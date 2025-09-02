Build a Car: A beginner's guide

Build a Car is a sandbox racing experience by Super Super Fast that lets players customize their own car in their bases. They have to build a car completely from scratch, from the body to the engine. Build a Car has a never-ending map full of obstacles that lets the player travel through different terrains. They can equip engines, seats, wheels, and other components as well.

This article is a detailed beginner's guide on the basics of Build a Car and the gameplay elements you need to know to enjoy this title to the fullest.

Getting started in Build a Car - An overview

Players should build their cars with more fuel to travel farther. (Image via Roblox)

The game is very simple: make a car and travel as far as you can. Studs are the unit of distance in Build a Car. The longer the Studs you can stay, the more cash you will make. Cash is a crucial component in this title, just as in any other Roblox experience, and can be used to buy parts for your car. A shop is provided at the side of your plot and must be used for buying components.

Build a Car provides you with a custom plot where you can start building your dream vehicle from scratch. Although the game provides a small and basic car to start with, it is not reliable in the long run at all. In most cases, it is used by players to earn some cash required for buying necessary parts for another vehicle.

There are four tiers of parts that Build a Car gives for customizing a car: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic. The parts that are labelled as Common are the basic and cheapest, while the parts labelled as Epic are the best and the most expensive in the game. All of these parts are found in the shop option in your plot.

Tips for new Build a Car players

The stronger the quality of parts, the longer your car will run (Image via Roblox)

Here are some handy tips if you're new to Build a Car:

Always build a balanced car as the speed depends on the aerodynamics of your vehicle. Moreover, the map is full of obstacles; a larger or longer build will hinder progress and make it immobile.

The lighter and smaller your car is, the faster it will be and the more distance it will cover. So, it is recommended to use fewer Blocks and more Slabs to make your build more sleek. Avoid using Blocks near tires, as it will slow or break down your car in the long run.

The higher the stats of your parts, the faster your car will run. So, eventually upgrade your segments to the Epic. Although it may take some time for the upgrade, it will be worth it in the long run.

As there are no nitros in this game, you need to make good use of the boosts given on the track to lessen the burden on fuel.

FAQs on Build a Car

Can we travel the whole map in one go?

The map is endless in this game, and the main aim is to travel as far as you can to set a record.

How to buy parts for my car?

You can buy car parts from the shop provided in your base.

How to earn money in the game?

You can earn money by driving your car the farthest distance.

