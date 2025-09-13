Roblox The Takeover Weird Gun Game guide

Weird Gun Game is a Roblox experience featured in The Takeover's Adrenaline Heights district. The Takeover runs from September 12, 2025, to September 22, 2025, and there are four challenges that you must complete in Weird Gun Game as part of the event. Successful completion rewards you with Badges, Solo Cred, and a chance to win Crew Cred.
Here's everything you need to know to complete the Weird Gun Game challenges in The Takeover.
How to start The Takeover challenges in Weird Gun Game
You can find Weird Gun Game in the Adrenaline Heights district of The Takeover. To access it, either visit the district and use the portal labeled with the game’s name to teleport to it or search for the title on the Roblox app and launch it from there.
Since this experience doesn't have a designated event NPC, you can start the missions even with a basic understanding of the gameplay. You can view the objectives required for challenge completion at any time using the Takeover Button at the top of the lobby screen.
How to complete The Takeover challenges in Weird Gun Game
You must complete four Weird Gun Game challenges as part of The Takeover to earn all associated rewards. These tasks are classified into Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. As expected, the difficulty increases with each level, so you will need to adjust your strategy accordingly.
Here are all the challenges:
- Noob: Get 30 kills with a weapon made of M16 Core and AKM Barrel.
- Pro: Win two matches.
- Master: Get 10 headshots with a weapon made from three or more different weapons.
- Extreme: Get a 10-kill streak with a weapon made from six different weapons.
The challenges are very simple and easy to complete, but new players may struggle if they haven’t unlocked any weapons or parts. Completing all of these tasks will grant a total of 38 Solo Creds, four Takeover Badges, and a chance to earn Crew Creds.
FAQs on Weird Gun Game
How quickly can The Takeover missions be finished in Weird Gun Game?
Players having some knowledge of the game can complete The Takeover's missions within three hours.
How long will The Takeover last?
The Takeover will last 10 days from September 12, 2025, to September 22, 2025.
Which district is Weird Gun Game located in?
This Roblox title is located in the Adrenaline Heights District.
