Build an Island Diamond Dragon Event guide

Events are the best way to obtain rare resources and items in Build an Island. With the recent update, the game received a brand-new event called Diamond Dragon. It offers players the chance to get Lost Diamonds and use them to upgrade their pets, giving them a unique appearance.

This guide informs players about the duration and importance of the Diamond Dragon Event in Build an Island.

What and when is the Diamond Dragon Event in Build an Island?

Diamond Dragon happens randomly in the game (Image via Roblox)

Diamond Dragon is a developer-triggered event in Build an Island. Unlike the Lightning Storm, Celestial, and World Tree events, which begin at specific times, this dev event happens randomly in servers. As of this writing, it has occurred only five times, making it the rarest out of all events.

During the event, random resources on your island get a crystal-like color. Mining or chopping these resources gives you a small chance of getting Lost Diamonds. Their number is indicated by a diamond symbol in your inventory.

Since Lost Diamonds are exclusive to the developer event, it is the current rarest resource in this Roblox game. Here's how you can improve your chances of participating in the Diamond Dragon Event:

Play regularly : You have a better chance of participating in the event if you play the Roblox game every day.

: You have a better chance of participating in the event if you play the Roblox game every day. Join the game's Discord : Whenever Diamond Dragon begins, it creates a buzz in the game's Discord. Consider joining the server to be informed about the event by fellow players.

: Whenever Diamond Dragon begins, it creates a buzz in the game's Discord. Consider joining the server to be informed about the event by fellow players. Play after updates: The first few Diamond Dragon events occurred minutes after the Buildings update in Build an Island. Thus, the developer may trigger more of them after an update.

The exact chances of getting Lost Diamonds from the event-affected resources haven't been disclosed. That said, their drop rate cannot be increased with Resource or Galaxy Potions.

How to use Lost Diamonds in Build an Island

Usage of diamonds in the game (Image via Roblox)

Lost Diamonds are the only resource that allows you to upgrade pets. To begin the process, click the pet that you want to upgrade while they are roaming in the Animal area. Once chosen, press the "Make Diamond" button to give the pet a unique diamond-like appearance.

Due to the high rarity of diamonds, it is advised to use the resource on your favorite pet. You can subsequently use the "Follow Me" feature to make the diamond pet accompany you everywhere on the map.

Also check: How to get Dragon in Build an Island

FAQs on Build an Island

When does the Diamond Dragon Event begin?

This developer event occurs randomly in the game.

Is the Diamond Dragon Event affected by Resource Potions?

No, you cannot get extra Lost Diamonds in the event by using Resource or Galaxy Potions.

Is it possible to upgrade Rainbow pets with Lost Diamonds?

Players can upgrade a pet of any variant, Gold or Rainbow, with diamonds.

Can all Animals be upgraded?

Yes, you can upgrade all Animals to give them a diamond-like appearance, provided you have the resource in sufficient quantities.

