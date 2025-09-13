Roblox The Takeover Natural Disaster Survival guide

As part of Roblox's The Takeover event, Natural Disaster Survival offers four new challenges that players must complete by September 22, 2025, to win rewards like Badges, Solo Cred, and Crew Cred. This Roblox title can be found in the Adrenaline Heights District of the game. Completing these tasks is not an easy job, but players familiar with the game will not have a difficult time.

Ad

Here's everything to know about completing the Natural Disaster Survival challenges in The Takeover.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Natural Disaster Survival

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

Natural Disaster Survival can be found in the Adrenaline Heights district of The Takeover. To enter it, visit the district and use the portal labeled with the game’s name to teleport to it, or search for the title on the Roblox app and open it from there.

Ad

Trending

This Roblox experience doesn't have a designated event NPC. Objectives can be completed with a basic understanding of the gameplay. The objectives required for challenge completion may be viewed at any time using the Takeover banner at the top floor of the tower.

Also Read: Roblox The Takeover Weird Gun Game guide.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Natural Disaster Survival

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

Natural Disaster Survival features four challenges created specifically for the Roblox Takeover event. All challenges must be completed by September 22, 2025, after which both the challenges and accessible rewards will be unavailable. Robloxians can earn Solo Cred, The Takeover Badges, and a chance to earn Crew Creds as well.

Ad

Four Natural Disaster Survival challenges must be completed as part of The Takeover to earn all rewards. These tasks are divided into Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. It goes without saying that the difficulty will increase with each level. So, play strategically. Here are all the challenges:

Noob: Survive 2 rounds.

Survive 2 rounds. Pro: Spray tag 20 surfaces that last the round.

Spray tag 20 surfaces that last the round. Master: Spray tag signs and evade 12 cops.

Spray tag signs and evade 12 cops. Extreme: Evade cops 3 times in a row.

Ad

The challenges are straightforward to complete, but new players may struggle if they haven’t played this title before. Completing all of these tasks will give players a total of 38 Solo Creds, four Takeover Badges, and a chance to earn Crew Creds. Check out: Anime Eternal: A beginner's guide.

FAQs on Natural Disaster Survival

How long will The Takeover last?

The Takeover will last 10 days from September 12, 2025, to September 22, 2025.

Ad

Which district is Natural Disaster Survival located in?

This Roblox title is located in the Adrenaline Heights District.

How do I get The Takeover badges in Dig The Backyard?

Players can get one event badge for completing each of the four Takeover missions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Besides getting his bachelor's degree in English, he spent five years working for the Telegraph. However, a lifelong passion for video games meant he was determined to switch over to the gaming industry sooner rather than later.



Sayandeep enjoys the hobby through a variety of mediums, including PC, consoles, and even mobile gaming. He also follows BGMI tournaments, cheering on Godlike Esports and S8UL Esports, and looks up to Scout for his "hard work, grit, and passion."



In his spare time, he enjoys reading, writing, and directing films. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025