Cake Prince Blox Fruits: How to summon and defeat

The Cake Prince in Blox Fruits is an NPC whom you can defeat to get precious rewards like XP, Beli, and so much more. It is a Level 2300 raid boss whom you can fight on the Cake Land, but there's a catch. This hostile NPC doesn't spawn in the existing dimension of the game. You will have to teleport to a different dimension to get your hands on him.

This guide explains how to reach the Cake Prince and defeat him to get all the drops. So if you have been after this boss for a while now, here's how to take him down.

How to find the Cake Prince in Blox Fruits

Find the drip_mama behind the Cake Quest Giver NPC (Image via Roblox)

To find the Cake Prince, you need to interact with the drip_mama NPC on the Cake Land. Just so you know, the Cake Land is an island located in the Sea of Treats in the Third Sea. Once you reach there, go to the house behind the Cake Quest Giver NPC to find drip_mama standing outside a house.

Upon interacting with her, it will be revealed that 500 enemies need to be defeated on the Cake Land to open a portal. The said portal will take you to a dimension where the Cake Prince spawns. It should be noted that all the 500 enemies in the quest do not need to be defeated by you alone. It is a cumulative thing that more than one player can do. To check how many enemies still need to be eliminated, you can talk to drip_mama.

Pass through the huge mirror to enter the Dimensional Rift (Image via Roblox)

After defeating 500 enemies, go and talk to drip_mama to open the portal behind the house. It is actually a huge mirror with a white border through which you can pass to enter the Dimensional Shift. This is where the Cake Prince will spawn.

How to defeat the Cake Prince in Blox Fruits

The Cake Prince uses the Dough Fruit and the Spikey Trident to damage the opponents. Most of his moves can be avoided by simply keeping your distance.

The Cake Prince mostly spams the Restless Dough Barrage move, wherein a bunch of rings surrounds the player. Multiple fists then come out from those rings to constantly damage the target. To avoid this move, you need to quickly dash away from those rings.

Similarly, his other moves like the Fried Dough and Sticky dough can be dodged by dashing away too. While this is for defense, you can attack him using long-range moves. For this, you can use a weapon like the Dragonstorm or Pain Fruit.

In short, you need to keep your distance and cause damage from a long range to defeat the Cake Prince. To make this task even easier, make sure to bring another player with you.

All Cake Prince drops in Blox Fruits

After defeating the Cake Prince, you will get the following items as rewards in this game:

3 Levels

50,000 Beli

1000 Fragments

57,500 Bounty/Honor

Dough Commander Title

Pale Scarf

Spikey Trident (not guaranteed)

FAQs

Where is the Cake Prince in Blox Fruits?

You can find the Cake Prince in the Dimensional Shift in Cake Land.

How to get the Spikey Trident in Cake Prince?

The Spikey Trident is a possible drop after defeating the Cake Prince.

How to enter the Dimensional Shift in Blox Fruits?

You can enter the Dimensional Shift after completing drip_mama's quest in Cake Land.

