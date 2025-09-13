Build An Island - Roblox The Takeover

Build An Island is a sandbox simulation featured in Roblox's The Takeover event. It can be accessed either using the Artists Alley Server or by opening the game itself. There are a total of four challenges, which must be completed by September 22, 2025. Clearing these missions will give rewards like Badges, Solo Cred, and a chance to win Crew Cred.

Here's a comprehensive guide to complete the Build An Island challenges in The Takeover.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Build An Island

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox experience is featured in the Artists Alley Server of Roblox's Takeover event. Head over to the portal labelled with the game's name in the Server or launch the title directly from the Roblox app. Note that all challenges must be completed by September 22, 2025, as rewards will become unavailable after this date.

This game can be started immediately, as it doesn't feature any special NPCs for the event. Through the Takeover button at the top of the screen, challenges can be viewed at any time. Unlike other games, Build An Island offers only 22 Solo Creds and 3 Takeover Badges, since it features only three challenges.

Check out this guide for all games featured in Roblox The Takeover.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Build An Island

Collect three types of paint on the event island (Image via Roblox)

Unlike other games, Build An Island features only three missions, namely Noob, Pro, and Master. All missions are very easy in this title, but it is advisable to know the game before starting the challenges, since unlocking the raft is necessary to travel to the Event Island. Here are the challenges given by the Takeover event:

Noob: Collect red paint to fill the bucket on the event island.

Collect red paint to fill the bucket on the event island. Pro: Collect yellow paint to fill the bucket on the event island.

Collect yellow paint to fill the bucket on the event island. Master: Collect blue paint to fill the bucket on the event island.

The challenges are easy enough and can be completed within an hour. Robloxians will earn Solo Creds, Takeover Badges, and a chance to get Crew Creds. The missions must be completed by September 22, 2025. To complete the missions in Build An Island, players must unlock the raft to travel to the middle of the map to the Event Island. Collecting three types of paint on the island will complete the challenges for them.

Also read: Roblox The Takeover Natural Disaster Survival guide.

FAQs on Build An Island

When did The Takeover begin?

Roblox's Takeover event started on September 12, 2025.

How many Cred does The Takeover reward for completing Build An Island challenges?

Takeover rewards 22 Solo Creds for completing the challenges in this game.

How can I use Creds?

Open the shop, select your desired item, and purchase it from the Solo section.

