding a layer of combat to the tycoon grind.

In-game shop

In-game shop in Zombie Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Zombie Tycoon features a straightforward in-game shop, only offering cash purchases. Players can buy bundles ranging from 100 money for 19 Robux to 2,500 money for 79 Robux. The shop also teases more items coming soon. However, for now, it is purely a shortcut for speeding up progression rather than adding new gameplay elements.

FAQs about Zombie Tycoon

What should I focus on first in Zombie Tycoon?

Start with virus research using the PC. It provides a steady income to fund early upgrades.

Is killing zombies more profitable than researching?

Research provides consistent money, while killing zombies gives quick bursts of cash. Balancing both is the best approach.

How do antidotes work in Zombie Tycoon?

Players can produce antidotes, improve their potency, and package them for higher returns. It’s one of the most scalable income sources in Zombie Tycoon.

What happens after reaching the third floor?

The third floor contains a helipad and a massive cash requirement for rebirth. Rebirthing resets progress but grants powerful multipliers.

